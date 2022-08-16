Buffalo teen pleads guilty to murder of Lockport man

Aug. 16—BUFFALO — A Buffalo teenager has pleaded guilty to two murders, including the slaying of Trenten Jacob Sink.

Calvin D. Clemons, 19, pleaded guilty to single counts of first- and second-degree murder in the killing of Sink, 20, of Lockport, and a Buffalo teen, Felix Aguirre.

Clemons faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison without parole. He is being held without bail pending his sentencing.

A 17-year-old male, who was also indicted for his alleged role in the murder of Sink is scheduled to appear in Erie County Court on Wednesday. A jury trial for the juvenile defendant is set for Sept. 8.

Sink was killed on March 29, 2021 in what Buffalo Police Homicide Squad detectives called "a botched robbery attempt."

Clemons, and his then 16-year-old co-defendant, whose identity cannot be released under New York's Raise the Age Law, were accused of conspiring to rob Sink by luring him to a home on C Street in Buffalo. Detectives said the two suspects robbed Sink of his backpack while he was inside the C. Street home.

During the course of the robbery, investigators said Sink was shot in the "leg, chest and side of his body." He was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Sink was born in Newfane. He graduated from Barker High School, where he played football and then continued in the sport as a 6-foot-2, 200-pound tight end with the semi-pro Lockport Wildcats football club.

The juvenile co-defendant remains charged with single counts of first- and second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of Sink. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and remains held without bail.

The death of Aguirre, 17, took place on Christmas Eve 2020. Clemons was accused of shooting the teen as he sat inside of a parked vehicle on Liddell Street in Buffalo. Aguirre died at the scene.

Clemons was taken into custody in early September 2021, during a traffic stop by police in Gwinnett, Georgia. He was returned to Western New York after waiving extradition in court proceedings there.