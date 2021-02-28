Buffett’s Berkshire Buys Back $24.7B In Stock As 2020 Operating Income Drops

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
support@smarteranalyst.com (Ben Mahaney)
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway posted a 9% decline in 2020 operating income as the billionaire made “no sizable acquisitions” last year, while bumping up share repurchases.

Berkshire’s (BRK.B) operating income in 2020 fell 9% to $21.92 billion year-on-year. Meanwhile, operating income in the fourth quarter of last year increased 14% to $5.02 billion. Furthermore, the investment conglomerate repurchased a stellar $24.7 billion of its own stock last year.

“The math of repurchases grinds away slowly, but can be powerful over time,” Buffett wrote in his annual letter to Berkshire investors on Feb. 27. “The process offers a simple way for investors to own an ever-expanding portion of exceptional businesses.”

However, Berkshire had to take an $11 billion write-down last year, which Buffett admitted was largely due to a “mistake” he made by buying Precision Castparts Corp., a maker of equipment for aerospace and energy industries, back in 2016.

“I paid too much for the company. No one misled me in any way – I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential,” Buffett wrote in his annual letter. “Last year, my miscalculation was laid bare by adverse developments throughout the aerospace industry, PCC’s most important source of customers.”

“PCC is far from my first error of that sort. But it’s a big one,” he added.

Buffet disclosed that Berkshire’s “family jewels” are focused on four investments, which he called the “Big Four”. The largest in value is the conglomerate’s property and casualty insurance operation. The second and third most valuable assets, which he called “pretty much a toss-up at this point” are Berkshire’s 100% ownership of BNSF, the US largest railroad business measured by freight volume, and its 5.4% stake of Apple (AAPL). In the fourth spot is Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

Berkshire started to buy Apple stock late in 2016 and by early July 2018, owned slightly more than 1 billion shares of the iPhone maker, spending $31.1 billion to build the stake, which was worth $120 billion as of Dec. 31.

“Since then, we have both enjoyed regular dividends, averaging about $775 million annually, and have also – in 2020 – pocketed an additional $11 billion by selling a small portion of our position,” Buffett said. “Despite that sale – voila! – Berkshire now owns 5.4% of Apple. That increase was costless to us, coming about because Apple has continuously repurchased its shares, thereby substantially shrinking the number it now has outstanding.”

Berkshire’s class B shares were up more than 5% over the past month and have jumped almost 17% over the past year. (See BRK.B stock analysis on TipRanks) Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips last month lifted the price target on Berkshire Hathaway B shares to $248 (3% upside potential) from $239, while sticking to his Hold rating.

On TipRanks' Smart Score ranking, Berkshire Hathaway gets a 3 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is likely to underperform market expectations.

Related News:
LHC Group Slips 5.9% After-Hours On Tepid 1Q Outlook
Arcosa’s 2021 Revenue Outlook Disappoints After 4Q Miss; Stock Plunges 16%
Clear Channel Posts Better-Than-Expected Sales; Shares Surge

More recent articles from Smarter Analyst:

Recommended Stories

  • Be Sure To Check Out B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy B2Gold Corp. ( TSE:BTO ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is...

  • 2 Reasons Square's Results Are Better Than You Think

    Square's (NYSE: SQ) fourth quarter 2020 earnings report was met with some disappointment on Tuesday after the company revealed that its retail payments platform is growing relatively slowly, and most of its growth is driven by the volatile cryptocurrency Bitcoin. There are a number of confusing trends in Square's earnings report, but one I want to highlight is how important in-store sales have traditionally been to the company. In the fourth quarter, the company grew revenue 141% year over year to $3.16 billion, but the seller ecosystem that's at the core of the business saw revenue grow just 5% to $987 million.

  • Stock gains power higher Berkshire profit, Buffett presses on with stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said stock market gains fueled a record quarterly profit, while the billionaire signaled investors are undervaluing his company by repurchasing another $9 billion of its stock. Berkshire's fourth-quarter buybacks boosted the company's overall stock repurchases to $24.7 billion in 2020, five times the record from a year earlier, and Berkshire appears to have repurchased another $4 billion or more in 2021. "The math of repurchases grinds away slowly, but can be powerful over time," Buffett wrote in his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders.

