Buffett still wants deals but can't find any attractive ones

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH FUNK
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett says his company has benefited from some “extraordinary luck” in finding acquisitions like BNSF railroad over the decades, but he hasn’t had much of that in recent years as Berkshire Hathaway’s cash pile has grown to nearly $147 billion.

Buffett sought to reassure shareholders with his annual letter Saturday that he retains a strong appetite for acquisitions and stock investments, but he hasn't found many of either that interest him at today's inflated prices.

He blamed the continued low interest rates for helping drive up the price of stocks and whole companies alike, and in the past he has said that increasing competition from private equity buyers has made it hard to find good deals.

“From time to time, such possibilities are both numerous and blatantly attractive. Today, though, we find little that excites us,” Buffett wrote about the prospects for finding good stock investments.

Berkshire has focused on growing the 90-odd businesses the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate already owns and repurchasing its own shares — something Buffett has invested $51.7 billion in over the last two years including $27 billion last year.

And despite the dearth of acquisitions and new investments Berkshire has continued to profit. The company reported making $39.6 billion, or $26,690 per Class A share, during the fourth quarter. That's up from $35.8 billion, or $25,015 per Class A share, a year ago.

But those bottom line figures were inflated by paper gains on Berkshire's investments, which is why Buffett maintains that operating earnings are a better measure of the company's performance because they exclude investments and derivatives. By that measure, Berkshire's operating earnings jumped from $5.02 billion, or $3,224.74 per Class A share, to $7.3 billion, or $4,904.23 per Class A share, during the fourth quarter.

The four analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Berkshire to report operating earnings per Class A share of $4,197.84 in the quarter.

Berkshire owns an eclectic variety of companies, including BNSF, a number of large electric utilities, Geico insurance and an assortment of manufacturing and retail companies. The conglomerate also holds large stock investments in Apple, Coca-Cola, Bank of America and other companies.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Markets Get Hammered on Fear

    The S&P 500 got absolutely crushed overnight in the futures trading as Russia has attacked Ukraine.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting Will Only Be For Those Vaccinated Against Covid-19

    The so-called "Woodstock for Capitalists" will be a live affair after going virtual for two years.

  • Stacey Abrams on two major barriers for diverse founders

    Diverse founders often lack access to capital and enjoy less leeway than white male counterparts when their ventures struggle, said Stacey Abrams, a prominent Democrat and entrepreneur.

  • More than 100 million people under weather alerts as massive storm moves east

    As of Thursday morning, 110 million Americans were under alerts for a large winter storm moving east.

  • U.S. Weighs Sanctions on Russia’s Central Bank Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is weighing sanctions on Russia’s central bank, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would target much of the $643 billion reserves that President Russian Vladimir Putin had amassed ahead of his invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Sanctions Putin, Key Aides as Russian Forces Encircle KyivChina State Banks Restrict Fin

  • LeAnn Rimes Sends Fans Into a Frenzy After She Shares Major News on Twitter

    Singer LeAnn Rimes shared some major career news with fans on Twitter about her upcoming album. Fans can't contain their excitement about her upcoming album.

  • Berkshire Slows Buyback Pace With $6.9 Billion of Repurchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. slowed its buyback pace from the previous quarter, even as the repurchases helped chip away at the conglomerate’s cash pile. Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Sanctions Putin, Key Aides as Russian Forces Encircle KyivChina State Banks Restrict Financing for Russian CommoditiesChina Distances Itself From Russia, Calls for Hal

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    All three of these companies have strong prospects for outsized growth going forward and are worthy of consideration for those investors with at least a three-year holding period in mind. Nike's (NYSE: NKE) revenue growth has slowed this year. Reflecting the strong demand, gross margin expanded by 2.8 percentage points to 45.9% as Nike had lower markdowns and sold more items at full price.

  • The 1 REIT I Really Want to Own in 2022

    It's not that REITs are inferior to stocks in any way. What I really like about owning REITs is that they tend to pay higher-than-average dividends. Furthermore, REITs lend to added diversity to my portfolio.

  • Brain 'clutter' can impact memory: How to keep your mind sharper

    To remember well, you have to efficiently retrieve a memory from your brain. But what if that memory comes with lots of baggage or clutter?

  • Former NC police chief, recently considered drowned, arrested in Horry County, SC

    The former police chief never returned from a fishing trip in North Carolina and was reported missing after authorities conducted an “extensive water search.”

  • Investors should sell into any rally in the stock market as 76% of the Nasdaq enters bear-market territory, Bank of America says

    "'Inflation shock' means 'rates shock' which means 'growth shock' = negative returns in credit and stocks in 2022," BofA said.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) are some of the stocks she bought during that bucking bronco of a trading day. Zoom hit a 22-month low on Thursday morning.

  • 3M Stock Is Soaring. Thank Johnson & Johnson.

    A ruling on Johnson & Johnson talc litigation is helping shares of the consumer-goods giant, and shares of 3M, which also has a litigation overhang.

  • Katherine Wu leaves Coinbase Ventures to join crypto investment firm Archetype

    Coinbase Ventures investor Katherine Wu is leaving the company for early-stage crypto venture capital firm Archetype, less than a year after joining Coinbase as a senior deal lead in September. Wu will work as a venture partner at Archetype, an early-stage VC founded by Ash Egan, who is an investor in a number of prominent crypto startups, including Chainalysis, BlockFi and FalconX, according to the firm's website.

  • Stocks Staged a Huge Turnaround. Markets Now Have a Problem.

    U.S. responds to Russia’s Ukraine invasion with more sanctions, Moderna sees fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose this fall, Morgan Stanley confirms federal probes of block-trading business, and other news to start your day.

  • SoFi's (SOFI) Bullish Option Activity Reveals Opportunity

    A significant SOFI reversal looks to be forthcoming after a treacherous 3 months of overdone selling, let's trade it!

  • Nvidia (NVDA) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

    When a stock breaks out above the 200-day simple moving average, good things could be on the horizon. How should investors react?

  • Pozsar Says $300 Billion Russia Cash Pile Can Roil Money Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia still has about $300 billion of foreign currency held offshore -- enough to disrupt money markets if it’s frozen by sanctions or moved suddenly to avoid them.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisKyiv Under Fire as Putin Demands Ukraine Surrender Before TalksZelenskiy Thanks Biden During 40-Minute Call: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukr

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec