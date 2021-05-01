  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Buffett: I find it almost impossible to believe that it's terrible to repurchase shares

Julia La Roche
·Correspondent
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Billionaire investing icon Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A), defended the practice of share buybacks at the company's annual meeting on Saturday. 

In recent years, stock buybacks have come under scrutiny politically, on the view that they enrich shareholders and top executives rather than employees.

Buffett, 90, argued that share buybacks are a "way essentially of distributing cash to people that want the cash when other co-owners mostly want you to reinvest." 

To illustrate his point, he used an example of owning Dairy Queen franchises among the Berkshire Hathaway vice-chairs at the event — Charlie Munger, Ajit Jain, and Greg Abel. 

"We formed a little company, and we all put in a million dollars or something like that and buy the Dairy Queen franchises, and they're doing well and three of the four of us want to keep buying more Dairy Queen franchises and we're not done building and saving for the future, and we're in the wealth creation business. And the fourth one says, 'Listen, I've gotten rich enough. I'd rather take some money out.' And, well, there's only two ways to do it — we can pay dividends, [it's to] all four of us, three of us who don't want it. And, and we can repurchase the shares at a fair price. If it's just the four of us, we pick out a fair price and the fourth one gets bought out of his interest." 

In his commentary, Buffett dismissed the arguments that it is immoral to repurchase shares. 

"I find it almost impossible to believe some of the arguments that are made that it's terrible to repurchase shares from a partner if they want to get something, and you're able to do it at prices advantageous to the people who are staying." 

Berkshire Hathaway once held a vote among its shareholders for a dividend, which failed. Buffett noted that "a great majority" are "savers." 

"Now that's partly because we've advertised ourselves as being that sort of a vehicle we've created that something we've stuck with it for 57 years," Buffett said, noting that a "huge number look at Berkshire as something they're going to own till they die." 

"And now their circumstances may change, their needs may change, but the savers generally keep saving," he said, adding, "What could more logical than this is a very small minority of your holders want to get out and most of them want to stay in and the person wants to get out wants the money, you don't get the money to everybody? You give it to the one who wants it, and, and you do it at a price that is beneficial to most partners. On a private deal you'd work out the fair value, the market tells you the value in the case of a publicly traded company." 

Munger, 97, Buffett's long-time business partner, said buybacks are "deeply immoral" if the share repurchase is doing it to push the stock higher. 

"[But] if you're repurchasing stock because it's a fair thing to do in the interest of your existing shareholders, that's a highly moral act, and the people who are criticizing it are bonkers,” Munger said. 

Billionaire financier and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett smiles as he plays bridge with shareholders during their annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 4, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (UNITED STATES)
Billionaire financier and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett smiles as he plays bridge with shareholders during their annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 4, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (UNITED STATES)

Full Coverage of Berkshire Hathaway's 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Earlier, Berkshire Hathaway reported its fiscal first-quarter earnings results. The conglomerate revealed that it repurchased approximately $6.6 billion worth of its class A and class B shares.

In 2020, Berkshire repurchased $24.7 billion of its shares. Buffett and Munger have long said they would make those buybacks when they believed it would “both enhance the intrinsic value per share for continuing shareholders and would leave Berkshire with more than ample funds for any opportunities or problems it might encounter,” according to the latest annual shareholder letter.

Berkshire has approximately $140 billion in cash and cash equivalents, up $2 billion from the end of 2020.

"Repurchasing shares is something that helps them on their way to owning a larger percentage of Berkshire, as they go along. They'd love to see us buy another business, but they don't mind us intensifying their interest in the present business."

Julia La Roche is a correspondent for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter.

Read more from the Daily Journal Meeting:

2021 Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting
2021 Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting

Recommended Stories

  • Berkshire Hathaway-owned See's Candies delivers record first quarter, e-commerce growth explodes

    Berkshire Hathaway-owned (BRK-B, BRK-A) See's Candies, the 100-year-old maker and seller of chocolates, lollipops, toffee, and Warren Buffett's favorite treat — peanut brittle — had its best quarter ever at the start of 2021, according to CEO Pat Egan.

  • Warren Buffett dumped airline stocks to save them from a disaster

    Why Buffett dumped Berkshire airline stock holdings at a huge loss to save the companies

  • Charlie Munger on crypto: ’the whole development is disgusting’

    At the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting live streamed on Yahoo Finance, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger address the crypto market now being valued at $2 trillion.

  • Warren Buffett: Interest rates basically are to the value of assets what gravity is to matter

    At the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting live streamed on Yahoo Finance, Warren Buffett addresses interest rates.

  • Selling Apple shares was 'probably a mistake' and Munger knew it: Buffett

    Warren Buffett conceded that selling some shares of Apple in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year was likely a mistake, with the company an ongoing tech leader providing massive utility to users around the world.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of $7 Billion

