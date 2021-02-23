Should You Follow Buffett Into Energy Stocks?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Editor OilPrice.com
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) chairman and CEO Warren Buffett maintained a pretty conservative approach to investing, favoring retail and banking stocks while avoiding sectors such as tech and energy. However, he finally pulled the trigger on PetroChina Co. (NYSE:PTR) in 2002 and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in 2011. The Oracle's foray into energy and tech initially paid off after he realized a tidy $3.5B profit on PetroChina, while his $90 billion Apple stake now represents a ridiculous 20% of Berkshire Hathaway's market value.

However, Buffett has lately been doubling down on his energy investments while trimming his tech and banking holdings.

After a period of relative calm last year, Warren finally announced some long-awaited investments, including a $4.1 billion investment in Chevron Inc. (NYSE:CVX), good for a nearly 2.5% stake in the giant oil company. Chevron is now the conglomerate's 10th biggest equity holding.

Meanwhile, Buffett trimmed its holding in Apple to 887.1M shares from 944.3M and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) to 52.4M from 127.4M shares, according to Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing.

Berkshire Hathaway has always operated on Buffett's famous ethos of buying when the market is fearful and selling when it gets greedy. It, therefore, came as a huge surprise that the giant conglomerate remained muted when the market crashed in April despite sitting in a massive $137 billion cash hoard. But it appears that the energy sector has become too much of a bargain for Buffett to continue ignoring.

It's also a clear sign that Buffett sees long-term value in a sector that's been taking plenty of flak lately.

Related Video: Goldman Calls $70 Oil in Q2, But Jet Fuel Is The Joker

Buffett is not the only billionaire who's doubling down on energy. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET),PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) worth more than $800 million combined are now in David Tepper's top 12 holdings.

Source: CNN Money

Here's a peek into Buffett's latest energy buys.

#1. Chevron

Chevron stock plunged to its lowest level since 2006 after the pandemic crashed the oil and gas sector, and has failed to fully recover despite a bright start to the year.

The integrated energy company posted a net loss of $5.5 billion for FY 2020, and the stock is currently trading 15% lower than a year ago.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the oil and gas sector and fears that it might be years before oil prices can fully recover to pre-pandemic levels, the ability of a company to withstand a prolonged bust cycle is an important consideration.

And...Chevron wins the stress test by a country mile.

Wood Mackenzie, a global energy, renewables, and mining research and consultancy group, has reported that Chevron Corp and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are the most resilient, thanks to their robust deepwater projects and LNG as well as less exposure to high-cost assets.

Investing in Big Oil companies like Chevron comes with some risks, though.

Wall Street has been rapidly raising its climate standards, with BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK), the world's biggest asset manager, recently disclosing plans to pressure companies to do a lot more to lower their carbon emissions by leveraging the massive weight of his firm mammoth asset base.

Related: Even Bill Gates Is Struggling To Go Completely Green

Chevron has not been moving as quickly as some of its European rivals and continues to expand its oil footprint, including its $5 billion purchase of Noble Energy last year. CVX has failed to make major investments in solar and wind beyond supporting its own power needs, meaning buying Chevron is a bet that oil demand will fully recover from Covid-19 despite growing public pressure.

That's a possibility, but no longer seen as a given.

Perhaps Buffet's gamble will pay off, but it's clear the road ahead won't be easy.

#2. Dominion Energy

In July, Berkshire bought natural gas transmission and storage assets of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D), paying $4 billion in cash for the assets, and assuming $5.7 billion in debt.

Under the deal, Berkshire Hathaway Energy acquired 100% of Dominion Energy Transmission, Carolina Gas Transmission, and Questar Pipeline as well as 50% of the Iroquois Gas Transmission System. Berkshire also landed 25% of Cove Point LNG, one of just six export-import and storage facilities for liquefied natural gas in the U.S.

The purchase greatly increases Berkshire's footprint in the natural gas business, increasing its carrying market share to 18% of all interstate natural gas transmission in the United States, up from 8% previously.

And that might turn out to be one of Buffett's better energy buys.

With bond yields stuck at historic lows, Barron's recently said that the best yield opportunities are clustered in the equity markets, ranking energy pipelines as the best income investment opportunity for 2021 ahead of dividend stocks, electric utilities, REITs, telecoms, convertibles, and junk bonds in that order.

