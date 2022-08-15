Buffett’s Berkshire Cuts Verizon, Keeps Other Equity Stakes Mostly Unchanged

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Max Reyes
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

(Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. eliminated a Verizon Communications Inc. stake in the second quarter as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett made tweaks to its portfolio and dialed back on stock purchases.

Berkshire boosted other bets during the second quarter. Its stake in media company Paramount Global is currently valued at about $2.1 billion, and an investment in chemical maker Celanese Corp. is at almost $1.1 billion, according to a filing Monday. The company had reported a Verizon holding of 1.38 million shares three months earlier.

Buffett’s firm made $3.8 billion in net stock purchases during the second quarter, down from $41 billion in the prior period. The company also spent less on share repurchases in the second quarter.

Berkshire increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. more than it did any other firm, but the latest filing doesn’t reflect the full scope of that bet. The conglomerate reported last week that its stake in the energy firm had climbed to 188 million shares, more than 20% of shares outstanding.

The company also continued to refine its bet on the financial sector, increasing its stake in Ally Financial Inc. for a holding valued at about $1 billion. At the same time, it reported holding 6.6 million fewer U.S. Bancorp shares.

Apple Inc. remains Berkshire’s largest holding. The conglomerate added 3.9 million shares during the quarter, bringing the value of its bet on the iPhone maker to more than $150 billion.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Berkshire Hathaway boosts Apple, Amazon stakes

    MARKET PULSE Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK) (BRK) added to its positions of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) over the past quarter, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought Apple, Chevron Stock, Sold GM, Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway's purchases were modest in the quarter relative to heavy buying in first quarter.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Spending Through Volatile Markets

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire scooped up millions more shares of Apple and doubled down on its energy investments, while the stock market swooned in the second quarter.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Apple, Amazon, Tencent, ZipRecruiter, Compass

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Seana Smith examines several trending stocks making moves in after-hours trading, including Berkshire Hathaway increasing its stakes in Amazon and Apple.

  • It’s an Excellent Time to Buy Stock in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

    Most of the handful of Wall Street analysts covering Berkshire are neutral on the stock, but they may be giving Warren Buffett insufficient credit.

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. The hedge fund exited positions including Alphabet Inc. and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., while adding private-prison operator Geo Group Inc., which was Scion’s only long stock holding as of June 30, according to a regulatory filing Monday.Scion held 501,360 shares of Boca Raton, Florida-based Geo Group, which surged 11% to $7.60 on Monday, extending it

  • JPMorgan Says the Stock Rally Has Legs. Morgan Stanley Disagrees

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Wall Street strategists are divided on whether the US stock market is poised to extend its longest winning streak of the year -- or slip back after another false dawn. Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note Monday that the sharp rally since June is just a pause in the bear market, predicting that share prices will slide in the second half of the year as profits weaken, interest rates keep rising and the economy slows. But rivals at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said the rally -- whi

  • Risks and Rewards of Berkshire Hathaway

    It's an iconic American company, but investors need to understand the risks of Berkshire Hathaway stock, not least of which is following Warren Buffett.

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell As Analysts Fret Over Best Network Branding?

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate?

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 8.5%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Judge orders Twitter to give Elon Musk former executive's documents

    Twitter Inc needs to give Elon Musk documents from a former Twitter executive who Musk said was a key figure in calculating the amount of fake accounts on the platform, according to a Monday court order. Bot and spam accounts on Twitter have become a central issue in the legal fight over whether Musk, who is Tesla Inc's chief executive, must complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Twitter was ordered to collect, review and produce documents from former General Manager of Consumer Product Kayvon Beykpour, according to the order from Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery.

  • Bear market for stocks ‘incomplete,’ warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says share prices will slide in the second half as disappointing earnings revisions in the next few months will push stocks lower.

  • How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold Trader

    (Bloomberg) -- In December 2018, a man in his early 30s was intercepted on arrival at Fort Lauderdale airport and taken to a room where two FBI agents sat waiting.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaThe target was scared and already

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Crude Oil Falls Below $90, Gasoline Prices Decline for 61 Days

    Crude oil prices fell below $90 a barrel as China's weaker economic data stoked fears of a slowdown in growth. Gasoline prices continued falling, marking 61 consecutive days of declines, giving consumers a reprieve at the pump as higher inflation rates have eroded wages. The decline in crude oil and gasoline prices was caused partly from talks that Iran could start exporting oil if it is able to negotiate a nuclear deal that would ease sanctions from the U.S., EU and U.N., adding supply to the market, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet.

  • Best Bank ETFs for Q4 2022

    Bank exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer investors exposure to the banking and financial sector of the economy. Banking services can range from taking deposits, making loans, and facilitating payments to investment management, retirement planning, insurance, and brokerage services.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • a16z says 'WeBack' to WeWork's Neumann with its biggest check ever

    The storied venture firm wrote its largest individual check ever, at $350 million, to Flow, Neumann's new residential real estate company focused on rentals, the New York Times reported today. The startup is set to operate over 3,000 apartment units Neumann has purchased in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Nashville as part of its vision to bring community-oriented features to the rental market, the Times added. In a blog post on a16z's website today, Marc Andreessen described Neumann as a "visionary leader" and credits him with "revolutionizing" real estate.

  • Why Calling the Mar-a-Lago Search a 'Raid' Is Polarizing 'Disinformation,' in Gov. Ron DeSantis' Own Words

    In December 2020, DeSantis aggressively pushed back when a reporter used the term "raid" to describe the search of a former state employee who was under federal investigation

  • Walmart set to report earnings ahead of Tuesday's opening

    Walmart is among several of the major retailers expected to report earnings this week.