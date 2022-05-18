Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store

The Buffalo store where 10 Black people were killed in a racist shooting rampage was the only supermarket for miles. Residents are grappling not just with the attack, but also with being targeted in a place that was so vital to the community. (May 18)