Dominion Energy also has better green credentials than most of its peers.

Dominion Energy has outlined plans to spend a massive $72B on capital investment in decarbonization by 2035, which it estimates should help drive a 10% annual shareholder return for its regulated utility operations, making it the largest regulated decarbonization investment opportunity in the country.

Dominion plans to spend $32B during 2021-25 to support its "clean-energy profile," which it estimates will generate 6.5% annual EPS growth and a ~3.5% dividend yield for a ~10% total shareholder return.

Dominion Energy has been selling off after recently cutting its dividend, but thankfully, its peers Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Salient Midstream & MLP (NYSE:SMM) are still decent picks.

#3. Suncor Energy

According to Berkshire Hathaway's 13-F filings for Q2, the company bought around five million shares of Canadian oil kingpin Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) (NYSE:SU) during the second quarter. Berkshire now owns 19.2 million shares of Suncor worth ~US$217 million.

At first glance, Buffett's purchase of Suncor stock appears to have been driven by his long-term ethos to buy companies that are undervalued compared to their intrinsic values. After all, Suncor never truly recovered from the 2014 oil crisis and has been on a particularly sharp downtrend over the past two years. The Covid-19 pandemic and the oil price war only served to exacerbate the stock's unfortunate trend.

But there could be something deeper than that.

It appears Warren Buffett is a big fan of Suncor's assets, especially its long-lived oilfields with a lifespan of approximately 26 years. Suncor's dependable assets have helped the company generate stable cash flows and pay out consistently high dividends. Suncor had consistently increased dividends since it began distribution in 1992 till the 2008 financial crisis. The company, however, slashed the dividend by 55% in April due to the pandemic, but boasts a still respectable forward yield of 4.6%. Thankfully, the deep dividend cut really helped shore Suncor's balance sheet which is now among the most resilient among its peers.

In fact, Suncor revealed that it requires WTI prices to be north of $35/barrel to meet capex and dividend payouts. With WTI prices now in the high 50s, Suncor appears well placed to maintain that dividend and maybe even raise it in the not-so-distant future.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Recommended Stories

  • If the Market Crashes, I'll Be Glad I Own This Stock

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq has done even better, with the Nasdaq Composite index more than doubling since the lows. With stocks like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) forming the backbone of my portfolio, I have absolutely no worries about the long-term direction of my net worth. Most investors know Berkshire Hathaway as the company that made Warren Buffett rich, but many aren't exactly sure what Berkshire does.

