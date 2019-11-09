Buffalo Wild Wings death: What is sodium hypochlorite and how can 'Super 8' be deadly?

One person died and 10 others fell ill at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Massachusetts Thursday night after being exposed to a cleaning agent inside the restaurant.

The substance was a sodium hypochlorite solution called “Super 8,” which fire chief Michael Patterson told reporters is commonly used and that an employee had used it for the floors.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was informed of the incident while local law enforcement continue to investigate, but it’s unclear how “Super 8” turned deadly.

Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor, co-medical director of the National Capital Poison Center, says "Super 8" becomes dangerous with mixed with other chemicals.

Sodium hypochlorite is a chemical found in many household bleaches and relatively safe when used correctly, Johnson-Arbor said. But when it's mixed with ammonia, the solution emits a harmful gas called chloramine.

Johnson-Arbor believes this may have happened unintentionally at the Buffalo Wild Wings. However, the Burlington Police Department has yet to respond to USA TODAY's inquiry into the investigation.

"That gas is very irritating to your eyes, nose, lungs and respiratory system," Johnson-Arbor said. "And frequently when someone is cleaning, they don’t have adequate ventilation"

People who inhale toxic chemicals can experience respiratory distress, nausea, feel light-headed and have trouble breathing, said Dr. Baruch Fertel, an emergency physician at the Cleveland Clinic.

"If you’re using something and you’re feeling this way, you get out of that situation," he said. "Make sure you get fresh air and seek medical care."

Both Johnson-Arbor and Fertel urged the importance of using cleaning products the way they were designed to be used and to make sure there is good ventilation in the room when cleaning with them.

"In general, people should be very careful about using both household and commercial cleaning products," Johnson-Arbor said. "Definitely never mix two cleaning products together because if you mix them together then you can have toxic gases with deadly consequences.”

Auto-Chlor System, the company behind "Super 8," did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment. But the product’s label says the sanitizing solution is a “concentrated, general purpose sanitizer and destainer for manual or automatic dishwashing.”

It also says that “Super 8” was “specially formulated to chemically eliminate germ-carrying bacteria from pre-cleaned dishware, glasses and food service utensils," and it must be stored out of direct sunlight between 30 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

