Buffet restaurant collects another award

A world buffet restaurant owner has spoken of his pride after winning a national award for equality efforts.

Staff at COSMO Restaurant, in Wolverhampton, picked up the accolade at the Signature Awards held in Birmingham on Friday.

The business awards which celebrate all different sectors were attended by West Midlands mayor Andy Street.

The award was given to COSMO, which has branches across the country, after it proved it had embraced diversity as part of its business strategy.

The firm said it had shown inclusion in practice and how this had impacted its bottom line and culture.

"It is fitting that we are cosmopolitan by name and cosmopolitan by nature, our staff reflect the authenticity of the cuisine we offer," said director Kan Koo.

Mr Koo said it continued to be a tough time for the hospitality industry, with soaring energy prices, staffing shortages and a cost-of-living crisis keeping some customers away.

“To pick up an award against this backdrop is testament to the hard work of all our staff in the restaurant and our head office where policies such as our diversity, equality and inclusion are created," he added.

Last year, COSMO scooped the award for the UK’s best buffet restaurant at the annual Food Awards England.

It also picked up an award for the Best World Cuisine in the Midlands in 2023.