  • Saudis, Russia Differ Again on Oil Strategy Before OPEC+ Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia and Russia are once again heading into an OPEC+ meeting on opposite sides of a crucial debate about the oil market.Riyadh is publicly urging fellow members to be “extremely cautious,” despite prices rebounding to a one-year high. In private, the kingdom has signaled it would prefer that the group broadly holds output steady, delegates said. Moscow, on the other hand, is indicating that it still wants to proceed with a supply increase.The positions mirror those taken at recent meetings, but this time the Saudis have a new bargaining chip -- 1 million barrels a day of voluntary cuts. The kingdom pledged to make these extra curbs only in February and March, but some see signs that could change as the negotiations get underway.“The key question for me is how they return the Saudi barrels,” said Bill Farren-Price, a director at research firm Enverus and veteran observer of the cartel. The kingdom could potentially use them as “leverage for getting a deal,” he said.Bargaining ChipTen months after slashing crude production when Covid-19 crushed global demand, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are still withholding 7 million barrels a day from the market, about 7% of global supply.It’s been a sacrifice, with members such as Iraq and Nigeria struggling economically as exports dropped. But it has yielded results, reviving prices to above $65 a barrel in London and shoring up producers’ battered revenues.By most estimates, the cuts have meant oil demand exceeded production this year by a wide margin. The supply gap grew even wider last week as freezing weather in Texas caused a slump in U.S. output.When OPEC+ gathers on March 4, it will discuss whether to provide more crude to the market in April. There will be two crucial decisions.First, the group as a whole must choose whether to restore as much as 500,000 barrels a day, the next step in a gradual revival of production that was agreed on in December, but paused at the January meeting.Second, Saudi Arabia must determine the fate of the extra 1 million barrels a day of extra voluntary cuts it is making this month and next to help clear surplus inventories even more quickly.The kingdom initially announced this reduction would be reversed in April, but their latest thinking is fluid and the next move hasn’t been finalized, delegates said. Offering to maintain some part of this voluntary cut in April could give Riyadh a useful bargaining chip if it’s seeking to limit the group’s overall output increase.“Some easing in production restraint is likely at the March meeting,” said Bob McNally, president of consultant Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official. “The real bargaining has yet to start and no decision has been pre-baked.”Looming DebateHaving differed over the pace of supply increases at the last two ministerial meetings, public comments from Riyadh and Moscow indicate that another debate looms.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Feb. 14 that “the market is balanced.” While he hasn’t publicly expressed a policy preference for the March 4 discussions, Novak argued at the last two OPEC+ meetings for production increases.Novak’s Saudi counterpart also appears to be sticking to a familiar position.Acknowledging his stance might be unpopular, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned his fellow producers against complacency. The group must recall the “scars” of last year’s crisis and be “extremely cautious” in its next move, he said.“The football match is still being played, and it’s too early to declare any victory against the virus,” the prince said. “The referee is yet to blow the final whistle.”Saudi GiftBoth arguments have merit.This year’s 20% rally in crude prices has been sharp enough for major consumers such as India to complain about the squeeze, and for Wall Street banks and trading houses to predict further gains.Global inventories are falling “very fast” and are set to diminish sharply later this year, according to the International Energy Agency. Demand for petroleum products that cater to societies working and consuming at home is booming.After freezing storms in Texas shuttered as much as 40% of U.S. crude production in the past week, the clamor for barrels from refiners in some regions has grown stronger. There’s also the risk for OPEC+ that, once the weather-related disruption in the shale heartlands abates, high prices would provoke a new flood of supply.But at the same time, inventories remain significantly above average levels and the IEA forecasts they could pile up again next quarter. The supply disruption from the U.S. freeze won’t last long enough to cause a shortage, according to OPEC+ delegates, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.Even after the rally, prices are still below the levels most OPEC members need to cover government spending, giving Riyadh extra leverage.“The elephant in the room is Saudi Arabia’s gift of 1 million barrels a day in extra cuts,” said Bjornar Tonhuagen, an analyst at consultants Rystad Energy AS. “If the gift is snatched back, prices cannot do else but decline.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bad money moves: Warren Buffett, Jim Cramer and Suze Orman on their biggest investing regrets

    Even the most successful investors fall flat. Luckily, we can learn from their mistakes.

  • Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood & More Star In Amazon Rom-Com ‘I Want You Back’

    Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Scott Eastwood (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Clark Backo (Letterkenny) will lead the ensemble romantic comedy I Want You Back from Amazon Studios. Big Time Adolescence helmer Jason Orley is attached to direct the […]

  • Successful Investors Share 3 Investments That Won't Keep You Awake at Night

    Don't stress out over your stocks -- here are three that guarantee sweet dreams and healthy returns.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Bill Gates' Foundation Sells Berkshire, Exits Alibaba

