Buffalo teen sentenced in KIA Challenge case and will serve up to 9 years in prison for theft of at least 10 vehicles

Aug. 19—LOCKPORT — A Buffalo teen is headed to prison for his role in a Tik Tok-inspired spree of car thefts in the Falls in February and March.

Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek sentenced Michael A. Arcay to 3- to 9-years behind bars for his guilty plea to one count of third-degree grand larceny and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said Arcay was "a self-proclaimed member of the 'KIA Boys'," a group of teens, largely from Buffalo, who engaged in the theft of KIA and Hyundai motor vehicles as part of a viral internet scam known as the Kia Challenge. The scam targeted the theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles in the U.S. and Australia that were manufactured between 2011 and 2021.

The scam began in October 2022, and to-date has led to hundreds of vehicle thefts as well as eight fatalities across the U.S. Four of those deaths occurred on Oct. 23 in Buffalo.

Buffalo police said the 16-year-old driver of a stolen Kia Sportage, slammed into a barrier on the Kensington Expressway, killing four of the six teens inside the vehicle. The dead ranged in age from 14 to 19.

Police said the KIA SUV was traveling 114 mph just before hitting the barrier and that the incident was linked to the Kia Challenge.

The now 17-year-old driver was sentenced on Thursday to 1 -4 years in prison for his guilty pleas to four counts of second-degree manslaughter and related charges.

Arcay had been charged with stealing or possessing 10 stolen Kia or Hyundai vehicles in the Falls. In one incident, Arcay led police on a high-speed chase while driving a stolen vehicle.

"The theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, fueled largely by social media, has been a huge issue for law enforcement nationwide," Seaman said. "Stealing someone else's car is a serious crime. Leading police on a high speed chase puts lives at risk. The end of these crimes isn't internet fame, it's prison."