  • Southwest (LUV) Up 30.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    Southwest (LUV) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Visa (V) Up 7.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    Visa (V) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • ‘People pay too much for Airpods,’ says singer Ray J

    Raycon Global co-founders Ray Lee and singer Ray J join Yahoo Finance to discuss their earbuds.

  • Robinhood to Plan Confidential IPO Filing as Soon as March

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc., the trading platform behind the boom-and-bust swing in GameStop Corp.’s shares, plans to file confidentially for an initial public offering as soon as March, according to people familiar with the matter.The company has held talks in the past week with underwriters about moving forward with a filing within weeks, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No final decision has been made and the timing could change, the people said.Robinhood, which was valued at $11.7 billion in a funding round last year, raised financing this year that will convert to equity in an IPO. A first tranche will convert at a $30 billion valuation or a 30% discount to the IPO, whichever is lower, with the second at the lower of the 30% IPO discount or a $33 billion valuation, Bloomberg reported.A representative for Robinhood, based in Menlo Park, California, declined to comment.Robinhood exploded in popularity during the pandemic as homebound young people turned to its trading app to make money and pass the time. The company, which has been targeting a 2021 IPO since at least last year, encountered a cash crunch three weeks ago and since then has faced regulatory inquiries, including a hearing convened by the House Financial services Committee.Robinhood had to draw down its credit lines and raise $3.4 billion from its backers to post more collateral with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., the industry’s clearinghouse. The DTCC wanted members to post more cash to ensure they could clear trades, given wild swings in stocks including video game retailer GameStop and movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.Robinhood is also facing political and customer backlash because it temporarily curbed trading in GameStop and other stocks.Robinhood Financial said in a filing Friday that it’s in talks with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to settle an investigation regarding March 2020 app outages and options trading. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA are reviewing how Robinhood displays cash and buying power to customers and its options trading approval processes, according to the filing.The company has been considering selling some of its shares in its IPO directly to its own users, Bloomberg News reported. Such a move would be striking because retail investors usually don’t get to buy into new listings at the offering price. Instead, they typically have to invest on the first day of trading in a rush that can drive up the stock price.(Updates with FINRA review of 2020 issues in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Forecasts

    Rocket Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:RKT ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Here's what to expect from the Golden Globes as scandal, coronavirus clouds ceremony

    The Golden Globes will air this Sunday, but the award show has been tainted by recent scandal — as well as the coronavirus pandemic which will force this year's production to go virtual.

