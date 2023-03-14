Buffalo Wild Wings has hilarious response to lawsuit claiming boneless wings aren’t wings

Atlanta-based restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings had a hilarious response to a class-action lawsuit that claims their boneless wings are chicken nuggets.

The popular sports bar chain appeared to agree in a tweet on Monday.

“It’s true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo,” the company tweeted Monday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s true.

Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken.

Our hamburgers contain no ham.

Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) March 13, 2023

The man who filed the lawsuit, Aimen Halim, said in the complaint that the company is falsely advertising one of its products.

TRENDING STORIES:

He’s suing Buffalo Wild Wings, along with Atlanta-based Inspire Brands Inc. claiming Inspire “is responsible for the composition, preparation, advertising, marketing and sale of” the restaurant chain’s wings.

Halim alleges the companies participate in “the false and deceptive marketing and advertising of Buffalo Wild Wings’ Boneless Wings,” and goes on to say, “Specifically, the name and description of the Products (i.e., as “Boneless Wings”) leads reasonable consumers to believe the Products are actually chicken wings,” WGN reported

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He claims that he purchased boneless wings from a location in Illinois earlier this year, saying he thought they were made of 100% wing meat, but instead of being deboned chicken wings, they were made of a composite of various chicken meat and if he would have known he would not have paid as much as he did or have purchased them at all.

“The Products are not wings at all, but instead, slices of chicken breast meat deep-fried like wings. Indeed, the Products are more akin, in composition, to a chicken nugget rather than a chicken wing,” Halim’s lawsuit says, according to WKRC.

The lawsuit claims that customers have “suffered injury, in fact, as a result of Defendants’ deceptive practices.”