Buffet's Last Concert Played At Snapdragon
"Parrotheads" look back at Jimmy Buffet's last concert before his passing, which was held in San Diego.
"Parrotheads" look back at Jimmy Buffet's last concert before his passing, which was held in San Diego.
When you feel like wastin' away in style, just turn to these to bring Jimmy to you.
A number of other musical acts followed Jimmy Buffett's lead and played concerts at Wrigley Field.
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
We picked all the best sales to shop, including hundreds off at Amazon, 40% off at Best Buy, 50% off at Wayfair and more.
Save up over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Target, West Elm, CB2, Article, Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart: Save up to 80% on beds, tables, chairs, patio sets and more.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
The rapper called out the president — and freaked out Mike Myers — during a televised Hurricane Katrina benefit concert.
For me, the headline “The Robots Are Coming” has been a minor source of annoyance that seems to crop up at least once a week. Other people’s responses are more or less what I was anticipating: robopocalypse/killer robots, a lack of historical context, too much focus on gimmicks and flashy form factors like humanoid robots. “Robopocalypse” is a term I dropped from my vocab a while back, aside from references to the internet’s knee-jerk reaction to any new robot.
How to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, plus fight card details and start times.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
The former "90210" star wants more radical transparency around aging faces in the industry.
The handheld's 15-layer filtration system helps remove chlorine, heavy metals and other harmful substances.
Save money and energy with this dryer vent-cleaning kit that's loved by over 13,000 shoppers.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
It really works!
Bag up the savings, like a roomy satchel for $91 (down from $378!) and so much more.
Snag a popular electric toothbrush for 60% off, a Fire TV stick for $27, and more great deals.