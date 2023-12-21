Buffalo Wild Wings opens a new spin-off concept in North Raleigh

A chicken wing window from one of the country’s largest wing spots will open this week in North Raleigh.

Buffalo Wild Wings, the giant purveyor of flats and drums, is bringing its takeout concept to North Carolina. Dubbed Buffalo Wild Wings GO, the takeout-only wing shop will open at 6196 Falls of Neuse Rd., Suite 112 in the North Ridge Shopping Center. The space was formerly The Parlor beauty salon.

The new BWW GO will hold its grand opening Dec. 28, with the first 50 customers winning coupons for a year’s worth of free wings.

“I am thrilled to introduce the new Buffalo Wild Wings GO model in North Ridge” said Buffalo Wild Wings president John Bowie in a release. “Our takeout and delivery business grew significantly over the past two years as guests across America enjoyed our award-winning wings, sauces and other menu items at home. With great deals every day of the week on wings and bundles at GO, customers have one more way to enjoy our wings for any occasion, from game day lunch to family dinner.”

Buffalo Wild Wing’s takeout-only spinoff was created during the pandemic as restaurants adapted to closed dining rooms and the demand for carry out options.

There are already 35 Buffalo Wild Wing locations in North Carolina, but the new Raleigh shop is the company’s first carry-out only version in the state. The menu is simplified somewhat from traditional dining room locations, but includes bone-in and boneless wings, sandwiches, burgers, tenders, sides and more than two dozen wing sauces.

Customers can place orders online or in the brand’s app and then pick up their food from contact-less lockers in the restaurant.

The new North Raleigh BWW GO will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.