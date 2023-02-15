Buffalo Tops supermarket shooter attacked at sentencing during emotional victim statement

Reuters

BUFFALO (Reuters) -An avowed white supremacist was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the fatal shooting of 10 Black people in an attack at a western New York grocery store last year, during a hearing in which a man lunged at the defendant as emotions ran high. Payton Gendron, 19, had pleaded guilty to a total of 15 state charges including murder and terrorism motivated by hate stemming from the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo, including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate. The rampage was one of the deadliest in a series of mass shootings in recent years in a country that has grown accustomed to such crimes and where racial tensions continue to simmer.