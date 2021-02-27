Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results

  • FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha
  • FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha
1 / 2

Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results

FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - Not even the coronavirus pandemic could dampen Warren Buffett's enthusiasm for the future prospects of America and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Buffet used his annual letter to investors to assure that he and his successors would be careful stewards of their money, and "the passage of time, an inner calm, ample diversification and a minimization of transactions and fees" would serve them well.

He also retained his longstanding optimism for his company, repurchasing a record $24.7 billion of Berkshire stock in 2020 in a sign he considers it undervalued, and for the United States despite "severe interruptions" such as the pandemic.

"Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America," he said. ((https://www.berkshirehathaway.com/letters/2020ltr.pdf))

The letter breaks an uncharacteristic silence for the 90-year-old Buffett, who has been almost completely invisible to the public since Berkshire's annual meeting last May amid the pandemic, soaring stocks and a divisive U.S. presidential election.

"He's a deep believer in his company and the country," said Tom Russo, a partner at Gardner, Russo & Gardner in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and longtime Berkshire investor.

The letter was accompanied by Berkshire's financial results and annual report.

Berkshire reported net income of $35.84 billion in the fourth quarter, and $42.52 billion for the year, both reflecting gains in its stock holdings, led by Apple Inc.

Operating income, which Buffett considers a more accurate measure of performance, fell 9% for the year to $21.92 billion. The stock buybacks have continued in 2021, with Berkshire repurchasing more than $4 billion of its own stock.

Many of Berkshire's more than 90 operating businesses suffered during the pandemic.

Collectively, they shed more than 31,000 jobs in 2020, or 8% of Berkshire's overall workforce, and employed just over 360,000 people at year end.

Perhaps no business was hit harder than Precision Castparts Corp, which shed 13,473 jobs, or 40%, of its workforce.

Berkshire acquired the aircraft and industrial parts maker in 2016 for $32.1 billion, Buffett's largest acquisition, and took a $9.8 billion writedown as the pandemic decimated travel and punished Precision's aerospace customers.

"I paid too much for the company," Buffett wrote in his letter. "No one misled me in any way – I was simply too optimistic about PCC's normalized profit potential.

"PCC is far from my first error of that sort," he said. "But it's a big one."

Berkshire ended 2020 with $138.3 billion of cash.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Megan Davies and Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.18 Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly...

  • China's Ant to boost consumer finance unit capital as it restructures micro-lending - sources

    China's Ant Group is in talks with other shareholders in its new consumer finance unit to bolster the firm's capital as the fintech giant prepares to fold in its lucrative micro-lending businesses, people familiar with the matter said. Ant plans to bring most of its micro-lending businesses into the unit - equivalent to roughly 1 trillion yuan ($155 billion) in outstanding loans - a move which will allow it to maintain operations nationwide and expand more easily, said two sources. The plans reflect intense regulatory pressure on Ant to rein in some of its operations and subject them to rules and capital requirements similar to those for banks.

  • Who was Gangubai Kathiawadi, the queen of Mumbai’s red-light district?

    "Her political connections apparently also won her an appointment with the then prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, at his residence in New Delhi."

  • Analysis: Big moves and liquidity woes in a U.S. bond 'tantrum without the taper'

    A sharp jump in U.S. Treasury yields this week has bond managers talking about a "tantrum", worrying about extreme moves and pockets of poor liquidity in the $20 trillion market. The selloff in U.S. Treasury bonds, which pushes prices down and yields up, has gathered steam in recent weeks due to rising expectations for economic growth - and fears inflation could spike if the economy overheats. Bond market investors and analysts drew parallels to the 2013 taper tantrum https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-fed-2013/powell-sought-fast-end-in-2013-to-feds-bond-buying-program-idUSKCN1P522P, when bond yields rose dramatically after then-Fed Chair Ben Bernanke told lawmakers the Fed could take a step down in its pace of purchases of assets that had been propping markets.

  • Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow: Reports

    Russian media reported that a Boeing 777 plane made an emergency landing in Moscow in the early hours of Friday after the pilot reported a problem with the engine. The Interfax news agency cited an anonymous source saying that the pilot on the flight from Hong Kong to Madrid reported a failure of one of the left engine control channels and requested an emergency landing at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport. Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department identified the plane as a B777-300ER operated by Russia's state-funded Rossiya Airlines for cargo service.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues Correction

    The British pound has fallen on Friday to slice through the 1.40 level. This correction has been long overdue and quite frankly is welcomed.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for February 26th

    Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today

  • Warren Buffett again encourages investors to bet on America

    Billionaire Warren Buffett encouraged investors to maintain their faith in America's economy and the businesses his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate owns in a reassuring letter to his shareholders Saturday. Buffett hardly even addressed the coronavirus that ravaged many businesses last year, instead focusing on the long-term prospects for the railroad, utility and insurance businesses and stocks that Berkshire Hathaway owns.

  • Rep. Young Kim: 'I'm the future of the Republican Party'

    The NEXT: 21 to watch in 2021 —Representative Young Kim talks to Yahoo Finance about her goal of finding common ground and the future of the GOP.

