Buffalo's Black community stunned after being visited by 'evil'

Jenna Zucker
·4 min read

By Jenna Zucker

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Reuters) - The Tops Friendly Market chosen by the white gunman to launch his deadly racist attack on Saturday served as an anchor of sorts for the Black community along Buffalo's Jefferson Avenue, one of the few places where residents could buy groceries.

Now even that modest sanctuary no longer feels safe to many Black people in Buffalo, which takes pride in its nickname "the City of Good Neighbors."

Not after 18-year-old Payton Gendron, dressed in camouflage and body armor and wielding a rifle with a high-capacity magazine, drove into the supermarket parking lot in broad daylight and opened fire, killing 10 and wounding three others. Eleven of the 13 victims were Black.

"Somebody knew enough to know the one store our community has," said Denise Glenn, an activist from VOICE Buffalo, speaking to the clutch of about 100 people who gathered on Sunday morning outside Tops, which had been cordoned off by police tape and adorned with flowers and makeshift memorials.

Glenn was alluding to the chilling news that the gunman had driven for hours from his home to target the store, having selected it because of the neighborhood's high concentration of Black residents, according to authorities.

"That was an evil, racist, white supremacist," Reverend Darius Pridgen said from the pulpit at True Bethel Baptist Church on Sunday. "He literally looked for a zip code that had the highest concentration of African Americans."

The worshipers at the predominantly Black church, about a five-minute drive from Tops, included family of the victims and some of those who were at the store when the rampage unfolded.

Rev. Pridgen invited members of the congregation who were touched by the shooting to come to the front of the church and share their experiences. One by one, they came forward.

Charles Everhart Sr., 65, told his fellow worshipers that his grandson Zaire Goodman, a 20-year-old Tops employee, was shot in the neck but somehow survived. "He was pushing the carts back to the store and he was one of the first to get hit," Everhart said.

At the vigil outside the supermarket, anger and stunned disbelief mixed with feelings of helplessness and grief. The crowd sang "Amazing Grace." Many broke down into tears.

'SO MUCH TRAUMA'

Employees of the store huddled together, trying to comfort one another. Volunteers grilled food and handed out water. Dozens of police officers milled around, and the surrounding blocks remained sealed off, reinforcing a sense of dread and disruption.

Tyrell Ford, 36, lead community organizer of Voices Buffalo, a non-profit group that organized the vigil, said he was still trying to work through what had happened.

"There's so much trauma in the Black community and this is the time to start the process of grieving," he said. "This causes mental health problems and trust issues in our community. You can see how vibrant our community is."

The calculated nature of the attack, as described by law enforcement, may well have amplified the siege mentality being felt by some local residents.

A document circulating online that appeared to have been written by the killer sketched out a to-do list for the attack, including purchasing tactical equipment and testing his upload speeds for the livestream.

In addition, a 180-page manifesto outlining 'The Great Replacement Theory' - the racist conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced by minorities in the United States and other countries - also circulated online, reportedly authored by Gendron.

Julie Harwell, 33, was one of those who found themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time on Saturday afternoon: shopping for birthday party supplies at Tops with her daughter and the girl's father. Then the gunshots started.

"I thought it was just a normal, neighborhood shooting, so we ducked," Harwell said. "Once it didn't stop, something told me to get up and start running because I heard footsteps. He was shooting people twice to make sure they were dead."

"I saw a lot of stuff I’d never seen," she said, "and that I thought my daughter would never see."

(Reporting by Jenna Zucker in Buffalo; Additional reporting by Steve Gorman; Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Payette County deputies find two people dead in home, homicide suspect still at large

    The Payette County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a homicide from early Sunday morning.

  • Factbox-Victims of Tops grocery store shooting in Buffalo, New York

    A former police officer, the 86-year-old mother of Buffalo, New York's former fire commissioner, and a grandmother who fed the needy for decades were among those killed in a racist attack by a gunman on Saturday in a Buffalo grocery store. Young, 77, for 25 years ran a food pantry in the Central Park neighborhood of Buffalo, according to a tweet from a reporter. Whitfield, 86, was the mother of former Buffalo fire commissioner Garnell Whitfield.

  • 10 killed in "racially motivated" mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket, FBI says

    Police said the shooter, who is now in custody, has been charged with murder.

  • 14 of the wildest costumes ever worn at the Eurovision song contest

    The most memorable and daring costumes ever worn at Eurovision include human-sized butterfly wings, bedazzled short shorts and monster masks.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    A mass shooting in a Buffalo supermarket left 10 dead. And hundreds of abortion-rights rallies took place across the nation. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • Beloved feline 'Buddy the Cat' is doing 'well' after brutal dog attack

    The Pennsylvania SPCA says that "Buddy the Cat" doing well and continues to "heal" after he was viciously attacked by two dogs in March.

  • Jack Bernard: Unlike the GOP, Democrats do not stick together on abortion issue

    The draft Supreme Court opinion repeals the right to an abortion. To some extent the Democrats in the Senate have themselves to blame for not doing something before now.

