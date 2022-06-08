Buffalo and Uvalde survivors, including 11-year-old girl, to testify at House hearing: What we know

WASHINGTON – Lawmakers and advocates – even actor Matthew McConaughey – are sharing impassioned pleas to reform the nation's gun laws, but the most compelling argument is expected to come from a fourth-grader.

Miah Cerrillo, an 11-year-old who smeared herself with her slain friend's blood to play dead during the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is one of nine witnesses who will testify at a 10 a.m. Wednesday hearing on Capitol Hill. The House Oversight and Reform Committee is holding the hearing to address the gun violence epidemic.

Her father, Miguel, told USA TODAY this week that Miah is sharing her survival story to "make safer schools."

"This hearing is ultimately about saving lives," committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

What we know about the House hearing

Mourners pay their respects on May 27, 2022, at a memorial for the children and teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022.

The hearing Wednesday comes during an emotionally charged week on Capitol Hill. It began with a rally Monday for gun safety laws and has included tense negotiations in the Senate, heated debate in the House and passionate hearings in both chambers.

McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, has been meeting with members of both parties to encourage them to work together, he said during a White House briefing Tuesday.

Lawmakers are facing mounting pressure to respond to the scourge of violence, particularly after mass shootings in Texas and New York gripped the nation last month.

Members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee will hear from a young survivor, victims' parents, a community pediatrician, advocates and others who are reeling from trauma after the mass killings on May 24 at Robb Elementary in Uvalde and the May 14 racially motivated massacre of 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket in a Black neighborhood.

The committee said the hearing will examine "the urgent need for Congress to pass commonsense legislation that a majority of Americans support."

Democrats who have majority leadership on the committee want to ban assault weapons, boost background checks and pass "red flag" laws, which allow courts to remove firearms from those deemed a threat to themselves or others.

What we know about the witnesses

Raymond Whitfield, right, reacts as his brother Garnell Whitfield, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., not pictured, talks about their mother Ruth Whitfield who was killed in the Buffalo Tops supermarket mass shooting during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on domestic terrorism, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman, 20, was shot in the neck during the shooting and survived listens at left.

The hearing is expected to be lengthy and emotional, with two panels of witnesses.

Miah is part of the first panel, which includes Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Buffalo shooting victim Zaire Goodman; Felix and Kimberly Rubio, the parents of Uvalde shooting victim Lexi Rubio; and Dr. Roy Guerrero, the sole pediatrician in Uvalde.

Those panelists will offer their stories, experiences and trauma just weeks after the mass shootings. They will not field questions from lawmakers, according to a spokesperson for the committee.

The second panel of witnesses includes Greg Jackson, Jr., executive director of Community Justice Action Fund; Joseph Gamaglia, Buffalo police commissioner; Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association; and Nick Suplina, senior vice president for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety.

What we know about the House Oversight and Reform Committee

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is one of 25 Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee that is holding a hearing Wednesday morning to examine the gun violence epidemic gripping the nation. This file photo shows her at a House Oversight hearing on July 26, 2019.

The large committee that will hear the testimony includes 25 Democrats and 19 Republicans.

Democratic members include Maloney, who is in an intense primary battle with fellow New York Democrat Jerry Nadler; Jamie Raskin, who is also busy this week on the Jan. 6 committee this week investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive who has been calling for reform; Cori Bush, Ayanna Pressley and others.

Republican members include Jim Jordan, an outspoken Republican member of the GOP Freedom Caucus who opposes most gun restrictions; Andy Biggs of Arizona; Nancy Mace of South Carolina; Byron Donalds and Scott Franklin of Florida, where reform measures have passed, and others.

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY.

