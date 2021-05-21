Buffalo Trace’s new special release bourbon celebrates a historic warehouse

Karla Ward
·2 min read

Buffalo Trace is releasing a special bourbon from a warehouse that it says “produces some of our best whiskies.”

Warehouse C, built in 1885, is also “the focal point of tours and advertisements, along with being lovingly featured in many visitor photos,” the Franklin County distillery said in a news release.

The Frankfort distillery said its E.H. Taylor Jr. Warehouse C bourbon has been aged 10 years in the center of the warehouse, which was the pride of distiller and Frankfort mayor Col. Edmund Haynes Taylor Jr., who highlighted it twice in a lithograph book he commissioned.

“We know Col. Taylor had a lot of pride and affection for Warehouse C, as evidenced by his attention for detail, especially on the exterior with the architectural features,” Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley said in the release. “Fortunately, it’s a really good aging warehouse for bourbon too, so not only does the warehouse look good, it produces some of our best whiskies. This year’s release of the Warehouse C bourbon is no exception.”

Half the barrels in the “very limited” Warehouse C release come from the second floor and half from the fifth. The bourbon is part of Buffalo Trace’s E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch line.

Warehouse C at Buffalo Trace was damaged by tornado-strength winds on April 2, 2006. The barrels, visible on top, were exposed to sun, wind, rain, and open air for much of the summer. Bourbon bottled from those barrels drew rave reviews.
Warehouse C at Buffalo Trace was damaged by tornado-strength winds on April 2, 2006. The barrels, visible on top, were exposed to sun, wind, rain, and open air for much of the summer. Bourbon bottled from those barrels drew rave reviews.

Bottles of Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Warehouse C Bourbon Whiskey will be available in early June for a suggested retail price of $69.99 per 750 mL bottle.

“The ideal aging locations for these barrels led to a wonderful flavor combination, with a nose of cherry cobbler with rum sauce and a hint of oak; a palate of cherry cola, vanilla bean and toasted oak; and a finish that is long and lingering with a hint of spearmint, coffee, raisin bread and anise,” Buffalo Trace said in the release.

Warehouse C has seen a lot in its 136 years, including flooding and, in 2006, a storm that ripped off the roof with tornado-strength winds.

Six years later, the distillery released bottles of E.H. Taylor Jr. Warehouse C “Tornado Surviving” Bourbon, garnering rave reviews and inspiring the construction of a new warehouse that enables the company to experiment with the effects of light, heat, air flow and humidity.

Buffalo Trace said it has updated Warehouse C to install a barrel elevator that makes moving barrels easier than the ramps that were originally used, and the building has been “re-ricked and re-floored to maximize capacity.”

“The re-design of Warehouse C when the elevator was put in allows for good air flow throughout the floors, making for an excellent all around aging warehouse for new and old barrels,” the release stated.

Recommended Stories

  • Taste-Test: Roddick and Peyton Manning’s Whiskey Separates Itself From the Celebrity Spirit Pack

    A review of the Sweetens Cove Spring 2021 release.

  • Prince Harry: pain of Diana's death pushed me to drink and drugs

    Prince Harry said he abused alcohol to numb the pain of his mother Diana's death in 1997, and accused the British royal family of neglecting him and his wife Meghan as she contemplated suicide. Harry, now 36, has spoken before about the trauma of losing Diana in a Paris car crash and then having to walk as a 12-year-old behind his mother's coffin in her funeral cortege under the glare of the world's media. "I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling," Harry told Oprah Winfrey in an Apple TV series about mental health.

  • Egyptian mediators hold talks to firm up Israel-Hamas truce

    Egyptian mediators held talks Saturday to firm up an Israel-Hamas cease-fire as Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip began to assess the damage from 11 days of intense Israeli bombardment. In the fighting, Israel unleashed hundreds of airstrikes against militant targets in Gaza, while Hamas and other militants fired more than 4,000 rockets toward Israel. More than 250 people were killed, the vast majority of them Palestinians.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • Jaguars sign fourth-rounder Jay Tufele

    The Jaguars signed a fourth member of their 2021 draft class on Friday. Defensive tackle Jay Tufele is the latest player to agree to a four-year deal with the team. Five more picks remain unsigned, including first-rounders Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. Tufele, who was selected with the first pick of the fifth round, had [more]

  • Subtropical Storm Ana moves away from U.S. as a Gulf disturbance makes landfall in Texas

    For the seventh year in a row, a named storm has formed before hurricane season’s official start date — June 1.

  • American Traitor: The Trial Of Axis Sally: I Just Tried To Survive

    Based on the true story, AMERICAN TRAITOR: THE TRIAL OF AXIS SALLY follows the life of American woman Mildred Gillars (Meadow Williams) and her lawyer (Al Pacino), who struggles to redeem her reputation. Dubbed “Axis Sally” for broadcasting Nazi propaganda to American troops during World War II, Mildred’s story exposes the dark underbelly of the Third Reich's hate-filled propaganda machine, her eventual capture in Berlin, and subsequent trial for treason against the United States after the war.