  • 6 Lidar SPACs For Investors To Consider On Apple News

    One of the trending sectors in the SPAC market is that of lidar, the technology measures distances using light. Last week, it was reported that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is talking with lidar companies for its long-rumored electric vehicle and self-driving efforts. Bloomberg reported Apple would outsource some of its production to partners. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives gave it an 85% chance that Apple will partner with an existing automotive company on the project, which could influence the lidar partner selected. Here is a look at six lidar companies that have gone public via SPAC merger or are in the process of merging via SPAC. Velodyne Lidar: Shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR) fell recently as it was unveiled that Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) took profits and sold its stake in the company. Velodyne had over $970 million in customer agreements through the year 2024, as of September. A tweet from SPAC researcher Daniel Johnson shows the company trading at 14.3x its 2022 price divided by sales, the lowest multiple in the industry. The company forecast fiscal 2021 revenue of $152 million and fiscal 2024 revenue of $684 million. Based on company estimates gathered by Johnson, Velodyne ranks first in the peer group for estimated revenue for each of the next three years. Ouster: Lidar company Ouster is going public with Colonnade Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CLA). The company counted Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford as an investor prior to the SPAC deal. The company trades at 25.6x its 2022 price divided by sales. The company is forecasting revenue of $34 million, $107 million and $323 million for the next three fiscal years. These totals trail only Velodyne. For fiscal 2024, Ouster’s projected revenue of $818 million is the highest in the peer group. Related Link: 2 Electric Vehicle SPACs To Watch On Apple-Hyundai Rumors Luminar Technologies: Lidar company Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) has the highest market capitalization of the six SPACs featured in this article. As of February 19, the market cap was $10.9 billion. That gives Lumina a price-to-sales multiple of 311.7 for fiscal 2022, highest in the peer group. The company estimates revenue of $26 million and $35 million over the next two fiscal years. The company is forecasting $418 million in revenue for fiscal 2024, ranking third in the group. Aeva: Lidar company Aeva is going public with InterPrivate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: IPV). The company is trading at 118.7x 2022 price divided by sales. The company is forecasting revenue of $11 million, $35 million and $75 million for the next three years. In fiscal 2024, the company projects a big jump to $286 million in revenue. Innoviz: Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) is taking Innoviz public. The company counts Magna International (NYSE: MGA) as an investor and partner. Innoviz was the first company to win an OEM production contract for L3 lidar. Partners include Samsung, Softbank, BMW and Aptiv (NYSE: APTV). The company trades at 84.4x 2020 price to sales. Revenue estimates are $9 million, $23 million and $79 million over the next three fiscal years. AEye: CF Finance Acquisition III (NASDAQ: CFAC) is bringing AEye public in the latest announced lidar SPAC merger. AEye is backed by Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Continental AG, Europe’s second largest car parts supplier. AEye ranks last in projected revenue for each of the next four years. The company trades at 204.7x 2022 price divided by sales, which makes it the second highest valued lidar SPAC based on the multiple. Photo by Scott Blake on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga3 Former SPACs Report Earnings: What Fisker, Velodyne Lidar, Virgin Galactic Investors Should Know'SPACS Attack' Weekly Recap: 8 Deals, New SPACs To Watch And Headline News© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Tesla Is Shifting More EVs To Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has sounded out in the past its intention to move away from batteries with nickel cathode, given constraints in supply, and CEO Elon Musk reiterated this in a tweet late Thursday. What Happened: Nickel supply constraints are the biggest concern for Tesla in scaling lithium-ion cell production, Musk said in the tweet. The Tesla CEO also went on to add that this is the reason why the company is shifting its standard-range EV models to iron cathode. Nickel is our biggest concern for scaling lithium-ion cell production. That's why we are shifting standard range cars to an iron cathode. Plenty of iron (and lithium)! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2021 Musk also suggested that the use of lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries will free up more battery supply of lithium-ion chemistry cells using nickel cathodes for the company's other vehicle programs. Previously, Musk had said the energy density of LFP batteries has improved enough to justify the use of these cells in lower-end vehicles. Related Link: Tesla Gets A Street High ,200 Price Target: 'The Fireworks Aren't Over Yet' Why It's Important: Tesla is using LFP batteries in its Model 3 standard range plus vehicles manufactured in China. Thursday's tweet comes as an indicator that the EV giant could shift to LFP batteries in base model vehicles marketed in Europe and other regions. Nickel is the preferred option for EV batteries due to its higher energy density and greater storage capacity. Yet compared to iron, nickel is expensive, with prices soaring of late as the booming EV market continues to rely heavily on the metal. Nickel mining is also fraught with environmental risks. Fitch said in a recent report that it expects increased use of nickel in batteries to lead to a market deficit from 2025. Related Link: How Bitcoin, Demand Are Driving Tesla Shares Lower See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWill Nio's Sagging Stock Get a Lift From Earnings? A Q4 PreviewChinese EV Maker Li Clocks Q4 Profit On Strong Vehicle Sales, Issues Upbeat Q1 Guidance© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Multibagger Investor Chuck Akre’s Top 10 Stock Holdings

    In this article we presented Chuck Akre’s top 10 stock holdings. Click to skip ahead and see Chuck Akre’s Top 5 Stock Holdings. Akre Capital Management, LLC, founded in 1989 by Chuck Akre is an asset management firm with approximately $15.7 billion in private investments, mutual funds and separately managed account assets. Akre Capital Management’s […]

  • No such thing as 'too much:' Warren Buffett quotes Mae West in defense of stock buybacks

    There are many critics of corporate stock buybacks, but Warren Buffett is certainly not one of them.

  • Amelia Gray Hamlin is accused of 'blackfishing' for sharing dark-skinned photo. She says she tans 'very easily'

    Instagram users flocked to the model's comments to point out her noticeably darker-than-usual skin tone.

  • Warren Buffett: Bond investors world-wide 'face a bleak future'

    While Warren Buffett isn’t known to prognosticate on where interest rates are heading, he warns that fixed-income investors “face a bleak future."

