Buffalo Wild Wings manager stole $73,000 from restaurant, Largo police say

A man who worked as a manager at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Largo has been arrested on a charge that he stole nearly $73,000 from the store, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Largo police.

Grant Gibson, 42, was arrested on a grand theft charge Monday. He was being held at the Pinellas County jail Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bail.

The arrest affidavit states that Gibson had worked as the general manager for the restaurant since August of 2021 when another store manager was transferred to the restaurant in July 2022 to help. That manager “almost immediately noticed” that change order payments that were ordered from Gibson and delivered by Brinks were not recorded and that safe counts were off, the arrest affidavit states.

The company began reviewing the safe counts and found about 32 times in which “change order payments from the bank were not recorded and the money missing from ending safe count,” the affidavit states.

The total amount of money missing was $72,820. The location of the crime listed on the affidavit is 10500 Ulmerton Road, which is the address of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

A review of surveillance footage from the restaurant found at least two times when Gibson “pocketed large sums of cash” from the change order and walked out of the restaurant with the money, the report states.