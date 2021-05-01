  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Buffett to new investors: 'It's not as easy as it sounds'

Julia La Roche
·Correspondent
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Billionaire investing icon Warren Buffett kicked off Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK-B, BRK-A) annual meeting of shareholders by sharing some lessons for new investors. 

"I'll have one or two very short lessons for perhaps the new investors who are not necessarily in Berkshire Hathaway, but people who have entered the stock market in the last year, and ... I think there has been a record number enter the stock market. I'll have a couple of little examples for them," Buffett said in his opening remarks. 

A wave of new investors has flooded the stock market, with lockdowns, no-fee trading, and stimulus checks making it easier to open up a brokerage account and start trading.

The 90-year-old "Oracle of Omaha" told this generation of first-time investors: "it's not as easy as it sounds."

The famed investor shared two items for new entrants to the stock market “to ponder a bit before they try to do 30 or 40 trades a day to profit from what looks like a very easy game.”

To illustrate his point, Buffett showed a slide of the 20 largest companies by market capitalization as of March 31, 2021, which includes Apple (AAPL), Saudi Aramco, Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Tencent, Tesla (TSLA), Alibaba (BABA), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) in the top ten.

Warren Buffett slide showing the 30 biggest companies by market cap in 2021.
Warren Buffett slide showing the 30 biggest companies by market cap in 2021.

Highlighting that five of the top six companies are American, Buffett reiterated his bullish message on the U.S., noting it's "not an accident" and it's a system that's worked "unbelievably well."

Referencing the list, Buffett urged new investors to make their own guess as to "how many of those companies are going to be on the list 30 years from now?"

"What would you guess? Think about that yourself...Would you put on five, eight, whatever it might be?"

Buffett then juxtaposed a slide of the top 20 companies from 1989 from market cap, which only included six U.S. companies, which are noticeably absent from the 2021 list.

Buffett&#39;s slide of the 20 biggest companies by market cap in 1989
Buffett's slide of the 20 biggest companies by market cap in 1989

"It is a reminder of what extraordinary things can happen. Things that seem obvious to you," Buffett said, later adding, "The world can change, and very very dramatic ways." 

Buffett said this is a "great argument for index funds," to own a diversified group of U.S. equities over a long period. Buffett has long argued that investors — both small and large — would be better off putting money in low-cost index funds, and thereby avoiding fees shelled out to active managers to pick "the place to be," from IPOs to SPACs these days.

"I could tell you their best ideas in 1989 did not necessarily do that well," Buffett said. 

To further his point, Buffett shared that in 1903, the year his father was born, automobiles were the exciting industry. "Everybody started car companies just like everybody's starting something now that can be where you can get money from people."

Buffett shows a list of defunct car makers starting with the letter
Buffett shows a list of defunct car makers starting with the letter "M."

"But in any event, there were at least 2,000 companies that entered the auto business, because it clearly had this incredible future. And of course, you remember that in 2009, there were three left, two of which went bankrupt. So, there is a lot more to picking stocks than figuring out what's going to be a wonderful industry in the future," Buffett said, adding that "very, very, very few people the picked the winner."

Buffett joined his long-time friend and partner Charlie Munger, 97, for a virtual shareholders meeting held in Los Angeles, instead of Omaha, Nebraska. Munger has lived in Southern California for nearly 60 years. 

"So I just want to tell you," Buffett told new investors, "it's not as easy as it sounds."

Julia La Roche is a correspondent for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter.

Read more from the Daily Journal Meeting:

2021 Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting
2021 Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting

Recommended Stories

  • Berkshire Hathaway-owned See's Candies delivers record first quarter, e-commerce growth explodes

    Berkshire Hathaway-owned (BRK-B, BRK-A) See's Candies, the 100-year-old maker and seller of chocolates, lollipops, toffee, and Warren Buffett's favorite treat — peanut brittle — had its best quarter ever at the start of 2021, according to CEO Pat Egan.

  • Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger: ‘Never had an argument in 62 years’

    At the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting live streamed on Yahoo Finance, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger address their difference of opinions in Costco and Wells Fargo.

  • Warren Buffett on the evolution of the world's largest companies

    At the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting live streamed on Yahoo Finance, Warren Buffett breaks down the evolution of the world's largest companies

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Gets More Cautious on Stocks and Buybacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s capital-deployment machine pulled back on several fronts at the start of the year as the billionaire took a more cautious stance on stocks.Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s net stock sales in the first quarter were the second-highest in almost five years and the conglomerate, where the billionaire is chief executive officer, slowed its buyback pace, according to a regulatory filing Saturday. That helped push Berkshire’s cash pile up 5.2% from three months earlier to a near-record $145.4 billion at the end of March.Buffett has struggled in recent years to keep up with Berkshire’s ever-gushing cash flow. That’s led him to repurchase significant amounts of Berkshire stock, pulling a lever for capital deployment that he had previously avoided in favor of big acquisitions or stock purchases. He set a record in the third quarter of last year, snapping up $9 billion of stocks, but slowed that pace during the first quarter with repurchases of $6.6 billion.“If Buffett does not perceive there to be acquisitions available at fair prices and it’s evident, as a net seller of stocks, that he doesn’t see a lot of opportunities in the open market to buy publicly traded stocks, are we looking at cash growing to $175 billion over the course of the next year or so? Because that appears to be where we’re heading,” Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in an interview. “If buybacks are going to decelerate, then what levers are left to pull?”Berkshire repurchased more stock in January and February than the company did in March, when the stock climbed nearly 5.8%, according to the filing. Buffett’s long been disciplined on the price of buybacks, noting in 2018 when the company loosened its repurchase policy that he and his longtime business partner and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger can repurchase shares when they’re below Berkshire’s intrinsic value.Berkshire has come up short on well-priced and sizable acquisitions in recent years, one of Buffett’s more preferred ways to put cash to work. He struck a deal last year for some natural gas assets from Dominion Energy Inc. and invested in some Japanese trading companies. But he’s long been sensitive to prices, not wanting to overpay for an asset, according to Shanahan, and the competitive landscape for deals has intensified with the boom in private equity and special purpose acquisition companies.Still, Berkshire’s businesses pulled off a strong quarter, with earnings reaching the second-highest level in data going back to 2010. Operating profit of about $7.02 billion was only surpassed by the third quarter of 2019. The gains were partly fueled by the firm’s insurers and its group of manufacturers, servicing businesses and retailers.Net earnings, which reflect Berkshire’s $282 billion equity portfolio, swung to a profit of $11.7 billion in the quarter, compared to a loss of $49.7 billion a year earlier, when the pandemic started to race across the U.S. and stocks slumped.Despite buybacks that fell short of Buffett’s quarterly record, the billionaire investor has continued to go after Berkshire’s own stock since the end of March, with at least $1.25 billion of repurchases through April 22, according to the filing. And given that Berkshire has no set amount allocated for buyback plans, sizable repurchases are still a nice bit of capital deployment, according to CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert.“The fact that Berkshire allocated over $6 billion to buybacks this quarter is going to be positively received by investors,” Seifert said.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“The $6.6 billion 1Q buyback was an expected drop from 4Q, but still significant. Nearly all segments showed accelerated revenue and earnings.”--Matthew Palazola, senior industry analystBerkshire Class A shares climbed almost 11% in the first quarter, outpacing the 5.8% gain in the S&P 500 during the same time.Buffett, 90, will join Munger, 97, for Berkshire’s annual meeting Saturday. The pair will field questions from investors for hours during the virtual event.Follow the TopLive blog when the meeting starts here.(Updates with analyst comments in fourth and ninth paragraph, buyback details in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Of His New Favorite Stock But Is A Net Seller On Market

    Warren Buffett was net seller of stocks in the first quarter as the market set record highs but continued to buy back Berkshire Hathaway shares.