  • Here's how Charlie Munger would teach a business school course

    'If you stop to think about it, business success long-term is a lot like biology,' Charlie Munger said at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Daily Journal Corporation

  • Musk Says Nickel Is ‘Biggest Concern’ For Electric-Car Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has had it with nickel.It’s scarce and expensive, so the chief executive officer of electric-carmaker Tesla tweeted on Thursday that the company’s shifting some cars to a type of battery that uses iron instead.Musk has previously pleaded with miners to produce more nickel. Supplies will be tight for the next three years, and there could be a significant deficit as early as 2023 as demand picks up, according to BloombergNEF analyst Allan Ray Restauro.Nickel is a key component in lithium-ion batteries, used in electric vehicles. It packs more energy into batteries and allows producers to reduce use of cobalt, which is more expensive and has a less transparent supply chain.The metal has rallied 16% this year on the London Metal Exchange amid a broad-based rally in commodities, with investors betting on strong demand growth as economies reopen.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett gave me a single piece of advice I'll 'treasure forever': Billionaire Thomas Tull

    Billionaire Thomas Tull — who runs a holding company Tulco modeled in part after Buffett's — described a piece of advice from Buffett that 'impacted' his decision-making.

  • Vaccine Trip to UAE Costs Canada Pension CEO His Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Machin quit as head of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board after he went to the United Arab Emirates and received a Covid-19 vaccine, defying guidance from Justin Trudeau’s government to avoid international travel.Machin resigned as chief executive officer after discussions with the board on Thursday evening, the C$476 billion ($377 billion) pension fund said in a statement Friday morning. John Graham, the fund’s global head of credit investments, was named to replace him as CEO.Canada’s largest pension fund was thrown into crisis mode Thursday evening when the Wall Street Journal reported Machin’s travel to Dubai. He earned a rebuke from the office of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who rarely comments on CPPIB matters in order to protect the fund’s political independence.Although leaving the country isn’t illegal, Trudeau and his ministers have repeatedly warned residents not to do it and imposed strict rules to discourage international trips.It isn’t clear how Machin, a former Goldman Sachs executive who’s in his mid-50s, could have arranged to receive the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE in Dubai, where officially it’s available only to people over 60, as well as those with chronic diseases or disabilities and front-line workers.Impatient for VaccinesMachin’s resignation spares Trudeau a political headache. CPPIB’s top executive reports to a government-appointed board, but the directors are businesspeople including Nutrien Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Chuck Magro and Royal Bank of Canada Chairwoman Kathleen Taylor, not political figures.Government policy is to avoid interfering in CPPIB’s affairs. But under the circumstances, Freeland may have had little choice but to speak out. Canadians are growing impatient with the pace of the vaccine rollout, which has been the slowest among Group of Seven countries except Japan. There’s not much public tolerance in Canada for officials who are caught jumping the vaccine queue or taking discretionary trips abroad.“It’s not so much that he took a trip to the UAE, it’s that he is perceived to have used his influence as the CEO of one of the largest sovereign pension funds in the world to get a vaccination,” former Finance Minister Joe Oliver said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg Television.“He is supposed to act in a way which reflects Canadian values and respects Canadian laws, and by using his influence to get himself inoculated he crossed a line and I think it’s right that the board acted swiftly,” Oliver said.‘Troubling Situation’In selecting Graham to replace Machin, the board has chosen a low-profile CPPIB veteran who joined the fund in 2008 after a stint at Xerox. He has worked in its total portfolio management and private investment groups before taking charge of a team responsible for credit investments.CPPIB has pushed deeper into private assets -- including infrastructure, real estate, private equity and credit -- in the belief that they’re a better bet for the long run.”When you look at his CV, you see credit, private markets -- that is a significant part of the future as to where that retirement-savings investment process needs to go, in order to be successful and generate net real rates of return that are high enough,” said Keith Ambachtsheer, a pension adviser who has provided strategic advice on governance, finance and investment issues to Canadian pension funds, including CPPIB.Freeland spoke with CPPIB Chairwoman Heather Munroe-Blum Friday morning “and made clear that Canadians place their trust in the CPPIB and expect it to be held to a higher standard,” Katherine Cuplinskas, a spokeswoman for the finance minister, said by email.“While the CPPIB is an independent organization, we are very disappointed by this troubling situation, and we support the swift action taken by the Board of Directors,” Cuplinskas said.The finance department was unaware of Machin’s trip, she said, referring further questions to the CPPIB. Munroe-Blum declined to comment through the fund’s press office.Despite securing more shots per capita than any other nation, Canada has administered just 4.5 doses per 100 people, compared with 29 in the U.K. and 20.6 in the U.S., according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker. Just 1.3% of the Canadian population has received two doses.That’s because Canada has to import the vaccines, and shipments have lagged. With vaccine deliveries now accelerating after delays caused in part by export controls in the European Union, Trudeau maintains that every Canadian who wants the vaccine will have the chance to get it by the end of September.While many governments kept borders shut for big chunks of last year, Dubai -- which relies on international tourism for nearly a third of its gross domestic product -- reopened in July.Tourists and celebrities, particularly from the U.K., have flocked to the UAE to escape the lockdown back home, prompting the British government to halt flights from the UAE to prevent the spread of Covid-19 variant originally identified in South Africa.In Canada, fleeing the lockdown can be a career-damaging. Rod Phillips, Ontario’s finance minister, was forced to resign on Dec. 31 after it he caused an outcry by taking a Caribbean vacation at a time when many businesses in the province were ordered to shut their doors to contain the virus. A cabinet minister in Alberta, Tracy Allard, also quit her post after she went to Hawaii.(Adds timing of board discussion in second paragraph, more information on new CEO, investment strategy and other changes)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Sinks to Record Discount as Mania Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest Bitcoin fund is selling off faster than the cryptocurrency itself as investors rush to the exits.The $31.6 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) plunged 22% this week, outpacing a 17% decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. That’s evaporated GBTC’s once-massive premium to the Bitcoin it holds, with the price of GBTC closing 3.8% below the value of its underlying holdings on Thursday -- a record discount, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It’s an unusual situation for GBTC, which has persistently traded at a premium to its net asset value since the fund’s launch in 2013. That figure soared to 40% in late 2020, with investors willing to pay a markup for exposure to Bitcoin‘s dizzying rally. That avalanche of inflows swelled the number of GBTC shares outstanding to a record 692 million. However, GBTC doesn’t allow redemptions -- meaning that shares can only be created, but not destroyed. With Bitcoin’s climb now stalling, that’s created a supply and demand imbalance as participants in the trust seek to find buyers in the secondary market.“It’s more indicative of the fact that there are so many shares are available, and it indicates demand for Bitcoin at these prices is falling off,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart.Bitcoin surged to a record of over $58,000 last weekend, but has stumbled since. The cryptocurrency slipped another 0.2% on Friday, on track for its worst weekly pullback in a year. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies, is down 19.7% this week.Bitcoin’s lurch lower is part of a broader risk asset stumble, as spiking Treasury yields rattle the market’s more speculative fringes. High-flying tech stocks have been hammered as investors reassess lofty valuations, with the Nasdaq 100 on track for its worst week since March.Among those hit the hardest is Cathie Wood’s lineup of Ark Investment Management ETFs. The flagship ARK Innovation ETF is on track for a fifth consecutive day of declines, and is poised to erase its year-to-date gains after a nearly 150% surge in 2020. Ark Investment is the fourth-largest holder in GBTC.Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive officer of Grayscale Investments, acknowledged the risk of GBTC’s premium disappearing while speaking in a panel for the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on Thursday.“It’s certainly a risk, no question about it, but ultimately price discovery in GBTC every day is driven entirely by market forces,” Sonnenshein said.A host of new entrants could also be challenging GBTC’s command of the competitive landscape. The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund, the Osprey Bitcoin Trust and the SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund LP have all launched within the past three months. Meanwhile, two Bitcoin ETFs -- a structure yet to be approved by U.S. regulators -- began trading this month in Canada.“Since the beginning of the year, we’ve seen the launch of multiple competing products,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm. “The unpleasant truth for GBTC investors is that competition erodes demand for the product, which can lead to a collapsing premium or even a discount.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: How idled car factories super-charged a push for U.S. chip subsidies

