Buffalo Tops supermarket shooter attacked at sentencing during emotional victim statement
Payton Gendron, who pleaded guilty to killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, was removed after he was attacked during victim's statements.
Payton Gendron, who pleaded guilty to killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, was removed after he was attacked during victim's statements.
The man convicted of killing 10 people in a racist mass shooting is expected to be sentenced to life in prison with no parole.
BUFFALO (Reuters) -An avowed white supremacist was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the fatal shooting of 10 Black people in an attack at a western New York grocery store last year, during a hearing in which a man lunged at the defendant as emotions ran high. Payton Gendron, 19, had pleaded guilty to a total of 15 state charges including murder and terrorism motivated by hate stemming from the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo, including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate. The rampage was one of the deadliest in a series of mass shootings in recent years in a country that has grown accustomed to such crimes and where racial tensions continue to simmer.
A former Michigan State University basketball star pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and a firearm charge in the fatal 2021 shooting of a Detroit man. Keith Damon Appling, 31, pleaded guilty in Wayne County Circuit Court to one count each of second-degree murder and felony firearm in the killing of Clyde Edmonds, 66, county Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. Appling pleaded guilty to the charges on the same day his trial in Edmonds' death was set to begin.
Servers were "forced" to cash their paychecks, pay almost all their wages back in cash, and live off tips instead, the DOL said.
Nearly 43,000 five-star fans say the No. 1 bestseller brings 'life-changing results — and it's nearly 70% off.
Police in North West England are looking to the public for help finding a mortgage advisor who went missing while walking her dog in Lancashire two weeks ago. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen in the county just north of Manchester on Jan. 27, according to a press release from the Lancashire Constabulary. She was reportedly walking her spaniel, Willow, along the River Wyre in the village of Saint Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire, close to her home in Inskip, according to The Daily Mail. RELATED: P
A letter obtained by Dion Lefler outlines state Rep. Steve Howe’s chilling demand.
Volusia County CorrectionsOn Sunday, a 42-year-old Florida gym teacher was arrested for allegedly having “an ongoing inappropriate sexual relationship” with a 15-year-old pupil. But the disturbing claims against Arin Hankerd didn’t come as much of a surprise to multiple former students who were interviewed by The Daily Beast.One of those students, who asked to remain anonymous, said she started “unofficially dating” Hankerd when she was just a senior at Mainland High School in 2018 after years o
Man accused of shooting retired police officer pleads guilty to charges
The arrest comes five years since his viral selfie with the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer.
In 2018, Melanie Balbach, a postdoctoral scientist at Weill Cornell Medicine, surprised her bosses with a remarkable video of mouse sperm - just sitting there. A colleague in the lab had asked for help injecting mice with an experimental drug developed for eye disease, and Balbach agreed, with one condition. She knew that the potential eye drug targeted a molecular pathway that was crucial for male fertility. On a scientific hunch, she wanted to check what happened to normally thrashing, free-sw
The command tasked with defending North American airspace changed its radar filters to spot smaller, slower objects, revealing new potential threats.
The murder of a 16-year-old girl in a Cheshire park may have been an anti-trans hate crime, police have said.
Former Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was seen sitting during the Black national anthem ahead of the Super Bowl, with a photo of the scene going viral.
New video shows what led up to the arrest of NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert during a press conference in East Palestine, Ohio last Wednesday.
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out at former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley following the latter's announcement she will be running for president.
Why are Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany — and his brother, Jackson Mahomes — so despised?View Entire Post ›
Michigan State University Department of Police and Public SafetyAt least three people were killed and five more critically injured after a gunman attacked Michigan State University on Monday night, campus police said. After a four-hour manhunt across a darkened, sprawling campus of 50,000 students, police confronted the gunman, with authorities saying he apparently shot himself shortly after.The gunman’s death was announced at a midnight press conference by Chris Rozman, a spokesperson for the M
Teddy Joseph Von Nukem (center, in black) via Samuel Corum / Anadolu Agency / Getty Teddy Joseph Von Nukem, one of the most prominent faces lit by the glow of tiki torches in what became the lasting image of the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, killed himself as he was due to face criminal trial last month.The 35-year-old skipped out on his first day of trial for a drug trafficking charge in Arizona on the morning of Jan. 30, according to court records. At the very moment a feder
A Thai-American woman living in Michigan who fled to Thailand after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a college student has agreed to return to the United States to face charges, police said Wednesday. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, allegedly struck Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable, 22, shortly before dawn on Jan. 1, and according to U.S. authorities, flew to Thailand on a one-way ticket on Jan. 3. The accident took place in Oakland County, Michigan.