  • One sure prediction about the stock market’s future is that it won’t be anything like the past

    What if the lesson of history is that the future will be unlike the past? Each of them points out that the financial markets periodically undergo profound sea changes, after which they bear little similarity with what came before. This means that the study of history tells us little other than that the future is unknowable.

  • Boeing Stumbles Again With Weak Q1 Earnings

    Despite the resumption of 737 MAX deliveries, the struggling aerospace company burned billions of dollars of cash once again.

  • Got $10,000 and 10 Years to Wait? These 3 High-Growth Stocks Are Just Getting Started

    Each of these category-leading companies has strong tailwinds and growing opportunities that should generate excellent growth over the long term.

  • 3 Companies That Will Thrive Long Term

    Here's why three Fools believe AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER), Ford Motor (NYSE: F), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are set up well to thrive for years to come. Lou Whiteman (AerCap Holdings): AerCap Holdings flies under the radar for the most part, but the aircraft finance powerhouse is one of the best ways to invest in a post-pandemic aviation recovery -- and it's putting the pieces in place to be a dominant force for years to come. AerCap buys planes directly from manufacturers including Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTC: EADSY), and leases them to airlines.

  • Is Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) A Risky Investment?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • Malathaat rallies in stretch to win Kentucky Oaks

    After Malathaat outdueled Search Results down the stretch to win the 147th Kentucky Oaks by a neck, runner-up jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. patted Malathaat's jockey, John Velazquez, on the shoulder to congratulate him. “We just got beat today,” Ortiz said. “She ran a really solid effort and fought hard down the stretch.”

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Firing of U.S. Ambassador Is at Center of Giuliani Investigation

