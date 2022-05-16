Buffalo suspect was inspired by New Zealand shooting, law enforcement officials say

An 18-year-old white shooter who allegedly killed 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store in an attack that targeted Black residents was inspired by the mass shooting carried out in New Zealand three years ago, the country's top law enforcement officials said on a call with police across the country Monday afternoon.

Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the Saturday afternoon shooting. He’s accused of shooting a total of 13 people – four people outside of Tops Friendly Markets, and nine people inside the store, authorities said . All 10 of the people killed were Black.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told law enforcement that the bureau was conducting its own separate investigation to see if any federal laws were violated. The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.

Law enforcement is still working to authenticate a widely reported manifesto linked to Gendron, but said evidence collected at the scene and elsewhere match up to what was written in the document.

Gendron allegedly livestreamed the attack from the moment he pulled his car into the grocery store parking lot. The streaming only stopped because of a recording malfunction, authorities said on the call.

A Buffalo Police officer stands at the scene of a shooting at a TOPS supermarket in Buffalo, New York, U.S. May 15, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

"The Go pro was active and going when [the shooter] pulled up to the scene … without hesitation and began his assault," said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, detailing how the attack was carried out.

After shooting people in the parking lot, "he continued inside the store" and shot other individuals, Gramaglia said. This is when he encountered a retired police officer who was killed in the attack, Gramaglia said.

Police arrived on scene shortly after the attack began and "fired numerous rounds at the suspect," he said. "The suspect had heavy ballistic armor plates and a ballistic helmet that allowed him to walk right through gunfire. He walked his way towards [the] front of [the] vestibule, then the individual put his gun under his chin," Gramaglia said, and officers were able to convince him to put down his weapon.

Story continues

The shooter had three firearms, including multiple high-capacity magazines that he reloaded at least once during the shooting, according to Gramaglia. He also had a hunting rifle in his car, the commissioner said.

Ahead of the shooting, the suspect allegedly did a reconnaissance of the targets and location. On May 13, he was in Binghamton, authorities said. Later that morning he was in Buffalo, a mile away from where the shooting occurred.

"This is a racial hate crime, there's no mistaking motive,” Gramaglia said.

A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

After the shooting, “law enforcement became aware of a manifesto attributable to the alleged killer,” said Stephen Belongia, the Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office.

The investigation to "confirm with certainty that this document belongs to or was created by the alleged killer is ongoing," Belongia said. "However it is noted that the manifesto included specific details of this event."

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia spoke about the manifesto and the alleged shooter's path to radicalization. It began in May 2020 when the suspect was browsing the internet and came across a short clip of a man entering a building, Garcia said. He then found a 17-minute-long video of the Christchurch, New Zealand shooter's livestream of his attack on two mosques, Garcia said. The March 15, 2019 shooting left 51 people dead.

The suspect found the shooter's manifesto "and the alleged killer read the manifesto and mostly agreed with it,” Garcia said.

The manifesto believed to have been written by the alleged Buffalo shooter "substantially mirrored the New Zealand manifesto," Garcia said on the call.

"Both discuss immigration and population and issues at length for replacing the white race in population growth,” Garcia said, referring to the “Great Replacement Theory,” a racist conspiracy theory based on the notion that white people are being displaced by minorities.

Ashley Padilla, of Buffalo, lights candles at a makeshift memorial as people gather at the scene of a mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market at Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"Every day the white population becomes fewer in number," the manifesto linked to Gerndon states. "This is cultural replacement, this is racial replacement ...," Garcia said, reading from the document.

"Why buffalo? Buffalo was chosen because it has the highest black population percentage and isn’t that far away," Garcia said the suspect wrote.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said the alleged shooter referenced the “Great Replacement Theory” numerous times, which she described as “hate fueled.”

"Those who push this racist tripe deliberately fan the flames of hate in this country," she said.

Law enforcement believe the shooter was not a member of any particular group and acted alone, according to speakers on the call.

As the investigation continues, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas pledged the full resources of the department and said there will be increased community prevention programs and funds for nonprofits.

“When one community is targeted we are all targeted,” Mayorkas said.