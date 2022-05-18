Buffalo shooter posed no threat to Lakewood and Toms River, Ocean County prosecutor says

TOMS RIVER - The 18-year-old accused in the racially motivated mass murder in Buffalo, New York, had no plans to come to Ocean County even though he mentioned Lakewood and Toms River in an online screed, the county prosecutor said.

The accused shooter, who is white, espoused "race replacement theory," before killing 10 Black people at the Tops supermarket Saturday.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said he and members of his office conducted a thorough investigation into the accused shooter's document before concluding there is “no implied or explicit threat’’ to the county.

“I can state, unequivocally, that there is no evidence that the shooter had any intention or inclination to travel anywhere in Ocean County," Billhimer said in a prepared statement. “Furthermore, based on what we know at this time, the shooter has no ties to New Jersey. I have confirmed this information with the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Center and the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

Because of the references to Lakewood and Toms River, Billhimer said he had members of his High-Tech Crime Unit probe the document, which was posted online for a short time.

“While federal and New York State law enforcement officials are still working to verify this document’s authenticity, the document includes despicable antisemitic, white supremacist and radicalized racist memes and tropes with repeated references to ‘replacement theory,’" Billhimer said.

The prosecutor was referring to a conspiracy theory, touted by anti-immigration groups, white supremacists and others, which says nonwhites are being brought into the United States and other Western countries to replace white voters and achieve a political agenda, according to the National Immigration Forum.

“This theme rings true with the majority of the ‘manifesto,’ as it includes numerous references that were either copied and/or cut and pasted from other sources on the internet," Billhimer said.

In investigating the Buffalo shooter’s document, members of the prosecutor’s High-Tech Crime Unit learned that “references to Lakewood and Toms River were copied by the shooter and incorporated into his ‘manifesto’ from a 2020 article written and published on the internet by a different author," Billhimer said.

“Large portions of this ‘manifesto’ were actually copied from the Christchurch shooter’s 2019 manifesto,’’ Billhimer said, referring to the lone gunman who shot and killed 51 people and injured 40 more in consecutive attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15, 2019.

After 10 people were fatally shot and three wounded Saturday at Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo , Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy told the Asbury Park Press on Sunday that the accused shooter, Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, New York, mentioned Lakewood and Toms River in a lengthy diatribe he posted to Google Docs two days before the shooting.

“We reached out to those communities earlier today and are working with our partners, departments and chiefs," Mastronardy told The Press on Sunday.

“As a lifelong resident of Ocean County, I can certainly understand how the mention of two of our local municipalities in such a misguided and dangerous document could raise concern," Billhimer said in his prepared statement on Tuesday.

“To that end, I have spoken with Lakewood Township Police Chief Gregory Meyer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little and I can assure the residents of Lakewood and Toms River that although there is no implied or explicit threat to these communities, law enforcement stands ready to respond to any critical incident that may arise,” the prosecutor said.

“Additionally, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office will work around the clock to ensure that all of our residents feel safe in their respective communities," he said. “Our state and federal law enforcement partners have offered their assistance as well."

Billhimer said bias intimidation will not be tolerated in Ocean County, and bias incidents will be investigated and prosecuted.

“We will remain vigilant against acts of violence based on hate or bias," the prosecutor said. “As parents, children, friends and neighbors, we must continue to stand up to hate and condemn acts of violence based on the color of someone’s skin, how they worship or who they love."