    Two years ago, Rudy Giuliani finally got one thing he had been seeking in Ukraine: The Trump administration removed the U.S. ambassador there, a woman Giuliani believed had been obstructing his efforts to dig up dirt on the Biden family. It was a Pyrrhic victory. Giuliani’s push to oust the ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, not only became a focus of President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, but it has now landed Giuliani in the cross hairs of a federal criminal investigation into whether he broke lobbying laws, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The long-running inquiry reached a turning point this week when FBI agents seized telephones and computers from Giuliani’s home and office in Manhattan, the people said. At least one of the warrants was seeking evidence related to Yovanovitch and her role as ambassador, the people said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In particular, the federal authorities were expected to scour the electronic devices for communications between Giuliani and Trump administration officials about the ambassador before she was recalled in April 2019, one of the people added. The warrant also sought his communications with Ukrainian officials who had butted heads with Yovanovitch, including some of the same people who at the time were helping Giuliani seek damaging information about President Joe Biden, who was then a candidate, and his family, the people said. At issue for investigators is a key question: Did Giuliani go after Yovanovitch solely on behalf of Trump, who was his client at the time? Or was he also doing so on behalf of the Ukrainian officials, who wanted her removed for their own reasons? It is a violation of federal law to lobby the United States government on behalf of foreign officials without registering with the Justice Department, and Giuliani never did so. Even if the Ukrainians did not pay Giuliani, prosecutors could pursue the theory that they provided assistance by collecting information on the Bidens in exchange for her removal. One of the search warrants for Giuliani’s phones and computers explicitly stated that the possible crimes under investigation included violations of the law, the Foreign Agents Registration Act, according to the people with knowledge of the matter. Giuliani has long denied that he did work at the behest of the Ukrainians, or that he accepted any money from them, and he has said that he did not expressly urge Trump to fire the ambassador. Giuliani’s work to oust Yovanovitch was part of a larger effort to attack Joe Biden and tie him to corruption in Ukraine, much of which played out in public. But intelligence officials have long warned that Giuliani’s work in Ukraine had become ensnared with Russia’s efforts to spread disinformation about the Biden family to weaken Trump’s election rival. The FBI stepped up its warnings about Russian disinformation before the 2020 election, including giving a defensive briefing to Giuliani, cautioning him that some of the information he was pushing on the Biden family was tainted by Russian intelligence’s efforts to spread disinformation, according to a person briefed on the matter. The FBI’s defensive briefings are given by its counterintelligence officials and are separate from the criminal inquiry of Giuliani’s activities. The defensive briefing was reported Thursday by The Washington Post. But the warnings to Giuliani are not surprising. Senior officials had warned Trump in late 2019 that Giuliani was pushing Russian disinformation, and the intelligence community had warned the American public that Moscow’s intelligence services were trying to hurt Biden’s election chances by spreading information about his family’s work in Ukraine. On Wednesday, after FBI agents seized his devices, Giuliani again denied any wrongdoing. He said the search warrants demonstrated a “corrupt double standard” on the part of the Justice Department, which he accused of ignoring “blatant crimes” by Democrats, including Biden. Asked about the search warrants Thursday, Biden told NBC’s “Today” show that he “had no idea this was underway.” He said he had pledged not to interfere in any investigation by the Justice Department. Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, said his client had twice offered to answer prosecutors’ questions, except those regarding Giuliani’s privileged communications with the former president. The warrants do not accuse Giuliani of wrongdoing, but they underscore his legal peril: They indicate a judge has found that investigators have probable cause to believe that a crime was committed and that the search would turn up evidence of that crime. The investigation grew out of a case against two Soviet-born businessmen, who had helped Giuliani search for damaging information about Biden and his son, Hunter. At the time, Hunter Biden served on the board of an energy company that did business in Ukraine. In 2019, the businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were charged in Manhattan, along with two others, with unrelated campaign finance crimes. A trial is scheduled for October. In the Giuliani investigation, the federal prosecutors have focused on the steps he took against Yovanovitch. Giuliani has acknowledged that he provided Trump with detailed information about his claim that she was impeding investigations that could benefit Trump, and that Trump put him in touch with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. After a few aborted attempts to remove her, Yovanovitch was ultimately recalled as ambassador in late April 2019 and was told that the White House had lost trust in her. Giuliani said in an interview in late 2019 that he believed the information he had provided the Trump administration did contribute to Yovanovitch’s dismissal. “You’d have to ask them,” he said of the Trump officials. “But they relied on it.” He added he never explicitly requested that she be fired. The prosecutors have also examined Giuliani’s relationship with the Ukrainians who had conflicts with Yovanovitch, according to the people with knowledge of the matter. While ambassador, Yovanovitch had taken aim at corruption in Ukraine, earning her quite a few enemies. The investigation has zeroed in on one of her opponents, Yuriy Lutsenko, the top prosecutor in Ukraine at the time, the people said. At least one of the search warrants for Giuliani’s devices mentioned Lutsenko and some of his associates, including one who helped introduce him to Giuliani. The relationship had the potential to become symbiotic. Lutsenko wanted Yovanovitch removed, and as the personal lawyer to the president, Giuliani was positioned to help. Giuliani wanted negative information about the Bidens, and as the top prosecutor in Ukraine, Lutsenko would have had the authority to announce an investigation into Hunter Biden’s dealings with the energy company. Giuliani also saw Yovanovitch as insufficiently loyal to the president, and as an impediment to the investigations. Lutsenko hinted at a potential quid pro quo in text messages that became public during the impeachment trial. In March 2019, Lutsenko wrote in a Russian language text message to Parnas that he had found evidence that could be damaging to the Bidens. Then he added, “And you can’t even bring down one idiot,” in an apparent reference to Yovanovitch, followed by a frowny-face emoji. Around that same time, Giuliani was in negotiations to also represent Lutsenko or his agency, The New York Times has previously reported. Draft retainer agreements called for Giuliani to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars to help the Ukrainian government recover money it believed had been stolen and stashed overseas. Giuliani signed one of the retainer agreements, but he said he ultimately did not take on the work, because his representation of Trump at the same time could constitute a conflict of interest. When Yovanovitch testified during Trump’s impeachment hearings in late 2019, she told lawmakers that she had only minimal contact with Giuliani during her tenure as ambassador. “I do not know Mr. Giuliani’s motives for attacking me,” she said. “But individuals who have been named in the press who have contact with Mr. Giuliani may well have believed that their personal and financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Panthers’ 4 trades Friday were a chaotic move to find what Carolina needed most

