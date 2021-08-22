Buffett-backed Chinese EV Maker BYD's IPO Plans For Chip Unit Hampered By Regulatory Probe: Report

Shanthi Rexaline
·2 min read

Chinese regulatory scrutiny has come to haunt companies across sectors and the latest to suffer from the increased oversight is Warren Buffett-backed EV manufacturer BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF).

What Happened: China's BYD is forced to suspend the proposed listing of its chip making arm due to a regulatory probe into the law firm advising the company, the Nikkei reported.

In May, BYD applied for listing its automotive microcontroller chip-making-unit on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange-supervised ChiNext, the report said. The company sought to raise $412 million from the offering.

Despite the IPO application receiving approval in June, the IPO plans are now put on hold. The development was attributed to an ongoing inquiry by the Chinese Security Regulatory Commission into Beijing Tian Yuan Law Firm, which is advising BYD on the IPO.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange needed to suspend the review of such IPO plans due to the probe, the exchange said in a public notice posted over the weekend, according to the Nikkei. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange reportedly halted its review of BYD's application on Aug. 18.

Related Link: Nio, XPeng, Buffett-Backed BYD Among Top Quality EV Brands In China: Survey

Why It's Important: Chinese regulators began clamping down on high-profile tech names in a bid to rein in their market dominance. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) was hit with an antitrust fine late last year. Later the ecommerce giant was forced to shelve IPO plans for its Ant Financial unit.

The regulatory net widened subsequently, with Internet technology giant Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY), DiDi Global Inc. (OTC: DIDI) and private tutoring companies all suffering from the increased scrutiny.

BYD's planned IPO may have provided its chip unit with resources to increase capacity at a time the world is grappling under a severe chip crunch.

Related Link: Buffett-Backed BYD To Supply Blade Batteries To Rival Tesla In 2022: Report

Photo: Courtesy of BYD Company Limited

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fontinalis Partners Raises $104M For New Wave Of Mobility Technology

    The venture firm Fontinalis Partners was founded in 2009 as its leaders saw an opportunity for technological advancements to improve the way that goods and individuals moved. "We felt strongly that, over the next several years, there was going to be a wave of innovation that would not only affect the automotive sector, but manufacturing, transportation, logistics, retail, and other high-consequence industry," said Chris Stallman, partner of Fontinalis Partners, in an interview with FreightWaves.

  • What are my options for cheap car insurance in West Virginia?

    Car insurance in West Virginia is cheaper than the national average. Find out where to look for car insurance in the state.

  • Covid Confounds the Fed, Raising the Risk of a Policy Error

    As the hawks and doves square off over delta’s duration, the Federal Reserve risks a major misstep. Plus, investment newsletter commentary on J&J’s new CEO, recent strength in French stocks, crypto’s link to the end of the gold standard, and a boom in shipping demand.

  • Wall Street rallies as Fed jitters wane, but ends down for the week

    NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wall Street capped a tumultuous week with a broad-based rally as investors largely shrugged off the looming threat of the COVID-19 Delta variant and signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could begin tightening its dovish monetary policy sooner than expected.

  • Binance Suspends Futures in Brazil Citing Regulatory Requirements

    The product was removed in response to an order from the Brazilian Securities Commission.

  • Bill Ackman Wants to Liquidate His SPAC. Hello, SPARC.

    The hedge-fund manager's SPAC journey takes another twist. A record-breaking IPO, a scuttled deal, and a shareholder lawsuit were previous chapters.

  • These money and investing tips can bring your portfolio into focus

    The iShares Semiconductor ETF is down over 6% from recent highs, much more than the S&P 500. This stock-market sector can lower risk while automatically increasing its income to protect investors from high inflation. S&P 500 support is being tested.

  • TSG-Backed Coffee Chain Dutch Bros Files for IPO Showing Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Dutch Bros Inc. filed for an initial public offering, disclosing revenue and income gains and plans for its shares to trade under the symbol BROS.The company, based in the Grants Pass in southern Oregon where it was founded in 1992, listed the size of the offering as $100 million in its filing Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That’s a placeholder that will change when it sets terms for the share sale.Dutch Bros, backed by private equity firm TSG Consumer Pa

  • Stock Traders Buy the Dip at End of Jittery Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as dip buyers resurfaced at the end of a week marked by a surge in global volatility.All major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, while the NYSE FANG+ Index of giants such as Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. halted a five-day slide. Chinese shares listed in the U.S. rallied Friday, but still suffered their longest streak of weekly losses in a decade. Both the dollar and Treasuries were little changed.Financial markets were rattled this week by speculation the global recove

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Plunging Domestic Yields Driving the Bearish Tone

    Yields are plunging in Australia and New Zealand, which is helping to make their currencies less-attractive while the Fed is leaning toward tapering.

  • Dollar gauge touches 9-month high as unease over global outlook takes hold

    The U.S. dollar on Friday briefly touched its highest levels in nine months as the spread of the coronavirus delta variant contributed to unease over the global economic growth outlook. The dollar’s morning rally was more about negative risk sentiment related to, among other things, the delta coronavirus variant and the slowdown in China, Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York told CNBC. In the absence of any economic data releases today, investors remained focused on the delta variant’s impact on the economy, with one Federal Reserve policy maker saying he may rethink his call for a tapering of bond purchases to start in October, if the delta variant slows economy.

  • 'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

    The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The entertainment company, in the filing, has countered Johansson's request for a civil trial in Los Angeles by asking for the suit to be sent to arbitration in New York. Johansson's suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy of "Black Widow" had reduced her compensation.

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Why 2 Aerospace Giants Are Going to War Over This British Gem

    TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) is preparing a bid for British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt (LSE: MGGT), trying to break up Meggitt's planned sale to rival U.S. manufacturer Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH). TransDigm has submitted a preliminary, non-binding offer of 900 pence per share for Meggitt, a premium of 12.5% over Parker-Hannifin's 800-pence-per-share offer. Earlier this month, Meggitt agreed to be acquired by Parker-Hannifin in a deal worth about $8.7 billion.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • 5 Top Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2035

    Time and again, Wall Street has demonstrated that it handsomely rewards patient investors. In other words, buying great companies and allowing your investment thesis to play out over time continues to be a successful wealth-building strategy. The first top stock that could make patient investors a lot richer by 2035 is Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE).

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller. Stanley Druckenmiller, the chief of New York-based Duquesne Capital, is an American investor and […]

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks We're Buying Right Now

    After an incredible run last year following the initial round of pandemic lockdowns, 2021 has been a reminder that growth stocks don't go up in a straight line. Three Fool.com contributors shared three growth stocks that they're buying right now: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Nicholas Rossolillo (Twilio): Everyone has now at the very least heard of Zoom Video Communications, with many people making regular use of the cloud-based video conferencing tool.