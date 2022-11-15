Buffett Bets $5 Billion on Chipmaking With New Stake in TSMC

Debby Wu
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., disclosing its holding in the world’s leading chipmaker as part of its portfolio changes in the last quarter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Omaha-based conglomerate acquired about 60 million American depository receipts in TSMC in the three months ended September, it said in a filing. The Taiwanese company produces semiconductors for clients like Nvidia Corp. and Qualcomm Inc. and is the exclusive supplier of Apple Inc.’s custom Silicon chips. Apple remains the most valuable single holding in Berkshire’s portfolio.

Assuming Buffett bought TSMC’s ADRs at the average price for the third quarter, the stake would have cost him $5.1 billion. They currently trade at $72.80. TSMC’s shares rose as much as 4.7% in Taiwan after the disclosure.

The 92-year-old Buffett long shied away from the tech industry, making the case that he didn’t want to invest in businesses that he didn’t fully understand. That stance changed in recent years, however, and he has dedicated an increasing proportion of his company’s investments to the tech sector.

Chipmaking is one segment that promises sustained growth over the coming years as it’s essential to the expansion of nascent industries like self-driving and electric cars, artificial intelligence and connected home applications. Expansion of cloud services like Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS also promises to bring in more orders for silicon that goes into vast data centers.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Technology’s deep-red bond returns this year may mask the robust cash flows and fortified balance sheets that underlie the sector. These traits could lead to outperformance in 2023 as investors weigh the potential for a recession. Tight spreads and limited rating downside underpin the sector’s strength.

-- Robert Schiffman, BI analyst

Click here for the full research

TSMC, which has taken over from Intel Corp. as the firm advancing the cutting edge of chipmaking, has also emerged as a strategically vital player at a time when the US and China have clashed over leadership in the global technology industry. Taiwan’s most valuable company has the manufacturing prowess to make the world’s most advanced chips, instrumental to advancing every nation’s future commercial industries like EVs and AI but also feeding their military and cyberdefense ambitions. The US has imposed elevated sanctions on high-end chips produced for Chinese customers specifically to forestall them making their way into the hands of the Chinese military.

Biden’s Chip Curbs Beat Trump in Forcing World to Align on China

TSMC shares at home in Taiwan have dropped 28% this year through Monday’s close, as demand for chips has slowed with the economic downturn and investors fretting about oversupply. The company said in October it pulled back on capital spending to about $36 billion this year, which would still be a record high, down from at least $40 billion planned previously.

(Updates with trading in Taiwan in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing, running down its latest portfolio moves, didn't disappoint.

  • Berkshire Buys Taiwan Semi Stock, Sells US Bancorp, Bank of NY

    Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13-F filing shows it bought over $4 billion of the chip-makers stock.

  • Berkshire Hathaway discloses stakes in TSMC, Jefferies, Louisiana-Pacific, sending those stocks higher

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. added positions in materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific Corp., investment bank Jefferies Financial Group, and chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. during the third quarter, according to a filing released after Monday's closing bell.

  • Amazon Prepares for Massive Layoffs as Bezos Gets in the Giving Spirit

    Jeff Bezos giveth. Jeff Bezos taketh away. On Monday, the world's-sometimes-richest-man said he's finally ready to part with a significant...

  • While TSMC's Moat Remains Unparallel, It Would Be Premature To Count Out Samsung, Analyst Says

    Needham analyst Charles Shi attended the Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC: SSNLF) Samsung Foundry Forum in the U.S. on October 3 and came away with a more balanced view of the two foundry leaders. He found Samsung Foundry less advanced on the leading edge than it appears, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) lead on 5, 4, and 3nm remains largely unchallenged. He noted Samsung Foundry's strength on the sub-leading edge, namely 8 and 7nm, may be underappreciated, and

  • Druckenmiller Reloads on Amazon as Family Offices Weather Tumult

    (Bloomberg) -- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Family Office reloaded on Amazon.com Inc., adding a $102 million position in the third quarter after selling its entire $199 million stake in the prior three-month period.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, La

  • SpaceX buys large Twitter ad campaign for Starlink as advertisers pause spending after Elon Musk's takeover, report says

    SpaceX's ad campaign, which sources said could be worth at least $250,000, is one of the biggest ad packages available, per CNBC.

