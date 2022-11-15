Buffett Takes $5 Billion Stake in TSMC, Sparking Surge in Shares

1
Debby Wu
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a sign the legendary investor thinks the world’s leading chipmaker has bottomed out after a selloff of more than $250 billion. Shares surged.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Omaha-based conglomerate acquired about 60 million American depository receipts in TSMC in the three months ended September, it said in a filing. The Taiwanese company produces semiconductors for clients like Nvidia Corp. and Qualcomm Inc. and is the exclusive supplier of Apple Inc.’s custom Silicon chips. Apple remains the most valuable single holding in Berkshire’s portfolio.

Assuming Buffett bought TSMC’s ADRs at the average price for the third quarter, the stake would have cost him $5.1 billion. They currently trade at $72.80. TSMC’s shares rose as much as 9.4% in Taiwan after the disclosure, the largest intraday increase in more than two years.

The 92-year-old Buffett long shied away from the tech industry, making the case that he didn’t want to invest in businesses that he didn’t fully understand. That stance changed in recent years, however, and he has dedicated an increasing proportion of his company’s investments to the tech sector.

Chipmaking is one segment that promises sustained growth over the coming years as it’s essential to the expansion of nascent industries like self-driving and electric cars, artificial intelligence and connected home applications. Expansion of cloud services like Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS also promises to bring in more orders for silicon that goes into vast data centers.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Technology’s deep-red bond returns this year may mask the robust cash flows and fortified balance sheets that underlie the sector. These traits could lead to outperformance in 2023 as investors weigh the potential for a recession. Tight spreads and limited rating downside underpin the sector’s strength.

-- Robert Schiffman, BI analyst

Click here for the full research

TSMC, which has taken over from Intel Corp. as the firm advancing the cutting edge of chipmaking, has also emerged as a strategically vital player at a time when the US and China have clashed over leadership in the global technology industry. Taiwan’s most valuable company has the manufacturing prowess to make the world’s most advanced chips, instrumental to advancing every nation’s future commercial industries like EVs and AI but also feeding their military and cyberdefense ambitions. The US has imposed elevated sanctions on high-end chips produced for Chinese customers specifically to forestall them making their way into the hands of the Chinese military.

Biden’s Chip Curbs Beat Trump in Forcing World to Align on China

TSMC shares at home in Taiwan had dropped 28% this year through Monday’s close, as demand for chips has slowed with the economic downturn and investors fretting about oversupply. The company said in October it pulled back on capital spending to about $36 billion this year, which would still be a record high, down from at least $40 billion planned previously.

--With assistance from Cindy Wang.

(Updates with trading in Taiwan in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Berkshire Hathaway discloses stakes in TSMC, Jefferies, Louisiana-Pacific, sending those stocks higher

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. added positions in materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific Corp., investment bank Jefferies Financial Group, and chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. during the third quarter, according to a filing released after Monday's closing bell.

  • Berkshire Buys Taiwan Semi Stock, Sells US Bancorp, Bank of NY

    Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13-F filing shows it bought over $4 billion of the chip-makers stock.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Taiwan Semiconductor In Q3, Sold These Stocks

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing, running down its latest portfolio moves, didn't disappoint.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought $9 Billion in Stock in Third Quarter

    Warren Buffett’s company kept the spending spigot on, with roughly a third of that money going toward energy companies Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

  • Tesla-Backed Nickel Miner Cuts Output After Waste Dam Leak

    (Bloomberg) -- The troubled Goro nickel mine -- one of the world’s largest deposits, which is part-owned by Trafigura Group and backed by Tesla Inc. -- has been forced to reduce production to address a leak from its tailings dam. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recove

  • World-Beating India Stocks Cement Haven Status With New Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Having emerged as a safe haven amid this year’s global equity rout, Indian stocks look poised to extend their lead over world peers and finish 2022 on a high.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsBiden Meets Xi as Asia Allies Look to Lower TemperatureFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionUS Futures Pare Drop as Yields Keep Traders Wary: Markets WrapA

  • Stocks trending after hours: General Motors, Taiwan Semiconductors, thredUP and more

    Top trending Yahoo Finance tickers for Monday, November 14, 2022.

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Druckenmiller Reloads on Amazon as Family Offices Weather Tumult

    (Bloomberg) -- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Family Office reloaded on Amazon.com Inc., adding a $102 million position in the third quarter after selling its entire $199 million stake in the prior three-month period.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, La

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • The Fed's housing dilemma: Paring demand without killing supply

    The central bank’s main inflation-fighting lever largely improves one side of the supply-and-demand equation, while potentially hurting the other.

  • Oil Extends Losses With Demand Fears Overshadowing Tight Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses as concerns over the near-term demand outlook overshadowed signs of tightening supply heading into winter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsWest Texas Intermediate futures dropped toward $85 a barrel af

  • NYU Stern’s One-Year Tech MBA: 55% Women, 100% Employment

    Jeff Spielberg (MBA ‘19) spoke with Professor Melissa Schilling at IBM Watson West in San Francisco after her class, which she taught onsite. Spielberg was a graduate of the Tech MBA’s first class, ... The post NYU Stern’s One-Year Tech MBA: 55% Women, 100% Employment appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Reports Taiwan Semiconductor, Jefferies Stakes in Latest 13F

    Warren Buffett's company [spent $9 billion](https://www.wsj.com/articles/berkshire-hathaway-bought-9-billion-in-stock-in-third-quarter-11668445013) buying stocks in the three months through September, according to its latest 13F filing. Here's what it bought: + 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (a new position) + 5.8 million shares of American building materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific (a new position) + 433,558 shares of Jefferies Financial (a new position) + Be

  • Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks as hot inflation, global slowdown take toll

    Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank for the first time in a year in the third quarter, as global recession risks, a weak yen and sharply higher import costs took a toll on household consumption and business activity. Gross domestic product fell an annualised 1.2% in July-September, official data showed, compared with economists' median estimate for a 1.1% expansion and a revised 4.6% rise in the second quarter. On top of the pressures from slowing global growth and red-hot inflation, Japan has been dealing with the challenge of the yen's slide to 32-year lows against the dollar, which has magnified cost-of-living strains by further lifting the price of everything from fuel to food items.

  • For Women At The Leading B-Schools, 2022 Was Another Year Of Progress

    When the Forté Foundation was founded in 2002, MBA programs at the leading business schools averaged less than 28% women — a problem thrown into sharp relief by comparison with law schools and medical schools, which had largely already achieved gender parity. Twenty years later, the nonprofit dedicated to advancing women in graduate business education reports that a record 17 of its 56 member schools have reached at least 45% women enrolled in full-time MBA programs, up from 10 schools in 2021, two in 2017 and none in 2012. Progress has not been uniform, however: Amid a decline in MBA applications worldwide, the percentage of women enrolled among Forté member B-schools grew only incrementally, to 41.4% in 2022 from 41.2% in 2021.

  • Energy ETF (XLE) Hits New 52-Week High

    This energy ETF hits a new 52-week high. Are more gains in store for this ETF?

  • Dollar rebounds as Fed officials say hikes to continue; yen slumps

    The U.S. dollar climbed versus the yen and stayed firm against other major peers on Tuesday as more Federal Reserve officials made the case for even tighter U.S. monetary policy. The greenback edged up against sterling and hovered more than 1% above its two-month trough to the euro after Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation, although potentially at a slower pace. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts including the yen, euro and sterling, edged 0.03% higher to 107.00 early in the Asian day.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Or Sell Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.