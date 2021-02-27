Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results

FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read
By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - Not even the coronavirus pandemic could dampen Warren Buffett's enthusiasm for the future prospects of America and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Buffet used his annual letter to investors to assure that he and his successors would be careful stewards of their money, and "the passage of time, an inner calm, ample diversification and a minimization of transactions and fees" would serve them well.

He also retained his longstanding optimism for his company, repurchasing a record $24.7 billion of Berkshire stock in 2020 in a sign he considers it undervalued, and for the United States despite "severe interruptions" such as the pandemic.

"Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America," he said.

The letter breaks an uncharacteristic silence for the 90-year-old Buffett, who has been almost completely invisible to the public since Berkshire's annual meeting last May amid the pandemic, soaring stocks and a divisive U.S. presidential election.

"He's a deep believer in his company and the country," said Tom Russo, a partner at Gardner, Russo & Gardner in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and longtime Berkshire investor.

The letter was accompanied by Berkshire's financial results and annual report.

Berkshire reported net income of $35.84 billion in the fourth quarter, and $42.52 billion for the year, both reflecting gains in its stock holdings, led by Apple Inc.

Operating income, which Buffett considers a more accurate measure of performance, fell 9% for the year to $21.92 billion. The stock buybacks have continued in 2021, with Berkshire repurchasing more than $4 billion of its own stock.

Many of Berkshire's more than 90 operating businesses suffered during the pandemic.

Collectively, they shed more than 31,000 jobs in 2020, or 8% of Berkshire's overall workforce, and employed just over 360,000 people at year end.

Perhaps no business was hit harder than Precision Castparts Corp, which shed 13,473 jobs, or 40%, of its workforce.

Berkshire acquired the aircraft and industrial parts maker in 2016 for $32.1 billion, Buffett's largest acquisition, and took a $9.8 billion writedown as the pandemic decimated travel and punished Precision's aerospace customers.

"I paid too much for the company," Buffett wrote in his letter. "No one misled me in any way – I was simply too optimistic about PCC's normalized profit potential.

"PCC is far from my first error of that sort," he said. "But it's a big one."

Berkshire ended 2020 with $138.3 billion of cash.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Megan Davies and Marguerita Choy)

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said stock market gains fueled a record quarterly profit, while the billionaire signaled investors are undervaluing his company by repurchasing another $9 billion of its stock. Berkshire's fourth-quarter buybacks boosted the company's overall stock repurchases to $24.7 billion in 2020, five times the record from a year earlier, and Berkshire appears to have repurchased another $4 billion or more in 2021. "The math of repurchases grinds away slowly, but can be powerful over time," Buffett wrote in his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders.