  • My Adopted Son & Bio Son Bonded Right Away Because of What They Have in Common

    There is a date that’s very important for my family. No, it’s not our wedding anniversary, or one of our birthdays, it’s the day my son Trey was adopted and officially became part of our family, his forever home. This year was the one-year anniversary of Trey’s “gotcha day,” and we celebrated by picking up […]

  • Phil Mickelson rolls back the years but has elite company on USPGA leaderboard

    Full leaderboard Third round tee times Padraig Harrington had seen enough. After watching playing partner Phil Mickelson rolling back the years whilst rolling in the putts in the first two rounds of the 103rd US PGA Championship here, Europe’s Ryder Cup captain was ready to call history. “In the position Phil is, I expect him to contend and I wouldn't put it past him being there on top at the end of the weekend,” Harrington said. “He has the bit between his teeth and believes he can do it in these conditions. You know what? Even second would now be a disappointment for Phil.” Mickelson is 51 next month and if Harrington’s prediction comes to pass, great chunks of golf’s folklore would need rewriting, most notably that he would smash Julius Boros’s record of oldest ever major-winner by more than two years. Lefty would march into next month’s US Open with his career grand slam dream re-invigorated, having made a mockery of the US Golf Association special exemption it felt obliged to issue last week. Box office Phil makes fans dream with unexpected charge Yet more than any of this, it would give hope to written-off veterans everywhere and act as a bugle call for those with ear-trumpets across the globe. The ancient game would never be quite the same again. Of course, these are still early days in this, at times, excruciating marathon and on The Ocean Course - providing one of the most all-round demanding major tests that golf has ever witnessed - it is plainly foolish to project forward even a few holes never mind a few days. Especially when the leaderboard is this congested. On five-under, Mickelson shares the lead with South African Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open Champion, one clear of Brooks Koepka in third with last month’s Masters hero, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama sharing fourth with Oosthuizen's countrymen, Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout on three-under. In all there are 25 within five shots of the halfway pace and these also include reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau on one-under and the defending US PGA Collin Morikawa on level par, alongside reigning Open champion Shane Lowry. And Britain happens to be promisingly represented in this high-quality logjam. Paul Casey, last year’s runner-up, is on two-under and Martin Laird is on one-under, with Matt Fitzpatrick and Ian Poulter only one further back. Alas, Rory Mcilroy is not in that number and the 2012 Kiawah champion palpably should be. The Northern Irishman bogeyed the last three holes, which is no disgrace when the wind is blowing into the face, but was nevertheless a huge setback after his sterling work to bounce back from that opening 75. The critical factor has been his gross ineptitude on the par fives for which he is three-over, nine worse than Mickelson. You do not require DeChambeau's intellect to spot the shortfall for McIlroy, a player who has stacked up millions from devouring the kong holes. "That's been the big thing," McIlroy said. "If I'd have played those better, I'd have been right up there, but making five bogeys on the par fives is not going to get it done. After a 72, McIlroy is eight in arrears but knows he is capable of making the required inroads on Saturday to launch a challenge for his major triumph in seven years. Except this does not seem any place to be chasing, with danger lurking on every hole for the over bold. Mickelson’s miraculous recovery game allied to his nous could well prove invaluable. As world No 1 Dustin Johnson, was missing the cut, crashing out on six-over after a 76 and as quality ball-strikers such as Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood were also in the exodus off this barrier island - later to be joined by world Nos 2 and 4, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele - so Mickelson utilised his experience to survive the worst intentions of Pete Dye’s wicked creation. And as the spray came off the Atlantic, Harrington recognised that competitive life is still left in the salty old sea dogs yet. “Phil finds it easier to compete on this style of course in these conditions,” Harrington said, bemoaning his own late collapse that took him to a 73, but by no means out of the frame on level par. “It suits somebody who is a 'player', somebody who is thinking. Each day Phil has started badly and has bounced back and played his next nine in five-under. No panic.” Mickelson actually negotiated the inward half in four-under on Thursday, but as that is the more challenging nine, Harrington can be forgiven for boosting its status. Starting on the 10th on Friday, Mickelson was three-over by the time he reached the first tee, but then reeled off a quintet of red numbers, including a sumptuous iron from 195 yards to three feet on the fourth. Yet it was the final two holes that best summed up his defiant efforts. On the par-three eighth, his ball unluckily veered off the green and he audibly complained about feeling rushed after his group had been put on the referee’s clock. No matter, Mickelson performed one of his exquisite par-saving chips and all there was left was to hole a 20-footer for birdie on the ninth, enact one of those short but expressive fist-pumps and the crowds - limited to 10,000 here, but still extremely enthusiastic - were fanatically is his corner once more. “It was fun to finish like that and to have that type of support is special,” he said, trademark grin beaming at its brightest. “I had to be patient, but I was able to make a few birdies.” As Mickelson was talking, he was informed that Grace had double-bogeyed the 17th and that he was the outright leader. “Sir, if you were to tell me that like on Sunday night, I'd really enjoy it, but right now there's a lot of work to do,” Mickelson said. “I’m just happy to be going into the weekend with an opportunity.” Indeed, the fact he is in the final group seems fantastical enough. Without a single top-20 finish on the PGA Tour in nine months, or a top 10 in the majors in almost five years, Mickelson has fallen to his lowest ranking in more than three decades. There have been two wins on the US Seniors Tour since he turned 50, but that has only made it yet more straightforward to herald the final whistle on a garlanded career. What Phil The Thrill would give to silence that shrill. The name of the game is survival and there is surely no more appropriate layout to prove that it is all about being the last man standing. How tough is the Ocean Course? Well, consider Poulter’s fate. Third here behind McIlroy in 2012, the 45-year-old gallantly advanced to four-under with four birdies and an eagle in his first 11 holes, but then his charge was cruelly arrested with four bogeys down the brutal, wind-against stretch. Yet Poulter was uncharacteristically not all that disheartened. “I got on to the 13th and there was a scoreboard and it was ironic, - 'Ian Poulter is six-under for the day through 12 holes and is chasing down the course-record 65’,” he said. “I just started laughing to myself. Who in the world would write that with those last five holes to play?” Poulter was correct; a 70 in this severe examination is commendable regardless of how it is compiled. Close enough, if tough enough and astute enough.

