Buffalo Wild Wings, Doritos team up for new flaming hot nacho wing sauce

It's getting hot in here ...

Buffalo Wild Wings is teaming up with Doritos (PEP) for the release of a new "flaming hot" nacho wing sauce — just in time for basketball playoff season.

The savory offering, which follows last year's spicy sweet chili sauce collaboration, will be available at nationwide Buffalo Wild Wings locations beginning today.

"Buffalo Wild Wings has the best sauces and Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho brings the best heat — put them together and you’ve got Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Wings," Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson, who's partnering with the brands to promote the new menu item, said in a press release.

Buffalo Wild Wings x Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Wings (Courtesy: Buffalo Wild Wings / Doritos)

Jamie Carawan, VP of brand menu and culinary at Buffalo Wild Wings, added: "Our partnership with Doritos expands on our rich heritage of signature sauces as we continue to innovate and create unexpected, one-of-a-kind bold flavors for our fans."

The wings are first spun in the special sauce and then topped with Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho tortilla chip crumbles.

In addition to Doritos, the restaurant and sports bar chain recently partnered with Mountain Dew to exclusively serve the brand's new Mtn Dew Legend flavor. A nationwide rollout of the blackberry-inspired soft drink is planned for next month.

PepsiCo has been aggressive with its partnerships and product rollouts in recent weeks.

Buffalo Wild Wings to exclusively roll out MTN DEW Legend (Courtesy: Buffalo Wild Wings / MTN DEW)

Last month, the multinational food, snack, and beverage company officially revealed its plant-based jerky collaboration with Beyond Meat (BYND) — the first product under the pair's PLANeT Partnership joint venture.

The shelf-stable snack, dubbed Beyond Meat Jerky, is currently available to purchase at stores nationwide and comes in three different flavors: original, hot & spicy, and teriyaki.

Alexandra is a Senior Entertainment and Food Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193

