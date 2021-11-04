From buffet to behind bars

Nov. 4—ASHLAND — A man's rumbling stomach may have landed him in jail, after police determined he used a stolen credit card Friday to eat at the Giovanni's buffet on Greenup Avenue, according to court records.

When Ashland PD responded to the restaurant at around 1:30 p.m., a citation states they found the suspect in possession of more than $1,000 in stolen property, as well as a syringe full of methamphetamine.

Derek Castle, 41, of no fixed address, was charged with first-offense simple possession of meth, receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value and fraudulent use of a credit for less than $500.

Castle is being held at the Boyd County jail on a $1,500 bond.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com