Buffalo victims' families meet with Crump, Sharpton

By the age of 35, young workers with those degrees are twice as likely to have a good job than workers without those credentials today. Among today’s younger workers, 80% of people who have a bachelor’s degree or higher have a good job, while 56% of those who have some college experience or an associate’s degree have a good job. “For many young adults, not having a good job means not being able to buy a house, not being able to pay back their student loans, and not having sufficient financial security to pursue their aspirations while facing life’s inevitable mishaps,” said Artem Gulish, the report author and a senior policy strategist and research faculty at CEW.