    In the first quarter, Berkshire Hathaway saw strong profits and repurchased $6.6 billion of its shares. What Happened: On Saturday, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) reported close to $12 billion profit in the first quarter. The company said that it earned $11.7 billion, or $7,638 per Class A share, during the first quarter as the paper value of its investment portfolio rebounded, AP reports. Berkshire’s operating earnings improved to $7.018 billion, or $4,577.10 per Class A share. That’s up from $5.87 billion, or $3,617.62 per Class A share a year ago. In the first quarter, the company bought back $6.6 billion of Berkshire shares, after a record $24.7 billion in buybacks last year. The company recorded $9 billion in share buybacks in its fourth quarter. Last year, Warren Buffett’s company witnessed a major loss when the value of its stock investments plummeted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Berkshire reported losing $49.7 billion, or $30,653 per share. According to Buffett, Berkshire’s operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives. “The amount of investment gains (losses) in any given quarter is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules,” Berkshire said in a statement. Last year, Buffett disclosed at the annual meeting that the company had sold $6.5 billion of securities, including all of its airline stock holdings. Berkshire Hathaway was one of the largest shareholders of several airlines, and had dramatically boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) after the coronavirus pandemic started. That fueled some speculation Buffett could step in again with major investments in one or more of the airlines, or possibly even buy one. Coming Up: Later today, Buffett will address investors around the world at Berkshire Hathaway's 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting. He is expected to spend hours answering questions from shareholders, and talking about Berkshire's business, the markets and the economy. Buffett will be joined by Berkshire vice chairmen Charlie Munger, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is holding its meeting online for the second year in a row. Munger, Buffett's long-time business partner, will co-lead this year’s event. Last year, due to the pandemic, he was not available for the meeting. Yahoo Finance will exclusively livestream the event starting at 12:30 p.m. EST. Image credit: Fortune Live Media, Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop's Departing Executives Getting 0M Worth Of Vested Stocks On Their Way OutByteDance, Caught In Middle Of US-China Tensions, Puts IPO Plans On Ice: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Buffett's Berkshire recovering from pandemic, buys back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said first-quarter operating profit rose 20%.

  • Giving people money to get vaccinated is 'patriotic': West Virginia governor

    After saying that West Virginia had “hit a wall” when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations, Gov. Jim Justice found a creative way to entice people to get the shot: offering $100 U.S. savings bonds for anyone age 16 to age 35.

  • U.S. SEC probes VW 'Voltswagen' marketing stunt -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an inquiry into the U.S. unit of Volkswagen's AG over a marketing stunt in which it falsely said it was changing its name in the United States to "Voltswagen," a person briefed on the matter confirmed. Spiegel first reported the inquiry and the SEC's request for information about the issue made in early April and quoted VW as confirming the investigation. Volkswagen declined to comment on the matter to Reuters.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Earnings Show Warren Buffett’s Company is on a Roll

    Warren Buffett’s company reports a 26% increase in first-quarter operating earnings. Stock buybacks continued, but at a slower pace.

  • ‘Rising stars’: Boys killed after leaving KC Ramadan service were community leaders

    “This incident has really shook us all,” said one member of the mosque, who knew the boys. Kansas City police said it was clear these two were ‘rising stars.’

  • Buffett's Berkshire rebounds from pandemic's depths, buys back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday its earnings are rebounding from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it has extended its aggressive stock repurchases with $6.6 billion of new buybacks. Indeed, Berkshire said many businesses are enjoying "considerably higher" earnings and revenue, while others such as the Precision Castparts aircraft parts unit still struggle. "Results were really good," said Jim Shanahan, a Edward Jones & Co analyst with a "buy" rating on Berkshire.

  • Cryptocurrency Is Threatening the Role of Central Banks. Why Governments Must Go Crypto.

    The rise of stablecoins as cryptocurrency is a bigger threat to established, government-backed currency than Bitcoin. Some of the biggest economies are pushing back, including China and the Fed. What to expect.

  • Twitter Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

    Twitter's first-quarter earnings and revenue were better than expected, but the its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Novavax Secures Additional $147M From Warp Speed Program For COVID-19 Vaccine

    According to an SEC filing, Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has received an additional $147.3M as part of Operation Warp Speed to develop a COVID-19 vaccine dubbed NVX-CoV2373. This addition brings its total from the program to $1.74 billion, which was announced in July last year. President Joe Biden directly mentioned the company earlier this week, saying that upcoming vaccines, including one from Novavax, could be shared with other countries. Early data out this year showed its vaccine could keep up in efficacy terms with the vaccine leaders, namely Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA). While behind in authorizations compared to its rivals, which also now include AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (though both have been hit recently with some safety concerns), with the rise of variants and outbreaks in highly populated places like Brazil and India, it still has a place globally to deliver billions of doses. Price Action: NVAX shares are up 1.09% at $240.13 during the market session on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNovavax's Malaria Vaccine Candidate Shows 77% Efficacy In Mid-Stage Study© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett on the impact of the surge of SPACs: ‘It’s a killer’

    At the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting live streamed on Yahoo Finance, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger address the surge of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

  • 'Amtrak Joe' Biden pushes infrastructure in Philadelphia

    President Joe Biden visited an Amtrak train station on Friday to promote his $1.9 trillion infrastructure proposal, saying the United States is "way behind" in improving its transportation grid and needs to do so to keep up with China. Biden spent time on an Amtrak car at Philadelphia's 30th Street train station before climbing down to give remarks. It was a moment of nostalgia for Biden, who as a U.S. senator commuted by train for years between his home town of Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington.

  • Big tech’s trillion-dollar pandemic year may be just the beginning

    This week concludes the first quarter earnings reports of the five biggest giants in tech, illustrating how much bigger Big Tech actually grew since the pandemic began a year ago, and their results are mind-numbing.

  • Blink Charging and General Motors Ink EV Charging Agreement

    Drivers behind the wheel of electric vehicles (EVs) from General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon have an easier time finding places to plug in and recharge. Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and GM announced today that Blink Charging's EV recharging network will now be available as a part of GM's Ultium Charge 360 experience. Blink will continue to work to make the EV charging experience as simple and familiar as possible for EV drivers.

  • What the Pacific Northwest COVID surge means for CA

    Gov. Brown said that in Oregon, hospitalized cases of people ages 18 to 34 have increased by almost 50%.