    The Panthers’ 4 trades Friday? Forget ‘em. What matters is the 3 players they got.

  • Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

    Orthodox Christians flocked to Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday to celebrate the Holy Fire ceremony, gathering in far greater numbers than last year because coronavirus restrictions have eased. This season's religious holidays in the Holy Land, home to religious sites sacred to Christians, Jews and Muslims, have been overshadowed by tragedy, as Israel mourns the death of 45 Jewish worshippers killed in a stampede overnight between Thursday and Friday at a religious festival in the north of the country.

  • Trump only learned about Mike Pence’s heart surgery from media, report says

    Pence has not met Donald Trump in person since leaving the office in January

  • Security fears after BBC reveals Boris Johnson’s phone number can be found online

    A BBC report highlighting that Boris Johnson's mobile number could be found online was not "appropriate", a Home Office minister has suggested amid security concerns. The Prime Minister's number was at the bottom of a press release published in 2006 when he was a junior shadow minister. It is thought to have remained online for the past 15 years. The gossip newsletter Popbitch first discovered the document and dropped hints about Mr Johnson's phone number in its weekly email on Thursday. The BBC then ran a report about the story, sparking criticism from Victoria Atkins, the safeguarding minister. "I'm slightly surprised that a national broadcaster felt it appropriate to advertise the fact that that mobile phone is on the internet," she told Times Radio. Lord Ricketts, a former national security adviser, warned that "hundreds, if not thousands" of people could have the number, including hostile actors and criminal gangs with "sophisticated cyber capabilities". He said the easy availability of the number had put Mr Johnson at "increased risk" of snooping. But Ms Atkins insisted: "The Prime Minister, more than anyone, knows his responsibilities when it comes to national security." Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, leapt to Mr Johnson's defence, saying "all security protocols have been followed". He added that Mr Johnson was an "incredibly approachable individual" and people "feel they can relate to him, they can talk to him, they can tell him what's on their mind". In recent weeks, a row over the direct access foreign leaders and business tycoons have enjoyed to Mr Johnson via his mobile phone has engulfed Downing Street. Critics have described the phenomenon as "WhatsApp Government". The controversy was sparked by the revelation that both the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the entrepreneur Sir James Dyson had texted Mr Johnson last year to lobby him. The Telegraph reported earlier this month that Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, advised Mr Johnson to change his long-held phone number due to concerns about how widely known it was and the ability for individuals to lobby him. Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said the publication of the phone number online was a "security risk", adding: "I think a lot of people will be concerned, not just about who's got the number but who's been using it." Sir Richard Dearlove, a former head of MI6, said the security concerns over Mr Johnson's phone were "not a unique problem" due to the "nature of political life". Speaking before the reports about Mr Johnson's number being online emerged, the ex-intelligence chief told LBC: "Politicians and phones have always been a problem. Every single politician I have ever known, foreign and British, have used their phones in a way which probably is unwise." The Telegraph approached the BBC for comment.

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Manchin pans DC statehood bill in another break with Dems

    A long-shot bid to pass legislation that would make the District of Columbia the nation’s 51st state got a little longer on Friday. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said that he opposes unilateral action by Congress to make the nation’s capital a state and that he believes it needs to be done through a constitutional amendment.

  • What to Watch on Saturday: 48 HOURS reports on Scott Peterson’s new trial

    This week, California’s highest court granted Peterson a new sentencing trial, but his supporters are pushing for a complete do-over.