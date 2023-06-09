Buffalo teen sentenced to 18 years in prison for murder of a Niagara County native

Jun. 9—BUFFALO — A teenager will spend almost two decades behind bars for his role in the 2021 murder of a Lockport man.

Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan sentenced the now 18-year-old male to 18 years to life in prison for his conviction, after a jury trial in October, on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of Trenten Jacob Sink. The juvenile had faced a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

The teen's name cannot be released under New York's Raise the Age Law. He was 16 years old at the time of Sink's murder.

The jury in the case reached a verdict after about an hour of deliberations following a four-day trial.

"This defendant, a teenage boy, planned this robbery and a young man was subsequently killed. I hope that the family of Trenten Sink feels that justice has been served by this defendant being found guilty of all charges for his role in this senseless murder," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said after the conviction.

The juvenile was the second teen to be convicted in connection with Sink's slaying. In August 2022, Calvin D. Clemons of Buffalo pleaded guilty to single counts of first- and second-degree murder in the killing of Sink, 20, and the unrelated killing of Buffalo teen Felix Aguirre.

Clemons, now 20, was sentenced in December to 15 years to life in prison for the Christmas Eve 2020 murder of Aguirre, 17, of Buffalo. He was also sentenced to serve 20 years to life in prison for Sink's murder.

Those sentences will run consecutively. Clemons could have been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the pair of murder convictions.

Sink was killed on March 29, 2021 in what Buffalo Police Homicide Squad detectives called "a botched robbery attempt" in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Clemons and his then 16-year-old co-defendant were accused of conspiring to rob Sink by luring him to a home on C Street. Detectives said the two suspects robbed Sink of his backpack while he was inside the home, and in the course of the robbery, Sink was shot in the "leg, chest and side of his body." He was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Sink was born in Newfane. He graduated from Barker High School, where he played football and then continued in the sport as a 6-foot-2, 200-pound tight end with the semi-pro Lockport Wildcats football club.

The death of Aguirre, 17, occurred on Christmas Eve 2020. Clemons was accused of shooting the teen as he sat inside a parked vehicle on Liddell Street. Aguirre died at the scene.

Clemons was taken into custody in early September 2021, during a traffic stop by police in Gwinnett, Ga. He was returned to Western New York after waiving extradition in court proceedings there.