  • Three Days Left To Buy Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

    Woolworths Group Limited ( ASX:WOW ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before...

  • Warren Buffett's $10 billion mistake: Precision Castparts

    Warren Buffett makes mistakes too. The 90-year-old billionaire on Saturday admitted he "paid too much" when his Berkshire Hathaway Inc spent $32.1 billion in 2016 to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp, its largest acquisition. Berkshire wrote off $9.8 billion of Precision's value last August, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for air travel and the Portland, Oregon-based unit's products.

  • Bitcoin Slides in Worst Weekly Drop Since March Amid Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s rally hit a speed bump as the world’s largest cryptocurrency witnessed its worst weekly decline in almost a year amid wider losses in risk assets.The digital token slumped 20% this week, the most since the pandemic-fueled selloff last March. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies, was down 23% for the same period. Bitcoin fell 5% to trade at $45,672 as of 5:00 p.m. in New York, according to consolidated pricing compiled by Bloomberg.“It is a market that was ridiculously overbought and will probably be so once again in the not-too-distant future,” Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at OANDA Europe, said in a note Friday.The rough patch for Bitcoin comes amid increased volatility in global markets, as a surge in bond yields heralds growing expectations that growth and inflation are moving higher and forcing traders to reevaluate their positions across multiple asset classes. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped the most since October this week as stocks like Tesla Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. slumped.“Risk-on assets are taking a hit at the moment -- we’re seeing stocks slide and crypto is following,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific for cryptocurrency exchange Luno in Singapore. “The dollar is strengthening, which is a good indication to expect a slide in Bitcoin and crypto.”Bitcoin’s weakness in the face of market gyrations raises questions about its efficacy as a store of value and hedge against inflation, a key argument among proponents of its stunning rally over the past year. Detractors have maintained the digital asset’s surge is a speculative bubble and it’s destined for a repeat of the 2017 boom and bust.In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across MarketsWhile Bitcoin is often touted as the new “digital gold,” the yellow metal is winning out at the moment with spot gold trading at $1,734 per ounce, down about 3% for the week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is up 0.9% in the same period, its strongest gain since October.Heavy selling in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world’s largest such fund, as well as the expiry of Bitcoin options are also contributing to the volatility, Ayyar said. The trust has slumped 24% this week, with losses racing past its underlying asset, as a once-massive price premium over Bitcoin turned negative as investors cashed in on those gains, he said.Prominent figures across the financial world have also recently weighed in on Bitcoin.Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said the prices “seem high” on the weekend, seen by some as an initial catalyst for the week’s selloff. Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood later said in a Bloomberg interview she was “very positive on Bitcoin” but didn’t disclose whether Ark had made a purchase.Earlier this week, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates said in a Bloomberg Television interview he wasn’t a fan of Bitcoin, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the token was an “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions.”(Updates prices, chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Calls Saudi Prince Plot Against Khashoggi ‘Outrageous’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden called it “outrageous” that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed off on the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, and cast ahead to an announcement about the kingdom next week.Biden said in an interview with Univision News that he told Saudi King Salman this week that “the rules are changing” in the kingdom’s relationship with the U.S. and promised “significant changes” on Monday.The prince has denied involvement in the killing and the kingdom rejected what it called a “false” U.S. narrative. No sanctions have been announced against him.The Biden administration on Friday released a partially redacted report the Trump administration withheld from the public revealing that the U.S. intelligence committee believed the crown prince was responsible for Khashoggi’s October 2018 murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.