Buffalo Zoo's silverback gorilla dies

Feb. 15—The Buffalo Zoo's silverback western lowland gorilla, Koga, died Wednesday morning following a cardiac event.

Born Aug. 14, 1987, at the Bronx Zoo, Koga was 36 years old. He lived the first seven years of his life in the Bronx Zoo before moving to the Memphis Zoo where he lived for 13 years. He came to the Buffalo Zoo in April of 2007. While Koga's death was unexpected, he had been under veterinary care for heart disease for many years. The median life expectancy for male gorillas in the wild is 32.7 years. Gorillas in captivity can live into their 50s, according to the Philadelphia Zoo.

Koga fathered 3 offspring during his 17 years at the Buffalo Zoo, all a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Western Lowland Gorilla Species Survival Plan. Two offspring, Amari (13) and Kayin (8) have recently moved to other zoos while Nyah (10) still resides here with the Buffalo Zoo's two other adult females, Sidney (26) and Lily (23).

"We are all devastated by the loss of Koga," said Lisa Smith, president and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo. "Our staff always feel the loss of any animal that dies, but it is especially hard when it is a charismatic, intelligent, well-loved animal like Koga who was a staple of our zoo community. Koga touched the hearts of so many visitors and staff alike, he will be greatly missed."

During his time in Buffalo, as an ambassador of his species, zoo staff estimate Koga was seen by more than 6 million visitors.

Koga did a great job leading and protecting his family, zoo staff added. Gorillas are highly social and complex animals that form male-led troops with multiple females. The zoo's remaining female troop will be closely monitored by the zoo's animal care staff along with help from Canisius College's Animal Behavior, Ecology, and Conservation program. The zoo will work closely with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Species Survival Plan on the next steps for the troop, Smith said.

The population of western lowland gorillas in the wild is critically endangered and has declined by more than 60% in the past 25 years due to habitat loss, poaching, illegal hunting for the bushmeat trade, and emerging diseases, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

To help honor Koga, the Buffalo Zoo asks the community to please share photos and memories of him on the zoo's social media pages. In lieu of flowers and other gifts that are sometimes left at exhibits, donations made to the zoo in Koga's honor will be accepted and used toward gorilla care at the zoo and in the wild. Tribute gifts can be made by visiting buffalozoo.org/donate.