  • Glenn Gordon Caron Out As ‘Bull’ Showrunner, Deal With CBS Studios Ends

    Bull showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron has exited the CBS show and his deal with CBS Studios has ended, the studio confirmed. Additionally, original cast memner Freddy Rodriguez, who played Benjamin “Benny” Colón, also has departed the procedural drama. Bull producer CBS Studios would not provide any information other than confirming they were no longer with […]

  • Titans’ Ryan Tannehill barely makes top 12 of PFF’s QB rankings

    It looks like Ryan Tannehill will have to prove himself once again to at least one analyst.

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

    Leaked documents suggest police were alerted to hotel price hike by media reports

  • If Donald Trump faces criminal charges, few think it will hurt him with his base in 2024

    Criminal charges would create political problems for Trump, but would not necessarily prevent him from campaigning in 2022 and running in 2024.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she's attending therapy and learning to 'slow down' after Capitol riot

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said members of Congress effectively "served in war" during the January 6 riot.

  • Greta Thunberg calls out Chinese state-run media for 'fat-shaming' her in a scathing article that questioned her veganism

    The 18-year-old climate activist described being "fat-shamed" by the China Daily as a "pretty weird experience."

  • Elon Musk congratulates Ford on the debut of their new electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck

    A few days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk debuted the company's Cybertruck in November 2019, it saw 250,000 pre-orders.

  • Cabrara’s slam, solo homer lead Tigers over Royals 7-5

    Miguel Cabrera hit a solo homer and a grand slam, doubling his season total to four home runs and leading Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 7-5 Friday night for the Tigers' eighth win in 11 games. The 38-year-old homered in the second off Mike Minor for the game's first run, then overcame a 5-3 deficit in the seventh against Greg Holland with his sixth slam, the 491st home run of his big league career. “We try to make the moves that are going to that are going to give us the best shot,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Britain could have avoided all lockdowns if No 10 had planned properly for pandemic, says Dominic Cummings

    Big weddings set to resume from June 21 Germany to ban British travellers amid fears over Indian variant GP outrage over appointment numbers Why Joe Biden’s vaccine patent call will backfire Better safe than sorry, Sage tells Government Heathrow to open terminal for red-list arrivals Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor Dominic Cummings has claimed that Britain could have avoided any form of Covid lockdown if it had planned properly for a pandemic, Patrick Sawer reports. Mr Cummings accuses UK Governments of having failed to seriously prepare for pandemics such coronavirus, which spread rapidly after originating in China last year. In the latest of a series of Tweets criticising Mr Johnson and his ministers, as well as previous Governments, for their failure to make adequate plans, Mr Cummings says: “If we'd had the right preparations and competent people in charge, we would probably have avoided lockdown1, *definitely* no need for lockdowns 2&3.” He adds: “Given the plan was AWOL/disaster and awful decisions delayed everything, lockdown 1 became necessary.” Mr Cummings’ comments are bound to cause further embarrassment in Government and add to pressure over its handling of Britain’s response to the pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 127,000 lives in the UK. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says