“We assess that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the report concluded.“It is outrageous what happened,” Biden said.Saudi stocks fell on Sunday, the first day of trading in Riyadh after the release of the report.Kingdom ‘Rejects’ FindingThe report builds on classified intelligence from the CIA and other agencies. The kingdom dismissed it outright.“The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.The prince has said he accepts symbolic responsibility for the killing as the country’s de facto ruler. Saudi officials have said the murder was carried out by rogue agents who’ve since been prosecuted. Relevant authorities took “all possible measures within our legal system” to ensure those agents were properly investigated and that justice was served, the statement said.The decision to release the report, compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, reflects the Biden administration’s determination to recalibrate relations with Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, over its human rights record.Saudi Commentators Welcome U.S. Report as VindicationAlthough the four-page declassified version didn’t disclose any direct evidence or the U.S. intelligence methods that were used in reaching its conclusion, it said the team that killed Khashoggi included seven members of the crown prince’s “elite personal protective detail” who wouldn’t have taken part without his approval.“The Crown Prince viewed Khashoggi as a threat to the Kingdom and broadly supported using violent measures if necessary to silence him,” the report said. The report said it had “high confidence” about the 21 people who were involved in the killing on the prince’s behalf.At least for now, there is no indication that the U.S. plans to sanction the crown prince. That’s in keeping with a broader assessment that he’s destined to be the kingdom’s ruler for years to come and punishing him now would risk alienating a country that, for all its flaws, remains a crucial ally.Saudi Arabia dominates the Gulf Arab region geographically, is its economic powerhouse, and has for decades been a political heavyweight in regional affairs. It’s also one of the biggest customers for American arms.Biden will have to navigate the relationship with Saudi Arabia carefully, however, as he seeks to re-engage Iran and persuade it to resume compliance with the nuclear accord. Signaling that being tougher on Saudi Arabia won’t mean he’s soft on Iran, the administration ordered airstrikes overnight on Iranian-backed militias in Syria that it blames for rocket attacks on U.S. forces in neighboring Iraq.“There will be an announcement on Monday as to what we are going to be doing with Saudi Arabia generally,” Biden told reporters as he departed the White House on Saturday for his home in Delaware.Economic PowerhouseAfter the report was released, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced sanctions against 76 Saudi individuals under what he called a new “Khashoggi Ban” policy. Under that authority, the U.S. says it will single out anyone who, acting for a foreign government, engages in “counter-dissident activities” beyond that country’s borders.State Department spokesman Ned Price had told reporters Thursday that the U.S. was looking at other ways to punish the perpetrators of Khashoggi’s killing. Among the options may be cutting back arms sales to Saudi Arabia, he said without elaborating.The decision to release the report reflects a return, under Biden, to routine diplomatic channels and traditional U.S. pressure over human rights, even on allies.Trump put Saudi Arabia at the center of his Middle East strategy, making it his first foreign visit. He later abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal with a common enemy, Iran, and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.Trump dismissed concerns about whether the crown prince approved the Khashoggi killing -- “Maybe he did, maybe he didn’t,” he said -- citing the economic rewards of selling arms to the Saudis. His secretary of state, Michael Pompeo, said the U.S. had “no direct evidence” linking the prince to the murder, while Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner maintained a close working relationship with him.In contrast, within his first few days in office, Biden put on hold major weapons sales to the kingdom pending review, and announced an end to U.S. support for offensive actions in Yemen. In an overt rebuke, he also downgraded relations with Prince Mohammed, who runs the day-to-day affairs of the kingdom and typically liaises directly with foreign leaders. Instead, Biden has called King Salman his official counterpart.(Updates with Saudi market reaction on Sunday in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UAE Steps Back From Wars as Biden Reasserts Mideast Role

