Buffalo supermarket shooting: Grieving relatives confront 'sorry' racist as he is sentenced to life

Payton Gendron cried during the hearing - Reuters

A teenage white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a US supermarket has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In an emotion-charged court hearing, relatives of victims of the Buffalo mass murder confronted gunman Payton Gendron who wept as he was told of the pain he had caused.

Grief and rage became physical when a victim's family member had to be restrained after he rushed at the offender in the docks. Prosecutors later said that man would not be charged.

The proceeding resumed with an emotional outpouring from people who lost loved ones or were themselves wounded in the attack.

Gendron, whose hatred was fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online, cried during some of the testimony and apologised to victims and their families in a brief statement.

Victims' remarks ranged from sorrow to outrage, shouts to tears.

Damon Young, who lost his mother Pearl Young - Reuters

Some vehemently condemned him; others quoted from the Bible or said they were praying for him. Several pointed out that he deliberately attacked a Black community a three-hour drive from his home in overwhelmingly white Conklin, New York.

"You've been brainwashed," said Wayne Jones Sr., the only child of victim Celestine Chaney. "You don't even know Black people that much to hate them. You learned this on the internet."

"I hope you find it in your heart to apologise to these people, man. You did wrong for no reason," Mr Jones added.

Zeneta Everhart speaks on behalf of her son Zaire Goodman who survived the massacre - Reuters

Gendron's victims at the Tops Friendly Market – the only supermarket and a neighborhood hub on Buffalo's largely Black East Side – included a church deacon, the grocery store's guard, a man shopping for a birthday cake, a grandmother of nine and the mother of a former Buffalo fire commissioner. The victims ranged in age from 32 to 86.

Gendron pleaded guilty in November to crimes including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate, a charge that carried an automatic life sentence.

"There can be no mercy for you, no understanding, no second chances," Judge Susan Eagan said as she sentenced him. She called his rampage "a reckoning" for a nation "founded and built, in part, on white supremacy."

Court officers and prosecutors from the Erie County District Attorney office restrain a man that lunged at Tops gunman Payton Gendron - Reuters

Gendron, 19, is due in a federal court Thursday for a status update in a separate case that could carry a death sentence if prosecutors seek it. His attorney said in December that Gendron is prepared to plead guilty in federal court to avoid execution. New York state does not have the death penalty.

Prosecutors had previously revealed details of the attack which took place on May 14 last year. Gendron, aged 18 at the time, had been researching racist ideology known as 'replacement theory' and had written extensive, hate-filled notes detailing his plans.

He specifically chose the Tops Friendly Market in east Buffalo because it was frequented by Black locals. Mounting a livestreaming camera on his helmet, the gunman donned bullet-resistant armour then opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle, first shooting people in the carpark then turning his sights on shoppers and workers in the supermarket.

Genrdron had purchased the weapon legally but then modified it so he could load it with illegal high-capacity ammunition magazines.

It was later discovered he had written a manifesto that suggested the attack was inspired by the 2019 massacre at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand and a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas the same year, both of which were racially motivated.

"Do I hate you? No. Do I want you to die? No. I want you to stay alive. I want you to think about this every day of your life," Tamika Harper, a niece of victim Geraldine Talley, told Gendron. "Think about my family and the other nine families that you've destroyed forever."

Gendron locked eyes with Ms Harper as she gently spoke. Then he lowered his head and wept.

Minutes later, Barbara Massey Mapps excoriated the killer, who took the life of her 72-year-old sister, Katherine Massey. As Ms Mapps shouted and pointed at Gendron, a person in the audience took a few steps toward him before getting held back.

"You don't know what we're going through," a man shouted as he was led away by court officers. For several minutes thereafter, family members hugged and calmed each other.

The judge then ordered Gendron back in after admonishing everyone to behave appropriately.

In his short statement, Gendron acknowledged he "shot and killed people because they were Black."

"I believed what I read online and acted out of hate, and now I can't take it back, but I wish I could, and I don't want anyone to be inspired by me," he told the victims and their relatives. His own parents didn't attend.

One woman in the audience stood up, screamed "we don't need" his remarks and stormed out of the courtroom.

There were only three survivors among the 13 people he shot while specifically seeking out Black shoppers and workers.

Deja Brown said her father, Andre Mackniel, was blindsided "at the hands of a selfish boy who's obviously not educated on the history of African Americans".

Mr Mackniel's young son still calls for a father who was gunned down while shopping for a birthday cake for him, said his brother, Vyonne Elliott.

Christopher Braden, a Tops employee who was shot in the leg, said he was haunted by seeing the victims where they lay as he was carried out of the store.

"The visions haunt me in my sleep and every day," he said.

Prosecutor Justin Caldwell said Gendron hoped to start a race war, but instead the community came together.

Leslie VanGiesen holds up a baby photograph of her late daughter, Roberta Drury - The Buffalo News

Reacting from Washington, NAACP President Derrick Johnson called on federal leaders to acknowledge "the constant threat of violence" to Black communities and urged the media to stop spreading misinformation that feeds racist conspiracy theories.

The mass shooting in Buffalo, soon followed by another that killed 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, amplified calls for stronger gun controls.

New York legislators quickly passed a law banning semiautomatic rifle sales to most people under age 21. The state also banned sales of some types of body armour and promised to investigate the social media site where Gendron was radicalised before the attack.

In June, President Joe Biden, a Democrat, signed a compromise gun violence bill intended to toughen background checks, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous.

"Gun violence is an epidemic that is tearing our country apart. Thoughts and prayers won't fix this, but taking strong action will," New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said at the time.