Buffalo winter storm: What’s closed, canceled and postponed?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a winter storm prompting a travel ban for all of Erie County beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday, many local businesses and organizations are canceling or postponing events over the weekend.

Conditions are expected to begin peaking across the area around 6 p.m. Saturday and continue overnight, with two to three inches of snow expected at certain times in the overnight hours and into Sunday morning.

Here is a list of cancelations and postponements across Western New York.

NFTA Metro suspends service

The NFTA Metro has suspended bus, paratransit and rail services from 9 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday. Paratransit riders are asked to reschedule Sunday service if possible. The NFTA said service disruptions may continue for longer than expected due to the storm.

Schools

Many area schools and universities have canceled activities over the weekend. The University at Buffalo has canceled all events scheduled for Sunday.

Events & Organizations

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has canceled its Saturday concert. Ticketholders can call the BPO box office or click here for more information.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration presented by The Concerned Citizens Following the Dreams at Kleinhans Music Hall has been postponed to Sunday, Jan. 21 from 6-9 p.m.

The Buffalo History Museum will be closed on Sunday.

East Eden Volunteer Fire Company chicken barbecue has been postponed to Jan. 20.

Churches

The Diocese of Buffalo is discouraging parishioners from attending mass this weekend. Churches that can live-stream masses have been asked to do so.

Sports

Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed to Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Canisius University men’s basketball game against Fairfield has been postponed to Monday at 12 p.m.

Canisius University swimming and diving event against John Carroll has been postponed.

Niagara University men’s basketball vs. Siena has been postponed to Monday at 12 p.m.

The Buffalo eXtreme game scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled. All tickets purchased will be valid for any other home game.

Food delivery

DoorDash will suspend operations starting on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. Operations are expected to resume on Sunday at 8 a.m. pending guidance from officials.

Businesses/Government

The Walden Galleria will close at 7 p.m. Saturday. Opening status for Sunday will be determined as weather permits.

The Town of Amherst is closing its facilities at 7 p.m.