    Foundation's largest sales of the 4th quarter

  • Here's how to take emotions out of investing: veteran trader

    Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle, president of Sarge986 LLC, offers sage advice about risk management to new and experienced traders alike.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks From the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    Almost two months into 2021, the market appears undecided about where it is heading next. In fact, many investors fear the market is due for a serious correction, especially for the wide selection of richly valued stocks. It is an environment that requires fussier stock picking. Or maybe it’s prudent to turn in such times to the best at spotting where the next opportunity lies. And for best, we mean the cream of the crop – the finest analysts on Wall Street. We’ve pulled up the details on 3 stocks that the Street’s top 3 analysts, according to the TipRanks database, have recently earmarked as ones to look out for over the next 12 months. All three are from different sectors but have one characteristic in common; they are rated Strong Buys by the analyst consensus. Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) We'll start with Avalara, a software company that develops cloud-based systems for international tax preparers, making it a much-needed product for any business with international clients. Avalara’s products automate business tax compliance, and integrate apps for business, tax, and accounting records – all services that are necessary for keeping small- and mid-sized customer companies in line with local and international tax regulations. The COVID pandemic – and the social lockdowns and travel restrictions put in place to combat it – have made it difficult for small businesses to reach out to their tax professionals – and made Avalara’s products in tax automation suddenly more valuable. The company’s stock has soared since the market downturn last winter, gaining 205% since its lowest point, hit last March. These share gains have come alongside steady revenue growth. The last quarter reported, 4Q20, showed $144.76 million at the top line, up 13% sequentially and 34.5% year-over-year. Even better, for investors seeking strength, Avalara announced in December that it will be acquiring the German tax software firm INPOSIA. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but INPOSIA brings additional international tax know-how, access to Europe’s largest economy, and workforce of 50 people – which are all now assets for Avalara. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin is ranked #1 out of more than 7,200 analysts, and he sees the INPOSIA acquisition as a strong move for Avalara in adjusting to the European compliance scene. “New e-invoicing laws could emerge as a regulatory catalyst. Several European countries have plans to modernize the 20+ year old VAT system with intent to move to digital invoicing and real-time reporting,” the 5-star analyst said. “INPOSIA acquisition serves as a key digital bridge into tax authorities. The acquisition of a German software firm that is expected to close during the 1H of 2021 has the potential to emerge as a new vehicle for Avalara to capitalize on all these new e-invoicing laws…” Bracelin believes that international sales are Avalara’s next leap for incremental growth. In line with this outlook, the analyst rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $210 price target implies 26% upside for the coming year. (To watch Bracelin’s track record, click here) Of the 11 analysts who have reviewed Avalara in recent weeks, 10 agree with Bracelin that this is a stock to buy, and this breakdown of 10 Buys to 1 Hold gives the company a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares in Avalara are priced at $166.60, and the $209.45 average price target suggests its has ~26% growth potential from that level. (See AVLR stock analysis on TipRanks) Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Next up, Axcelis, is a small-cap company in the support sector of the semiconductor industry. Axcelis produces manufacturing equipment essential in semiconductor chip fabrication; specifically, Axcelis is a specialist in ion implantation technology essential to the chip fab process. Turning to the revenues, Axcelis reported $122.2 million in 4Q20, a 13.5% year-over-year gain and beating the estimates by $3.8 million. EPS in Q4 jumped from 0.29 cents one year ago to 43 cents, also beating the Street’s call by 13 cents. The beat was the latest in a long series of bottom-line outperformance; Axcelis has beaten the forecasts in each of the last 9 quarters. In his review of Axcelis, Needham's Quinn Bolton, rated the #2 analyst on Wall Street by TipRanks, believes the company’s product line and sales prospects back up management’s optimism. “[We] are more confident about the strength and visibility of WFE (wafer fab equipment) in 2021, and now expect the company to reach $500MM revenue for the full year. We also raise our 2022 estimates and now believe ACLS will reach its $550MM revenue target in 2022, driven by two consecutive years of DRAM WFE growth, continued strength of mature nodes, and share gains,” Bolton opined. These comments support Bolton’s Buy rating, and his $44 price target implies an upside of ~13% for the next 12 months. (To watch Bolton’s track record, click here) Bolton’s colleagues on Wall Street are in broad agreement with his stance on ACLS – as shown by the stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating with a unanimous 5 reviews. The average price target, $46.80, is a bit more bullish than Bolton’s, and suggests ~20% upside from the current share price of $39.02. (See ACLS stock analysis on TipRanks) TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) From the semiconductor industry, we move over to the biotech sector, to TFF Pharmaceuticals. The TFF stands for Thin Film Freezing, the biopharma’s patented tech platform on which it is basing the development of its innovative drug products. The platform makes it possible to create dry powder-based formulations of agents that are presently given orally, turning them into inhalable therapies. Amongst a selection of next-generation versions of available drugs, the two most advanced candidates are poised to enter mid-stage trials over the medium-term. H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju is ranked 3rd amongst Wall Street analysts and believes these can act as major catalysts for the stock. One candidate is TFF VORI, an inhaled dry powder version of Voriconazole and earmarked for the treatment of Invasive Pulmonary Aspergillosis (IPA), a dangerous fungal pulmonary disease that in some patient populations can have a 90% mortality rate. Selvaraju expects TFF to kick off Phase 2 development of TFF Vori in 1H21, and anticipates top-line data in mid- to late 2022. This could lead into a Phase 3 study also next year or an NDA filing “if the pivotal program is determined not to be required by the FDA.” The second candidate making progress is TFF Tac-Lac, an inhaled dry powder take on Tacrolimus, and designed to prevent the rejection of an organ transplant. A Phase 2 program could begin sometime this year with the possibility for a data readout in 2022. If the Phase 2 data is “sufficiently impactful,” says Selvaraju, a Phase 3 program might not to be required. Selvaraju thinks the company could launch both TFF Vori and TFF TacLac in 2024 and “achieve profitability in that year.” Summing up his bullish thesis, the 5-star analyst said, “We are convinced that there is still substantial upside potential with respect to its most advanced clinical-stage candidates and that the company's early-stage pipeline and platform applicability remain underrated.” Accordingly, Selvaraju rates TFFP shares a Buy along with a $31 price target. Investors stand to pocket a 95% gain should the analyst’s thesis play out. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) TFF has few analysts tracking its progress right now, but all are backing its success. Based on 3 Buys, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $28.33 and suggests gains of ~78% in the year ahead. (See TFFP stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin drops after climbing to all-time high