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s annual meeting normally draws thousands to his home in Omaha, Nebraska. This year, he’s taking the show to the West Coast.His Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which plans to hold the meeting virtually again this year, will film it from Los Angeles, near the home base of Buffett’s longtime business partner, Charlie Munger. Buffett and Munger will be joined by two key deputies, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, who will also field questions.Berkshire had to scrap its plans for an in-person meeting last year as the pandemic swept the U.S. That meant Buffett and Abel, who lives closer to Berkshire’s headquarters, faced “a dark arena, 18,000 empty seats and a camera” last May instead of the sea of loyal shareholders that normally pack the place, Buffett said in his annual letter released Saturday. The 90-year-old billionaire said he expects to do an in-person meeting in 2022.“This year our meeting will be held in Los Angeles... and Charliewill be on stage with me offering answers and observations throughout the 3 1/2-hour question period,” Buffett said in the letter. “I missed him last year and, more important, you clearly missed him.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought back a record $24.7 billion of its own stock last year and said there’s more to come, as the conglomerate struggled to find other ways to deploy its enormous pile of cash.The company’s purchase of $9 billion of shares in the fourth quarter matched a record set in the previous three-month period, Buffett said Saturday in his annual letter to investors.“Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end, and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future,” Buffett, 90, said in the letter. “That action increased your ownership in all of Berkshire’s businesses by 5.2% without requiring you to so much as touch your wallet.”Buffett’s letter, a closely-watched missive from one of the world’s most renowned investors, devoted large portions to the impact of repurchases, one of Berkshire’s biggest capital-deployment moves last year as it “made no sizable acquisitions.” He also shared his thoughts on the strategy of conglomerates, praising businesses such as Berkshire’s insurance operations and railroad.He shied away from some of the most controversial issues of the day, including politics, the pandemic and racial equality. But Buffett stood by his optimism for America, saying that progress on achieving a “more perfect union” was uneven but still moving forward.“Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America,” he said.There was a small amount of progress in paring the cash pile, which fell 5% in the fourth quarter to $138.3 billion. Buffett has struggled to keep pace with the flow in recent years as Berkshire threw off cash faster than he could find higher-returning assets to snap up.Apple Inc. is one of Berkshire’s top three most-valuable assets, at $120 billion, Buffett said. The technology company has said it intends to repurchase its own shares as well.“The math of repurchases grinds away slowly, but can be powerful over time,” Buffett said. “The process offers a simple way for investors to own an ever-expanding portion of exceptional businesses.”Separately, Buffett acknowledged that the $11 billion writedown Berkshire took last year was almost entirely due to what he conceded was a “mistake” in 2016, when he paid too much for Precision Castparts. Precision is a fine company, Buffett said, but he admitted he made a big error.“I was wrong, however, in judging the average amount of future earnings and, consequently, wrong in my calculation of the proper price to pay for the business,” Buffett said in the letter.Stock PortfolioSwings in Berkshire’s massive $281.2 billion stock portfolio feed into the company’s net income because of an accounting technicality. That drove the figure up 23% to $35.8 billion in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.Berkshire’s Class A shares gained roughly 2.4% last year, falling short of the 16% increase in the S&P 500.The billionaire only briefly touched on one of the largest questions looming over Berkshire -- how long he might stay at the helm. He once again referenced a favorite CEO, Mrs. Blumkin, who founded Nebraska Furniture Mart. She worked until she was 103 -- “a ridiculously premature retirement age as judged by Charlie and me,” Buffett wrote, referring to Charlie Munger, 97, a Berkshire vice chairman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management’s miserable week showed signs of easing on Friday, with its flagship exchange-traded fund halting a four-day slide.The ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) closed higher, after swinging between gains and losses throughout the session. It still dropped 15% this week amid a technology selloff that was triggered by rising Treasury yields, putting pressure on high-flying stocks. One of those shares is electric-car maker Tesla Inc., which remains as the ETF’s biggest holding and has faced intense volatility.The last time Ark founder Cathie Wood suffered a weekly run this bad was almost a year ago, during the worst of the Covid-fueled mayhem. Her main fund is now 11 times larger than it was then. It got close to erasing its gains for 2021 this week after soaring as much as 26% since the end of December.Assets in the ETF have slumped by $4.9 billion this week to $23.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The figure doesn’t include flows from Thursday, when ARKK dropped 6.4% for its worst day in almost six months. Investors pulled about $200 million from the fund in Wednesday trading. That brings total weekly outflows to $638 million, on pace to be the worst on record.“Money that is ‘easy come’ tends to be money that is ‘easy go’,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar’s global director of ETF research. “You’re going to see similar, if not potentially greater, market impact on the way down, especially given that this is an actively managed ETF and a fully transparent one. The market is hanging on their every move, they’re watching their every move.”Bearish bets against the ETF continue to grow, with short interest now accounting for more than 4% of available shares, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors, said in a note Thursday that his firm is taking profits on ARKK puts, but “will look to re-enter a second bearish trade on a bounce.”Ark Investment slipped to the eighth place among the largest exchange-traded fund issuers in the $5.9 trillion industry, after becoming the seventh biggest earlier this month. Total ETF assets for the company are now just shy of $53 billion, down from more than $60 billion at the prior peak.Wood’s $10.6 billion ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) lost $154 million on Wednesday, for its third straight day of outflows. At the same time, traders pulled another $48 million from ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).“If one were still in agreement with Ark on their long-term investment thesis, a meaningful market correction might provide an opportunity to participate more,” Linda Zhang, founder of Purview Investments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