    When President Joe Biden on Wednesday stood at a lectern holding a microchip and pledged to support $37 billion in federal subsidies for American semiconductor manufacturing, it marked a political breakthrough that happened much more quickly than industry insiders had expected. For years, chip industry executives and U.S. government officials have been concerned about the slow drift of costly chip factories to Taiwan and Korea. While major American companies such as Qualcomm Inc and Nvidia Corp dominate their fields, they depend on factories abroad to build the chips they design.

  • Fiscal stimulus fires up U.S. consumer spending; inflation benign

    U.S. consumer spending increased by the most in seven months in January as the government doled out more pandemic relief money to low-income households and new COVID-19 infections dropped, positioning the economy for faster growth in the first quarter. Despite the strong rebound in consumer spending reported by the Commerce Department on Friday, price pressures were muted. Inflation is being closely watched amid concerns from some quarters that President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 recovery package could cause the economy to overheat.

  • Manhattan DA obtains Trump's tax returns

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how a investigators now have access to Trump's tax returns.

  • The Fed is on a collision course with the $20 trillion Treasury market

    The $20 trillion Treasury bond market is getting jittery. The question is what is the Federal Reserve going to do about it? The US Treasury’s auctions of five- and seven-year securities were poorly received by investors.

  • Analysis: After Brazil ructions, a rethink for investors in emerging market state firms

    Brazil's shake up of state-run oil firm Petrobras has caused shockwaves at home but may also prompt some bond investors to rethink their $1 trillion-plus exposure to other government-controlled companies across emerging markets. From China's Exim Bank to Mexican oil giant Pemex or South African utility Eskom, companies wholly or partly government owned make up half of the $2.4 trillion market in emerging market corporate debt.

  • Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition fight moves to yet another jurisdiction

    The daughter of Huawei's founder lost a similar case in the UK just days ago. She is fighting a US extradition request from Canada.