Buffett Kicks Off Annual Meeting With Boost to Chevron Stake

Katherine Chiglinsky
2 min read
In this article:
  • Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which contended for years with high valuations stifling deal prospects, is back on its stock-buying game.

The conglomerate made roughly $41 billion of net purchases in the first quarter, including a boost to its Chevron Corp. stake that vaulted the investment into Berkshire’s top four common stock holdings.

Berkshire hasn’t been this significant of a net buyer of common stocks during any quarter in data going back to 2008. The conglomerate released first-quarter earnings Saturday morning ahead of its first in-person shareholder meeting since 2019.

Buffett and his deputies have struggled in recent years to find ways to put Berkshire’s cash to work in higher-returning assets, due in part to stiff competition from buyers including private equity firms as well as high valuations. But the Berkshire executives were back in action during the first three months of the year, adding more Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares and striking an agreement to buy Alleghany Corp. for $11.6 billion in cash in a deal expected to close in the fourth quarter.

“Berkshire Hathaway made a substantial incremental investment in Chevron during the quarter,” Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward Jones, said. “Together with the $10 billion in Occidental preferred, Berkshire’s bet on the oil sector is now over $40 billion.”

That’s helped chip away at Berkshire’s cash pile, which ended the first quarter at $106 billion, the lowest since the third quarter of 2018. The hoard had been trending at near-record levels in recent quarters.

As Berkshire revved up its stock-buying engine, the company slowed its roll on share repurchases during the quarter with just $3.2 billion of stock buybacks, the lowest since the same period in 2020 and down from the $6.9 billion repurchased during the last three months of 2021. Buffett had increasingly leaned on repurchases as one way to put money to work in a competitive dealmaking environment. Berkshire’s Class A shares were more expensive during the period, with a gain of more than 17% during the first quarter.

The conglomerate eked out a profit gain of just 0.3% to $7.04 billion in the first quarter compared to the same period a year earlier. While the manufacturers and retailers were strong during the period, underwriting at the insurers was softer this quarter.

Berkshire will host its annual meeting later on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska, with Buffett and his longtime business partner Charlie Munger fielding questions from shareholders for hours.

  Berkshire's press release is here.

  Bloomberg will be liveblogging the annual meeting here.

(Updates with earnings, background from first paragraph.)

