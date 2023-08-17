Buffalo Zoo's newest lion cubs make public debut

Aug. 17—Four lion cubs born June 2 and 3 are made their public debut at the Buffalo Zoo on Thursday.

"The past several weeks have been quite exciting watching these cubs grow," said Lisa Smith, president and CEO. "They have hit all their important milestones and are really starting to develop their own unique personalities."

The cubs, two males and two females, were born to mother, Lusaka and father, Tiberius who were paired following a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Species Survival Plan (SSP) for African Lions. This plan is designed to help maintain a healthy, genetically diverse assurance population of this species. It's the pair's third litter.

Lusaka and the cubs will be on display daily from 10 a.m. to noon. Visibility is not guaranteed as mom and cubs continue to become familiar with their outdoor habitat.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species lists the African lion as a vulnerable species, with a total population that is likely less than 40,000. IUCN estimates that there are only 23,000 to 39,000 mature individuals. African lion populations are declining largely due to habitat loss, issues that threaten human-wildlife coexistence, poaching and wildlife trafficking (illegal wildlife trade).

The Buffalo Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Grounds remain open for one hour after admission gates close. For more information visit buffalozoo.org.