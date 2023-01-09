Buffalo woman charged with stealing shoes while looting during blizzard

Jan. 9—A Buffalo woman who police say broke into a Bailey Avenue store and stole shoes during the Christmas weekend blizzard is now facing charges.

Ladia Lee, 23, of Buffalo, was arraigned last week on one count of third-degree burglary (class "D" felony) and one count of fourth-degree grand larceny (class "E" felony). The defendant was arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin J. Keane on Wednesday.

The defendant is the eighth person to be arraigned on charged related to looting stores closed due to the blizzard.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that on Sunday, Dec. 25 at about 10 p.m., Lee and another unidentified person knowingly entered and remained unlawfully inside the store located on the 2800 block of Bailey Avenue with the intent to commit a crime. Lee and the outstanding co-defendant are accused of stealing shoes valued at approximately $1,000.

Lee is scheduled to return on Jan. 26 at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing. She was released on her own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail.

If convicted of the highest charge, Lee faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.

DA Flynn commends the Buffalo Police Department Anti-Looting Task Force for their work in this investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Ashley M. Morgan of the Felony Trials Bureau.