    Bitcoin fell on Monday after surging to its latest record high a day earlier as a sell-off in global equities curbed risk appetite, with some investors also citing concerns about the rapid rise in the price of the virtual currency. The most popular cryptocurrency fell to $47,400, a one-week low. Bitcoin recouped some of the losses later in the trading session and was last down around 5.5% at $54,322, on track for its worst day since Jan 27.

  • Millions of student loan borrowers left out of pandemic payment pause amid decade-old quirk

    When the U.S. government bailed out student loan lenders during the Great Recession, legislators unintentionally set off a series of cascading events that has left more than six million student loan borrowers locked out of a crucial benefit amid the coronavirus pandemic more than 10 years later.

  • Stimulus Check Update: House to Vote on $1,400 Direct Payments This Week

    Waiting for news on the $1,400 stimulus direct payments? Lawmakers will vote on the stimulus checks and other important package provisions this week.

  • Kohl's activist investor: Get rid of the full-time flight crew and 2 private jets

    Yahoo Finance speaks with the lead activist investor that has launched a new campaign at struggling Kohl's.

  • Lucid Motors Agrees to Go Public With $24 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc. is merging with a blank-check company run by financier Michael Klein that values the combined entity at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion, the biggest in a series of deals involving electric-vehicle startups cashing in on investor appetite for battery-powered cars.The carmaker has shied away from comparisons to market leader Tesla Inc., but the public listing positions it to compete for a slice of what’s expected to become a rapidly growing market for EVs. The deal, which confirms an earlier Bloomberg News report, will generate about $4.4 billion in cash for the 14-year-old company, which plans to use the newly acquired funds to bring vehicles to market and expand its factory in Arizona.Lucid is the latest beneficiary from a wave of investment targeting EV startups and next-generation automotive technology suppliers, sparked in part by a rally in Tesla shares over the past year as Wall Street seeks to match up investors with once-private ventures.The reverse-merger represents the largest injection of capital into Lucid since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $1 billion in 2018. The agreement included a $2.5 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company. It was led by existing investor PIF as well as BlackRock, Fidelity Management, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, Wellington Management and Winslow Capital, according to a joint statement from Lucid and Churchill Capital Corp IV, the acquisition company.The placement sold at $15 a share -- or a 50% premium to Churchill’s net asset value -- which translates into about $24 billion in pro-forma equity value, the companies said. The combined company has a transaction equity value of $11.8 billion.Shares of Churchill fell as much as 34% in after-hours trading after closing at $57.37.“I see the SPAC as just a tool, another lever to pull on, where we can accelerate our trajectory,” Lucid Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson said in an interview. “This is a technology race. Tesla gets this. It’s why they are so valuable and Lucid also has the technology.”The SPAC is the largest run by Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker who has played a prominent role in guiding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investments, serving as an adviser to the PIF. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.The Lucid transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.Production TargetsLucid will now start production of its debut EV, a luxury sedan called the Air, in the second half of this year. The company had previously said deliveries of the $169,000 car would start in the second quarter. But the company has decided to not commit to a start date as a result of the talks with Churchill Capital, Rawlinson said. The company later plans to produce more affordable versions of the Air, as well as a battery-electric SUV.The Casa Grande factory currently has installed production capacity for 34,000 units annually, based on three work shifts, Rawlinson said. Lucid hopes to ramp that up to capacity for 85,000 units per year as soon as 2023, after additional investments are made in the plant.Lucid forecasts deliveries of 20,000 vehicles in 2022 generating sales