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates is scaling back its role in foreign conflicts, accelerating a shift from policies it pursued after the 2011 Arab Spring, with the new administration in the U.S. a key factor.The oil-rich nation has significantly reduced arms and logistical support for Libya’s eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar, said five people familiar with the matter, as a UN-led process to unify the North African country gathers momentum. It’s also dismantling parts of its military base in Eritrea’s port of Assab, vacating troops and hardware used to support the Saudi-led coalition’s war in Yemen, according to two of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.The UAE did not respond to a request for comment but has previously denied supplying arms to Haftar. It welcomed in January the Security Council’s call for foreign forces to withdraw from Libya and declared support for a new leadership elected in February.The move comes as President Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House prompts a recalibration among Gulf allies. They had enjoyed particularly close ties with Donald Trump and welcomed his decision to abandon the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. Biden’s already sought to re-engage the Islamic Republic and reboot coordination with NATO and Europe. He’s also signaled he’ll be less tolerant of U.S. allies engaging in conflicts that undermine Washington’s objectives.The UAE’s moves accelerate a roll-back of its military footprint that began under Trump, when tensions in the Gulf repeatedly threatened to tip into conflict with implications for global oil supplies and UAE business hub Dubai.Covid-19 and low oil prices further exposed the fragility of the small OPEC member state that punches above its weight internationally. The International Monetary Fund said in October it expects the UAE economy to grow by 1.3% this year after a 6.6% contraction in 2020.Risk AssessmentWhen popular uprisings swept the region in 2011, the UAE sought to neutralize the influence of political Islam and its enthusiasts in Ankara, Doha and Tehran. It sees such movements as destabilizing and a threat to dynastic rule.While it’s not seen abandoning such strategic goals, diplomats and analysts say Abu Dhabi has been refocusing its methods. It’s leaning more toward politics, working through local proxies, and avoiding the negative attention risked by direct and costly intervention.“There is a new administration in the U.S. and the Emiratis need to get the optics right,” said Tarek Megerisi, policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, adding that even with a scaling back of flights to eastern Libya, some appear to have continued in recent months, indicating a continuing relationship there.“They need to be careful with their image, especially in a year when they’re looking to join the UN’s Security Council,” Megerisi said, referring to Abu Dhabi’s candidacy to secure an elected, non-permanent seat for the 2022-2023 term.The shift coincides with a change of personnel. Anwar Gargash, the minister of state for foreign affairs who became the most visible spokesperson for UAE interventions, stepped down to take on a diplomatic advisory role. The UAE promoted Khalifa Shaheen al-Marar to minister of state. He has served as ambassador to Turkey, Iran and Syria, indicating a possible shift toward mending ties with rivals.“The risk calculation has changed for the UAE,” said David Roberts, an associate professor at King’s College London. “There will be more potential for blow back from this administration on several files, whether in regards to Yemen or sanctions-busting in Libya. This is really the de-risking of the more risky aspects of UAE foreign policy.”The most obvious shift has come in Yemen, where the UAE joined a Saudi-led campaign to oust Iranian-backed Houthi rebels from the capital Sanaa. Six years on, the war’s failed to achieve those aims while contributing to the world’s worst humanitarian disaster, prompting Biden to demand an end to fighting while putting weapons sales to the UAE and Saudi Arabia on hold.The UAE began withdrawing from Yemen in late 2019 but maintained support for southern separatist fighters. It’s now scaling back in the Horn of Africa, where it had spent the past few years building a military and diplomatic presence -- even helping to broker a peace deal between Ethiopia and Eritrea -- as part of its broader competition for influence.The involvement has come at a cost. The New York Times reported in February a foiled attack on the UAE embassy in Ethiopia was orchestrated by an Iranian sleeper cell seeking targets in response to the U.S. assassination of a high-profile spymaster last year.“The UAE’s regional assertiveness along with Saudi has been a major failure,” said David Wearing at Royal Holloway, University of London. “Wiser heads in the UAE would accept that they don’t have the capacity for this and, therefore, Biden might be pushing an open door.”Libya PivotIn Libya, where a confidential United Nations report found in May the UAE had been operating a covert air bridge to supply Haftar with weapons in contravention of UN arms embargo, the pivot is more recent.The UAE is now completely out of Libya militarily, said two people with knowledge of the matter. The UAE had expressed frustration with Haftar after Turkish intervention last year helped to end his offensive to overthrow the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli.A third person with knowledge of the matter said UAE flights to eastern Libya had fallen significantly though that might be because they’d already deployed enough equipment for any future battle. Two others said it had reduced its military footprint, though all said there was no evidence it’s severed contact with Haftar or Sudanese and other mercenaries involved in the fight.Mercenaries deployed by the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group to support Haftar remain in Libya. Meanwhile, the Al-Watiya airbase southwest of Tripoli, seized from Haftar by Turkish-backed government forces last year, has been expanded, its runway extended to allow for larger aircraft and the potential use of advanced fighter jets, one of the people said.Though that would largely preclude further air strikes by Haftar on western Libya, Turkey may have little appetite to take the fight to his eastern stronghold, resulting in the current stalemate.The UAE’s regional rethink doesn’t amount, however, to an automatic win for Turkey, which is recalibrating its own approach, switching to diplomacy with Europe in the dispute over Cyprus and gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.“All sides seem to be getting tired of these forever wars,” said Mohamed Anis Salem, former ambassador and UN official, now with the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs. “They’re realizing that they’re better off reorienting those expensive and politically-fraught strategies.”(Adds analyst comment from eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.