  • Three Liberty starters scored in double-digits but wasn't enough in 81-71 loss to Wings

    Arike Ogunbowale scored 18 of her 21 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 81-71 on Sunday.

  • Top Senate Republican meets Zelenskiy, Russia says U.S. involvement dangerous

    McConnell is pressing Republican Senator Rand Paul to end his opposition to a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, which has overwhelming support from both major parties. Zelenskiy hailed what he said was a powerful signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine and the strength of relations between the two nations.

  • Dr. Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam

    Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of far-right candidates in Pennsylvania who are gaining traction before Tuesday's primary election.

  • John Fetterman, Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate, suffers stroke

    Lieutenant governor and frontrunner in Democratic primary says he’s recovering and insists ‘campaign isn’t slowing down one bit’ Lieutenant governor John Fetterman and the state’s Democratic Senate candidate, at a meet-and-greet at the Weyerbacher Brewing Company in Easton, Pennsylvania, on 1 May. Photograph: Hannah Beier/Reuters John Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and frontrunner in the state’s Democratic US Senate primary, suffered a stroke Friday, and is recovering, he sai

  • 10 killed in racially motivated shooting in Buffalo

    STORY: An 18-year-old white male has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism."Authorities say at least 10 people have been reported dead from the shooting, which took place in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the suspect was armed with an assault-style rifle and body armor when he opened fire in the parking lot, while livestreaming the attack on Twitch:1:50 "He worked his way back to the front of the store. Buffalo police immediately responded and engaged the suspect in the vestibule of the store and at that point the suspect put the gun to his own neck. Buffalo Police personnel and two patrol officers talked the suspect into dropping the gun. He dropped the gun, took off some of his tactical gear and surrendered at that point."Officials said eleven of the 13 people struck by gunfire were Black, and that the attack would be investigated both as a hate crime and an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" under federal law.Twitch said in a statement that it removed the livestream of the attack less than two minutes after it started and was working to ensure no other accounts reposted the content.Speaking at the suspect's arraignment on Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said such livestreams were responsible for a "feeding frenzy" of violent extremist ideology. She also pledged to introduce previously planned gun control legislation on Tuesday to address "loopholes" in state laws."To see the sense of security shattered by an individual, a White Supremacist who has engaged in an act of terrorism and will be prosecuted as such... It strikes us in our very hearts to know that there is such evil that lurks out there."Documents attributed to the suspect have been circulating online, including a to-do list for the attack, as well as a 180-page manifesto alleging that minorities are replacing white people worldwide.A district attorney spokesperson declined to comment on the documents while the FBI could not immediately be reached for comment.If convicted, the suspect faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.

  • Putin ‘very ill with blood cancer’, Russian oligarch recorded saying

    President Putin, 69, has faced allegations of his failing health in recent weeks

  • Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack at supermarket in Buffalo

    An 18-year-old white gunman shot 10 people to death and wounded three on Saturday at a grocery store in a Black neighborhood of upstate New York, before surrendering after what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism." Authorities said the suspect, who was armed with an assault-style rifle and appeared to have acted alone, drove to Buffalo from his home several hours away to launch the afternoon attack that he broadcast in real time on social media platform Twitch, a live video service owned by Amazon.com. Court papers named the suspect as Payton Gendron of Conklin, a town of about 5,000 people in New York's Southern Tier region near the Pennsylvania border.

  • A severe pilot shortage in the U.S. leaves airlines scrambling for solutions

    The United States is facing its worst pilot shortage in recent memory, forcing airlines to cut flights just as travelers are returning after more than two years of the pandemic.

  • Young Thug’s lawyers file emergency motion for bond, call his housing ‘inhumane,’ ‘torturous’

    Lawyers say he’s being held in solitary confinement in a windowless cement room “as if he is a forgotten person alone in the world.”

  • Suspect in deadly Buffalo shooting threatened his high school last year, official says: Latest updates

    According to a law enforcement official, the Buffalo shooting suspect threatened an attack at his high school in 2021, resulting in a referral.

  • Envoy says Russian diplomats in U.S. are threatened, enticed by FBI

    Anatoly Antonov told Russian television that since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, face-to-face meetings with U.S. officials had ended. "Agents from U.S. security services are hanging around outside the Russian embassy, handing out CIA and FBI phone numbers, which can be called to establish contact."

  • James Van Der Beek says being a 'girl dad' has given him 'surprise liberation from limited belief systems' as daughter paints his nails pink

    The actor and dad of six admits once judging a director who wore nail polish.

  • Republicans Must Answer for ‘Great Replacement Theory’ Violence

    Photo Illustration by The Daily BeastRepublicans and the conservative media ecosystem have to answer for the blood on their hands.Either through innuendo or direct statements, they continue to promote the white supremacist “great replacement theory” which has yet again radicalized a terrorist to commit violence against people of color. And they should be held accountable for their role in it.We’re still learning more about Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old suspected terrorist who killed 10 people