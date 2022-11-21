Buffett’s Berkshire Ups Stakes in Japanese Trading Houses

Shoko Oda
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. increased its stakes in five of Japan’s major trading companies, according to filings released on Monday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Berkshire Hathaway first bought stakes in Japan’s trading houses -- also known as “sogo shosha” -- in August 2020, acquiring about 5% of each of the firms.

The trading companies, which invest in oil and natural gas projects globally, have booked stellar earnings in the most recent quarter fueled by the boom in commodities. Mitsui announced a 140 billion yen ($1 billion) stock buyback earlier this month on the back of a jump in earnings from higher energy prices.

Berkshire’s insurer National Indemnity Co. increased its stake in Mitsubishi Corp. to 6.59% from 5.04%, according to documents filed to the Finance Ministry in Tokyo. The entity also added to its stakes in Marubeni Corp., Itochu Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. It was unclear from the filings when the stakes were increased.

In a statement announcing its purchase of the initial stakes in 2020, Berkshire said it may increase its holdings in any of the firms up to 9.9%.

National Indemnity did not immediately respond to Bloomberg requests for comment.

Related story: Buffett’s 1977 Letter Hints at Why He Likes Japan Trading Houses

Mitsubishi shares jumped as much as 3.6% as of 10:10 a.m. local time Monday, the most since Nov. 1. Marubeni shares rose as much as 3.4%, while Sumitomo stocks gained 2.2%.

The trading companies weren’t the only major increases in Buffett’s Asian portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway acquired a $5 billion stake in chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in the most recent quarter in a bid to benefit from its cheap valuation, technology leadership and solid fundamentals.

Separately, Berkshire Hathaway is mulling a possible yen-denominated bond offering, according to a note from Mizuho Securities Co., as borrowers seek out the relatively stable Japanese credit market amid a global debt rout.

(Updated with Berkshire’s past statement in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Citigroup Upgrades Hong Kong Stocks, Boosting Buy China Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. turned more bullish on Chinese stocks, upgrading Hong Kong to overweight in Asia, saying Beijing’s pivots on Covid Zero and property should lift earnings.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll St

  • Buffett's Berkshire boosts stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised its stakes in each of Japan's five biggest trading houses by at least 1 percentage point to more than 6%, regulatory filings showed on Monday, sending shares higher. The move is line with Berkshire's statement in 2020 that its investments in the Japanese trading houses were for the long term and the stakes could rise to 9.9%.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Swing On Covid Curb Shifts

    Amid buzz of a Covid policy pivot, Beijing eased curbs despite rising cases. Chinese stocks continued to bounce.

  • China’s Spending on Russian Energy Nears $60 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to boost Russian energy imports last month, as purchases of natural gas, coal, crude oil and oil products increased to nearly $60 billion since the invasion of Ukraine, from about $35 billion a year ago.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting L

  • Pope honors family roots in northern Italy with rare outing

    Pope Francis honored his northern Italian roots on Sunday by celebrating a special Mass in his father’s hometown and encouraging younger generations to not be indifferent to the poverty and misery all around them. Thousands of people turned out to greet Francis during his rare personal weekend getaway to the province of Asti, near Turin, and he returned the favor by taking a long popemobile ride around town. On Sunday, he was given the honorary citizenship of Asti and celebrated Mass in the city’s cathedral, where he assumed the role of a local parish priest ministering to his flock.

  • Ukraine receives over $23 billion in aid since the beginning of Russian invasion

    Ukraine has received over $23 billion of international financial aid since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the country by Russia, said in a post on the Telegram messenger service on Nov. 18

  • R.I.P. Jason David Frank, longtime star of Power Rangers

    According to multiple reports on social media, and confirmed by a rep to TMZ, former Power Rangers star Jason David Frank has died from what TMZ’s sources say was suicide. Frank was one of the original stars of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, debuting in the first show in 1993 as Tommy Oliver, the initially villainous Green Ranger, who later became a good guy and then the White Ranger after that. He reprised his role multiple times throughout the decades-long run of Power Rangers shows, either as

  • Covid Zero Returns to Chinese City Rumored to Be Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- A city near Beijing that was rumored to be a test case for China dispensing with all virus restrictions has suspended schools, locked down universities and asked residents to stay at home for five days, a potential sign officials are reverting to tighter Covid Zero curbs as cases multiply. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors

  • With Philippines visit VP Harris seeks to reset relations

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in the Philippines on Sunday for talks aimed at reviving ties with the former U.S. colony, an Asian ally that is central to U.S. efforts to counter China's increasingly assertive policies towards Taiwan. Harris, who will meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., visits the region as the Biden administration seeks to shore up relations with allies worried about growing Chinese influence in Southeast Asia and possible conflict over Taiwan, the self-governing island China regards as its own.

  • US, Philippines to Negotiate Nuclear Power Tech-Sharing Pact

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and the Philippines will open talks on a deal for the Asian nation to build nuclear power plants with American technology, Vice President Kamala Harris announced. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll S

  • Bidvest Group's (JSE:BVT) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want...

  • Biden on deadly shooting at LGBTQ nightclub: ‘We cannot and must not tolerate hate’

    President Biden on Sunday said the country “cannot and must not tolerate hate” and called for action on “the public health epidemic of gun violence” after a gunman killed five people and wounded 18 others at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. “Places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration…

  • Fund Managers Are Turning Ever More Pessimistic on the US Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset managers are turning ever more bearish on the dollar amid bets that the Federal Reserve may be approaching the peak of its interest-rate hike cycle. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own Pla

  • UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine's snow-blanketed capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued at 50 million pounds ($60 million), comes as Russia has been pounding Ukraine's power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians amid frigid weather. The package includes radar and other technology to counter the Iran-supplied exploding drones that Russia has used against Ukrainian targets.

  • Roth Conversion Makes Sense at Today's Low Tax Rates

    Historically low tax rates are in effect until 2025. That makes this a good time to consider converting your traditional IRA or 401(k) to a Roth.

  • Why is Rishi Sunak cosying up to China – and will it make a difference?

    It was intended as a decisive, forthright answer. One designed to lay to rest any fears that Rishi Sunak was somehow soft on China while eliding the shift in stance from his ill-fated predecessor.

  • Crypto Bank Silvergate Battles FTX Contagion Fears

    The bank’s shares have plummeted even as Silvergate takes steps to reassure investors of its stability amid FTX’s collapse.

  • Irish consumer sentiment dips slightly on tech job losses

    Irish consumer sentiment dipped slightly in November as people grew concerned about job losses in the country's tech sector, a survey showed on Monday. The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment index fell to 45.3 from 46.1 in October, having recorded a 14-year low of 42.1 in September even as the economy continued to grow in the face of the rising cost of living. Foreign-owned companies employ more than 275,000 people in Ireland, or one in nine workers, and the survey's authors believe that recent job losses in the large multinational tech sector are adding to consumer caution.

  • Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia

    Leaders of French-speaking countries gathered Saturday on a Tunisian island to discuss debt relief, migration, food and energy shortages amid a soaring cost-of-living crisis across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to Russia's war on Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the presidents of eight African nations were attending the 18th biannual meeting of the 88-member International Organization of Francophonie, which promotes relations among nations that use French as their primary language. European Council President Charles Michel also was in Tunisia for the two-day summit, the organization's first gathering in three years following pandemic lockdowns.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Follow His Own Advice -- and It's Made Him Richer

    Warren Buffett has made many memorable statements throughout the years. One I've always especially liked is this line he wrote in his 1996 letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders: "If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes." You'd also probably think Buffett has always practiced what he's preached.