of $2.2 billion. It sees revenue rising to $5.5 billion and $9.9 billion in 2023 and 2024 respectively, according to a presentation made to investors posted to the company’s website. The company foresees positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $592 million in 2024.Beyond its manufacturing capacity, the company expects to invest heavily in new products and will grow headcount to 5,000 over the next year, Rawlinson said.Lucid’s debut vehicle will be the closest car yet to challenge Tesla in the still niche market for premium EV sedans. The Air model has a range of 517 miles on a single charge, based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. It can reach zero-to-60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and has access to Electrify America’s network of DC fast chargers. That compares with the Model S Plaid +, which has a maximum range of around 520 miles, a zero-to-60 launch of less than 2 seconds and access to Tesla’s nationwide network of fast chargers.Ire of MuskThe market capitalization of Lucid is just a fraction of Tesla’s almost $690 billion valuation, but not bad for a luxury electric-vehicle maker that has yet to build its first car. Rawlinson has stated repeatedly that Lucid is not a direct competitor to Tesla because his company’s price point is beyond the mass market buyers Elon Musk aspires to reach.But there are signs of a budding rivalry.The Newark, California-based company -- the headquarters of which are just 16 miles from Tesla’s in Palo Alto -- says its first EV will go the distance against the longest-range Model S sedan. Lucid’s new factory arose out of the Arizona desert as fast as Tesla’s latest quick-build plant in China. And growing interest in the startup and its CEO has drawn the ire of none other than Musk.Rawlinson and Musk have a complicated history. The Lucid CEO was chief engineer on Tesla’s flagship Model S, but Musk has downplayed his role in its development and also accused him in a tweet of leaving the company “in the lurch just as things got tough” in 2012.Longer-term, Lucid is also working on energy storage solutions similar to Tesla’s Powerwall. The company wants to use the same battery technology in its cars to develop batteries to power homes and utility-scale devices and already has working prototypes, Rawlinson said.(Adds CEO comments from 7th paragraph; Lucid’s production targets from 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's What's in Democrats' $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Plan

    On Friday, House Democrats released their $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. The proposal totals 591 pages and includes measures approved by nine House committees. It's based on the framework laid out by President Joe Biden, and it includes myriad forms of relief for Americans.

  • My wife and I are in our 60s. Should we skip our undeserving children and leave everything to our grandkids instead?

    ‘We don’t want the middle generation to gain from our estate, while cheating our grandkids out of their rightful inheritance.’

  • Ford F-150 goes viral after providing generator power to Texas home during blackout

    A Ford F-150 that provided generator power for a Texas man's home after the winter storm devastating the area went viral.

  • This 57-year-old said ‘screw this’ to San Francisco — and retired to ‘delightful’ Albuquerque, where she slashed her expenses by 70%

    When Roberta Reinstein moved to the Bay Area roughly 30 years ago to go to law school, it felt to her like a different place than it does now. Nowadays, “San Francisco is only for the wealthy — the super wealthy — unless you’re willing to live with five roommates,” she jokes. As she was watching San Francisco become a hub for the rich, she had a financial setback of her own: a divorce, in which she and her spouse had to split up their assets.

  • ‘I’m 73 and fed up with California and want a gun-friendly, affordable city with good weather — so where should I retire?’

    What I would like is a gun-friendly environment with moderate temperatures and a lot of trees, which may mean a somewhat higher elevation. Need a low cost of living, as my primary source of income is Social Security. You’re not alone in wanting to flee California in retirement — and for you, the costs make it hard to live anywhere in California on your Social Security checks alone.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were pummeled on Monday. The automaker's stock decline was likely primarily due to a pullback in the overall market on Monday. Many growth stocks like Tesla were hit particularly hard.