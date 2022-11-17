Buffalo, western NY brace for potentially dangerous storm

203
·1 min read

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow.

The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow or more through Sunday that “may paralyze” the hardest-hit communities, including Buffalo, with periods of near-zero visibility.

Hochul's state of emergency covers 11 counties, with commercial truck traffic banned from a stretch of Interstate 90 southwest of Buffalo after 4 p.m. Thursday.

The snowfall was expected to be at its greatest intensity between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday.

“I want western New Yorkers to take this seriously,” Hochul said.

The weather service also warned of accumulations of 2 feet (0.6 meters) or more of lake-effect snow in parts of northern Michigan through Sunday.

Recommended Stories

  • Roku becomes latest firm to reduce staff with 200 job cuts

    Tech companies including Meta Platforms Inc and Snap Inc have reduced staff this year as they grapple with a slowdown in growth and mounting costs. The video-streaming device maker expects to book a charge between $28 million and $31 million in the fourth quarter related to the layoffs, mainly severance payments and associated costs. Shares in Roku, which said layoffs would cut staff expenses by an estimated 5%, fell 2% in trading before the bell.

  • JPMorgan expects 'a Category 1 economic hurricane' in 2023

    The economic hurricane that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned about in June may be less intense than originally feared, according to a new report from the bank.

  • Tom Brady to reunite with Rob Gronkowski ... in movie about four older women who want to see Brady's 'last' Super Bowl

    Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin star with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in a buddy road-trip film. Also, Guy Fieri is there!

  • Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. Pelosi announced in a spirited speech on the House floor that she will step aside after leading Democrats for nearly 20 years and in the aftermath of the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, last month in their San Francisco home. The California Democrat, who rose to become the nation’s only woman to wield the speaker’s gavel, said she would remain in Congress as the representative from San Francisco, a position she has held for 35 years, when the new Congress convenes in January.

  • Buyers resent low inventories, prices over MSRP, study says

    J.D. Power survey findings show that U.S. customer satisfaction with vehicle purchases this year has dipped for the first time in 10 years. Here's why.

  • Exclusive-Brittney Griner taken to penal colony in Russia's Mordovia region - source

    U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been taken to a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia, a source familiar with the case told Reuters on Thursday. In August, Griner was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony on drugs charges following her arrest at a Moscow airport in February with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Russian authorities have given no information on her whereabouts for nearly two weeks, but the source said she had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Yavas, about 500 km (300 miles) southeast of Moscow.

  • 'Another idiot running around': Oath Keeper describes Jan. 6 regret in surprise testimony

    Watkins attributed her views at the time to a "steady diet" of the right-wing show InfoWars and its host, Alex Jones.

  • Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude,’ says Ukraine can win

    Former President George W. Bush called Ukraine's president a “tough dude” on Wednesday, saying he believes Volodymyr Zelenskyy can win the war against Russia — as long as they get the support they need. “Absolutely they can win, they're winning,” Bush said at a conference held at his Dallas institute. The conference, which touted itself as focusing on ways to advance freedom and democracy around the world, was set to feature a virtual conversation between Bush and Zelenskyy.

  • Republicans want Trump to stay out of Georgia's runoff race

    Fresh off a disappointing election that saw them fail to retake the Senate and only narrowly secure the House, Republicans worry that former President Donald Trump's candidacy has stolen the spotlight from Herschel Walker in Georgia.

  • Trump criminal probes will proceed — even as he's candidate

    Donald Trump's early announcement of his third White House bid won't shield the former president from the criminal investigations already confronting him as an ordinary citizen, leaving him legally and politically exposed as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination. The Justice Department is pushing ahead with its probes. “I don’t think the department is going to hesitate as a result of Trump nominating himself and anointing himself as the first candidate in the 2024 election,” said former Justice Department prosecutor Michael Weinstein.

  • House panel finds sexual abuse in military’s JROTC more widespread than previously thought

    U.S. lawmakers looking into the military’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program found that at least 60 instructors were accused of sexual misconduct against high school cadets in the past five years, a figure far beyond what was previously known. Of those 60 allegations, 58 were substantiated, according to a congressional memo released Wednesday by the…

  • Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7

    A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. Barbee had been condemned for the February 2005 deaths of Lisa Underwood, 34, and her son Jayden.

  • Teen escapes North Las Vegas home after being locked in room for a year, police say

    An 18-year-old girl said she had been locked in her room with very little food and water for at least a year before she was able to escape and get help from a

  • Starbucks U.S. workers at 100 stores hold one-day walkout

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Workers at more than 100 U.S. company-owned Starbucks locations are striking for one day on Thursday to protest what they say is illegal retaliation against their union organizing. The walkout comes on the one day each year that Starbucks gives away reusable, red, holiday-themed cups to customers with coffee purchases. Starbucks has nearly 9,000 corporate-owned U.S. locations.

  • Stellantis recalls 280,000 Ram HD trucks; owners told to park outside

    Ram says the trucks' transmission could build pressure and heat, leading to a fluid leak that could cause a fire.

  • Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX mess 'unprecedented'

    The man who had to clean up the mess at Enron says the situation at FTX is even worse, describing what he calls a “complete failure” of corporate control. The filing by John Ray III, the new CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency firm, lays out a damning description of FTX’s operations under its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, from a lack of security controls to business funds being used to buy employees homes and luxuries. “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” Ray said.

  • Gabby Petito's family just won $3 million in a wrongful death suit against Brian Laundrie's estate — but they're not going to get anywhere near that number

    "Brian did not have $3 million; it's an arbitrary number," the Petito family lawyer, Pat Reilly, said in a statement on behalf of the family.

  • Russia launches missile barrage on Ukraine as 1st snow falls

    Russian airstrikes targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities again Thursday as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv, a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow’s missiles continue to take out power and gas plants as winter descends. Separately, the United Nations announced the extension of a deal to ensure exports of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine that were disrupted by the war. At least seven people were killed and more than two dozen others wounded in the drone and missile strikes, including one that hit a residential building, authorities said.

  • NFL has contingencies if storm disrupts Browns game at Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The NFL is monitoring the weather and has contingency plans in place in the event a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region disrupts the Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. League spokesman Michael Signora said the NFL has been in contact with both teams based on a forecast projecting one to three feet of snow falling through Saturday, with more in the forecast on Sunday. Among the contingencies would include moving the game to a neutral site, with Detroit and Washington potential options.

  • LOOK: Snowfall totals to hit over the weekend in WNY

    This graphic shows... a lot of snow coming for the area of #Bills-#Browns: