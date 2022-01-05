Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Plans Return to Yen Bond Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Finbarr Flynn
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is planning a potential return to the yen bond market, just as a drop in the Japanese currency versus the greenback makes investments in the nation’s companies more attractive.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The U.S. company has mandated banks for a potential benchmark yen-denominated bond offering, according to a person familiar with the matter, who is not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. The deal may come in the near future, subject to market conditions.

The timing may be opportune. The yen fell to its lowest against the dollar in five years this week and analysts are forecasting more losses as Japan’s dovish monetary policy diverges from its hawkish peers including the Federal Reserve.

Like many investors in a world of low yields, Berkshire has struggled to find high-returning assets. It priced one of the biggest yen bond offerings ever by an overseas firm in 2019, and surprised markets the following year when it announced it had built up stakes of about 5% in Japan’s biggest trading companies.

The conglomerate sold 160 billion yen ($1.38 billion) of notes with a three-tranche deal in April, and a debt offering in 2022 would be its fourth straight foray into the yen bond market.

Berkshire Hathaway’s cash pile hit new heights at $149.2 billion in the third quarter, surpassing a record set in early 2020, the company said in November.

Berkshire Hathaway has higher ratings than the Japanese sovereign from overseas rating companies and its yen bonds have offered local investors a rare opportunity to pick-up highly rated paper with juicier spreads than on domestic issuer debt.

(Updates with yen move from first paragraph, adds chart)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Manufacturing Gauge Falls While Price Pressures Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. manufacturing fell short of expectations at the end of 2021, reflecting declines in gauges of delivery times and prices that belie an otherwise solid demand picture.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture

  • Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday as rising fuel stockpiles in the United States raised concerns of declining demand in the world's biggest oil consumer amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 31, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported late on Tuesday. The surging stockpiles, which exceeded analysts' expectations, undermined the bullish outlook from investors during the previous session when price climbed more than 1% as market participants took the decision of major producers to add supply next month as a sign of confidence that surging COVID-19 cases would not hit demand for long.

  • China Huarong falls 50% as trading resumes after 9-month halt

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd plunged as much as 50% in Hong Kong on Wednesday to a record low, as trading resumed after a nine-month suspension, giving investors the chance to revalue the embattled company. Huarong, one of four state-owned distressed-debt managers, halted trading in its shares in April 2021 after missing a March 31 deadline for filing its 2020 earnings, sparking a rout in its U.S. dollar-denominated bonds that spread to other Chinese issuers. In August, Huarong, which counts China's finance ministry as its largest shareholder, announced a first-half 2021 profit of 158.3 million yuan ($24.5 million) and a nearly $16 billion loss for 2020.

  • Dennis Gartman Sees Stocks Falling 15% in 2022 on Aggressive Fed Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks could face a “slow, laborious” decline in 2022 as a result of a more hawkish Federal Reserve that may raise interest rates four times, according to Dennis Gartman. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Puts End in SightProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Ever

  • Gold Bull Market To Resume In 2022

    Gold’s decline in 2021 occurred in spite of the fastest pace of inflation in almost 40 years, which has led many investors to write off the metal as a poor hedge against inflation. In my view, this is exactly the wrong conclusion to draw.

  • Sony beefs up electric vehicle ambitions with plans for new company

    Japanese electronics firm Sony Group Corp plans to launch a company in spring 2022 to explore entering the electric vehicle market, signalling ambitions to claim a slice of the fast-growing market for green mobility. Announcing the new company, Sony Mobility Inc, in a news conference ahead of the CES technology trade fair in the United States, Sony's chairman and president, Kenichiro Yoshida, said the company was "exploring a commercial launch" of electric vehicles. Shares in Sony jumped 4% in morning trade in Tokyo, outpacing a flat Nikkei index.

  • Google Fiber Staff Seek Union Vote and Direct Negotiations With Alphabet

    (Bloomberg) -- Sub-contracted Alphabet Inc. workers in Missouri are petitioning the U.S. government to make the company collectively bargain with them, opening a new front in the struggle over what the internet giant owes workers it claims aren’t its employees.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Varia

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Kazakhstan’s Tokayev Sets State of Emergency as Fuel Protests Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the Kazakh government’s resignation Wednesday, after declaring that the country’s leadership wouldn’t fall in the face of widening protests over surging liquefied petroleum gas prices. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s

  • Samsung likely to report best Q4 profit on solid chip demand

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to post a record fourth-quarter profit thanks to solid demand for server memory chips and higher margins in contract manufacturing, analysts' estimates showed. Operating profit for the world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker likely hit 15.2 trillion won ($12.7 billion) in the quarter ended December, according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate from 14 analysts, weighted toward those who are more consistently accurate. Samsung Electronics' shares have climbed about 12% in the last two months in anticipation of higher memory chip prices this year, boosted by new data centres and demand for videos, games, conferencing and other streaming services.

  • Warren Buffett Fans Should Consider This ‘Low-Profile’ Fund That Mimics Berkshire Hathaway

    If you're a fan of Berkshire Hathaway and the Oracle of Omaha's investment style, you might want to invest in this fund. Graham Holdings "amounts to a small-scale version of Buffett's Berkshire...

  • Ex-Disney Duo Buy Stake in Will and Jada Smith’s Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Walt Disney Co. executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs have acquired a minority stake in Westbrook Inc., the entertainment company founded by Hollywood power couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit

  • ‘PPI’ ETF Aims to Hedge Inflation as Prices Keep Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors looking to bet on rising inflation have a new exchange-traded fund with a ticker to match: PPI. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackThe AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF invests in a mix

  • Asian shares slip as rising U.S. yields hit tech firms

    Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday following a mixed Wall Street session as higher U.S. Treasury yields weighed on global tech firms and pushed the dollar to a five-year high against Japan's yen. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.8%, while Japan's Nikkei was little changed. U.S. stock futures also slipped with S&P 500 e-minis down 0.25% and Nasdaq e-minis losing 0.4%.

  • Stock Market Today: Dow Hits New Record, Nasdaq Takes a Spill

    The 10-year Treasury yield is closing in on levels not seen since November.

  • Inflation Is Moderating, Data Show. Industrial Stocks Are Fine.

    The ISM PMI Index, a key manufacturing gauge, missed expectations, but was still positive overall. What's more, inflation is losing steam.

  • Volatility 'is going to be your friend in the first half of 2022,' DoubleLine’s Bill Campbell says

    DoubleLine Global Bond Strategy Fund Portfolio Manager Bill Campbell joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi to discuss global central banks tightening monetary policy, the outlook for growth in 2022, and investments in China.

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • New year, same Pack: Green Bay still No. 1 in AP Pro32 poll

    The Packers dominated the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night to clinch the top seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs. With the best record in the NFL heading into the last week of the regular season, the Packers kept the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll. The Packers earned all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

  • Medtronic (MDT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Medtronic (MDT) closed the most recent trading day at $106.39, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session.