  • Sell Hasbro Stock, BofA Says. The Company Is Killing Its ‘Golden Goose’ Game.

    Shares of Hasbro were on track for their worst day since 2020 on Monday, following a double downgrade from Bank of America. Analyst Jason Haas lowered his rating for the stock from Buy to Underperform and slashed his price target to $42 from $73. At the heart of Haas’s downgrade is how the company is handling one of its most popular games—”Magic: The Gathering.”

  • Is a Three-Fund Portfolio Right for You?

    If you want to uncomplicate investing, a three-fund portfolio approach can be a simple way to growth wealth over time. This strategy involves choosing three mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to create a diversified portfolio. The three-fund portfolio is … Continue reading → The post How to Build a Three-Fund Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • As EU sanctions come, Macron says Iran 'revolution' harms nuclear deal prospects

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday characterised the protests in Iran as a "revolution" and said the crackdown by Iranian leaders would make it harder to reach agreement on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. Macron also said he favoured tougher action against Iranian officials over the crackdown. Speaking after he met four Iranian women activists over the weekend, Macron told France Inter radio that more European Union sanctions would be adopted in reaction to Tehran's actions.

  • Greg Ives reflects on family, decision to step away from crew chief role: 'It comes down to timing'

    Greg Ives is known publicly as one of the quiet leaders among the sport’s top-level crew chiefs. Get him talking about family, though, and it’s a different story. In his final season atop the pit box of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team, Ives spoke at length with NASCAR.com about — well, everything: from family […]

  • Stellantis strikes deal with Infineon to secure silicon carbide chips

    Global carmaker Stellantis has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with German chipmaker Infineon for a multi-year supply of silicon carbide semiconductors, Infineon said in a statement on Monday. According to the agreement, Infineon will reserve production capacity and supply the power semiconductors directly to Stellantis suppliers in the second half of the 2020s. Well over 1 billion euros' ($1.03 billion) worth of chips could be involved, said Infineon, adding that the chips would be meant for electric vehicles under the Stellantis brands.

  • Seahawks expected to offer ‘long-term’ contract to Geno Smith after season

    According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, the Seahawks are expected to offer quarterback Geno Smith a "long-term" contract after this season is over.

  • Britain Develops a Lead in Scrapping Cash in Everyday Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain is taking the lead among major developed economies in moving away from cash in everyday payments, but more than two-thirds of people surveyed remain reluctant to go fully digital.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks End Session Lower; Treasuries Decline: Markets WrapFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans R

  • Berkshire Hathaway Reports Taiwan Semiconductor, Jefferies Stakes in Latest 13F

    Warren Buffett's company [spent $9 billion](https://www.wsj.com/articles/berkshire-hathaway-bought-9-billion-in-stock-in-third-quarter-11668445013) buying stocks in the three months through September, according to its latest 13F filing. Here's what it bought: + 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (a new position) + 5.8 million shares of American building materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific (a new position) + 433,558 shares of Jefferies Financial (a new position) + Be

  • Amazon Set to Lay Off Thousands of Corporate Workers

    The layoffs are targeted for corporate employees and could primarily affect Amazon’s devices business, as well as human resources and retail, according to a person familiar with the matter.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down

    The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. Atotech is a leader in chemistry solutions for advanced electronics in addition to providing a host of other products and services.

  • Australia Open to Compromise in Ending WTO Dispute With China

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s government is open to discussing ways to avoid World Trade Organization arbitration of its trade dispute with China, amid speculation of a possible meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and President Xi Jinping.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsBiden Meets Xi as Asia Allies Look to Lower TemperatureFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Buffett's firm cuts stakes U.S. Bank, BYD; adds chip maker

    Warren Buffett's company slashed its stake in U.S. Bank's parent company and also sold shares in Chinese electric car maker BYD in the third quarter, according to regulatory filings Monday. The moves were among several others including a more than $4.1 billion investment in Taiwan Semiconductor that Berkshire Hathaway disclosed in the filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong stock exchange. The filings detailed all the stock moves made by Buffett's company in the third quarter.