Buffett Says Berkshire Had No Advance Word of Activision Deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Reichl
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

(Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. “had no prior knowledge” of Microsoft Corp.’s plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc. before the conglomerate took a stake in the gaming giant last year, billionaire Warren Buffett said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The stock purchases were made by one of Berkshire’s two investment managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, Buffett said in a statement. The investment was made “independently of me,” he wrote. The New York Post reported his comments earlier.

Buffett, Berkshire’s chief executive officer, is longtime friends with Bill Gates, Microsoft’s co-founder and former CEO, and a onetime Berkshire board member. Berkshire held nearly 14.7 million shares in the video-game company as of Dec. 31, according to a regulatory filing this week. The stock was purchased ahead of Activision’s $69 billion deal with Microsoft, which was announced in mid-January.

Buffett said Berkshire acquired its Activision stake at an average price of $77 a share. Activision stock jumped nearly 26% on the day of the deal’s announcement, and has climbed about 22% since the end of 2021. The shares fell less than 1% to $80.97 in New York on Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ferrovial Nears $1 Billion Bet on JFK Terminal 1 Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Ferrovial SA, operator of London’s Heathrow airport, has agreed to invest more than $1 billion into the Carlyle Group Inc. entity providing equity funding for the redevelopment of John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 1, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Marke

  • Amazon Is Quietly Hiring for the Metaverse

    Tech giant Amazon is hiring for the metaverse without necessarily calling attention to it. Amazon's gaming engine Lumberyard, which has struggled to make inroads into the gaming developer space, is hiring its first metaverse person. The job titled "Senior Product Manager, Technical (AWS Game Tech)" was posted on LinkedIn four days ago and is also available on the company's jobs page.

  • Inflation a 'Real Danger to Markets': Hedge-Fund CEO Klarman

    Seth Klarman, CEO of hedge-fund manager Baupost, said the firm is hedging against rising prices and interest rates.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Zillow Group (ZG)?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell 1000 […]

  • Intel Can Be the ‘Next Great Growth Story,’ CEO Pat Gelsinger Says

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said Thursday that the chip maker can be the stock market’s “next great growth story.” The comments came at an analyst meeting in San Francisco where Intel said it expects to increase its annual revenue growth to reach the 10% to 12% range by 2025. Gelsinger said that Intel (ticker: INTC) expects low single-digit overall revenue growth this year, accelerating into the mid-to-high single-digits in the 2023/2024 period, reaching the low double digit range in 2025 and 2026.

  • 8 Biotech Stocks So Cheap That Their Technology Is Effectively Free

    The beleaguered sector is showing no real signs of recovery. That could spell an opportunity for some stocks.

  • U.S. Ramps Up Ukraine Warnings as Russia Denies Invasion Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. ramped up warnings of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, with President Joe Biden saying a “false-flag” event may be underway and a top diplomat describing Moscow as moving toward an “imminent invasion.”Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump Wa

  • KKR Urges Rotation Into Credit as Rate Concerns Rock Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co.’s Chris Sheldon is urging investors to seize opportunities in U.S. corporate debt markets created by the downturn from the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapHong Kong to Test Whole City for

  • Short Sellers Get Cocky Again And 'Meme' Investors Pay Dearly

    Short sellers are feeling cocky enough to take on the 'meme' investors again. But they're picking their spots more carefully this time.

  • Jury finds ex-Angels employee Eric Kay guilty of distributing drugs that killed Tyler Skaggs

    Kay faces a minimum of 20 years in prison.

  • Stocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks closed higher after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting did little to alter bets on the path of interest rates this year. Treasuries rose.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?The S&P 500 rebou

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • 2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    These businesses will cut you a check each quarter, but both stocks could be big winners in the long run.

  • Billionaire investor Dan Loeb says there's an epic $1 trillion opportunity in Amazon that the market is failing to see

    In a private call with Third Point investors, Loeb put AWS' enterprise value above $1.5 trillion and its core retail business at $1 trillion, the WSJ reported.

  • As Billions Fly, Ubisoft Analyst Just Wondering Why Nobody Wants To Buy It

    With three massive game industry acquisitions this year already, everyone’s wondering what will happen to the few big publishers and studios left. Chief among those question marks is Ubisoft, the Assassin’s Creed maker currently struggling to make new hits. Amidst delays and employee frustration, analysts grilled the French publisher during an earnings call today over why it hasn’t already been bought.

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys

    These growth stocks crushed their latest earnings, and that strength could be a taste of what's to come over the next decade.

  • Bitcoin could plummet to $10,000 by 2023 as 3 macro factors of crypto prices suggest weakness ahead, Stifel says

    "In 2022, we see bitcoin in a broad trading range bounded by year-to-date intra-day levels with greater downside risk in 2023," Stifel said.