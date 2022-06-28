Buffett's Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, raises stake to about 16.4%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it has purchased another 794,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp, giving the conglomerate a nearly 16.4% stake in the Houston, Texas-based oil company.

The purchases were made in multiple transactions and cost about $44 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing. The share purchases come nearly a week after Berkshire bought 9.6 million Occidental shares.

Berkshire, the largest individual shareholder in Occidental, now owns about 153.5 million shares worth about $9.04 billion, based on Occidental's Monday close.

Occidental's share prices are currently up nearly 90% this year, as the company benefited from Berkshire's purchases and an oil price surge following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The company also owns options to buy another 83.9 million Occidental shares, which if exercised, would bring its stake to more than 25%.

Berkshire has been on a spending spree this year.

It spent $51.1 billion on equities in the first quarter, including an increased $25.9 billion stake in oil company Chevron Corp.

Berkshire has also this year announced large investments in video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc and computer and printer maker HP Inc, and a planned $11.6 billion takeover of insurance company Alleghany Corp.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • Berkshire Holds 16.4% of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Purchase

    Berkshire Hathaway continued to add to its stake in Occidental Petroleum buying 794,000 shares this past Thursday, lifting its stake to 16.4% of the big U.S. energy company, according to a filing late Monday. Berkshire Hathaway (Ticker BRK/A, BRK/B) led by CEO Warren Buffett had purchased a total of 9.5 million shares on June 17 and June 22. Berkshire’s stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) now totals 153.5 million shares and is worth $9 billion.

  • 11 Big Stocks Boost Dividend Yields By 100% Or More

    If you like S&P 500 dividends, now's your time. Stocks' dividend yields are soaring this year.

  • Italy's De Nora delivers on IPO, but prices at bottom of range

    Industrie De Nora will become the first company to debut on Italy's main market since Russia's invasion of Ukraine derailed new listings, though it priced its share sale at the bottom of an indicative range. Several European companies have postponed planned initial public offerings (IPO) due to market volatility in recent weeks, with Italian energy group Eni last week delaying plans to list its retail and renewables business. Electrode maker De Nora priced its IPO at 13.50 euros per share, at the bottom of a range stretching up to 16.50 euros, securing about 40% of the offer from two cornerstone investors.

  • ECB will keep countries on straight and narrow even if it buys more bonds

    The European Central Bank's upcoming bond-buying programme will rein in rising borrowing costs for vulnerable euro zone countries while keeping the pressure on their governments to repair their budgets, the ECB's President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday. With the ECB closing in on its first interest rate hike in over a decade, bond yields for Italy and other indebted countries have surged and the spread they pay over safe-haven Germany widened. This has spurred the ECB to speed up work on a new, yet to be unveiled, bond-buying programme.

  • Nike Earnings Beat Estimates but China Remains a Drag

    Athletic-apparel giant Nike beats analysts' estimates for the fiscal fourth quarter on the top and bottom lines. Predictably, China revenue slumps.

  • After A 20% Rally This Month, Here's Why This Biotech Is Worth Considering

    Biotech stocks like Corcept Therapeutics are worth considering for your portfolio as shares near a proper buy point amid a powerful rally.

  • Iraqi PM in Iran after Saudi visit to push for revival of Tehran-Riyadh talks

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran and Iraq have agreed to seek stability in the Middle East, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said in Tehran on Sunday, a day after he visited Saudi Arabia in a bid to revive talks between the regional rivals to ease years of hostility. Iran and Saudi Arabia, the leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, severed ties in 2016, with both parties backing allies fighting proxy wars across the region, from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere. "We have agreed to work together to bring stability and calm to the region," Kadhimi said in a joint televised news conference with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.

  • China reduces quarantine for people arriving from abroad

    China on Tuesday announced an easing of its quarantine requirement for people arriving from abroad but stopped short of lifting what remains a stringent COVID-19 policy compared to most other countries. Anyone coming from outside the country will be required to stay in a quarantine hotel for seven days, followed by three days of home observation, the National Health Commission said in its latest pandemic response plan. Pilot programs launched in recent months have already reduced the requirement in seven cities, including Beijing.

  • BlackRock joins Wall Street firms in covering employees' abortion travel costs: Internal memo

    BlackRock joins growing list of Wall Street firms in expanding its health care policy to cover travel expenses for U.S. employees seeking abortion services, per an internal memo obtained by Yahoo Finance.

  • Apple (AAPL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $141.66, marking no change from the previous day.

  • What Morgan Stanley Says to Do in a Bear Market Rally

    By June 2022 the main indexes of U.S. stock had plunged at least 20% from their January 2022 peaks, meaning the market had tumbled into a bear market. However, on some days the market actually closed higher. In such circumstances … Continue reading → The post What Morgan Stanley Says to Do in a Bear Market Rally appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coinbase Sinks as Goldman Downgrades to Sell After 75% Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts downgraded Coinbase Global Inc. to a sell rating as the crypto winter continues to take its toll on the struggling digital currency exchange.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Ch

  • G-7 Latest: Leaders Want Urgent Evaluation of Energy Price Caps

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders agreed that they want ministers to urgently discuss and evaluate how the prices of Russian oil and gas can be curbed to limit revenues flowing to President Vladimir Putin’s government in Moscow.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their

  • Major bond ETFs on pace for worst first half to a year on record

    Carnage in bonds this year has many major fixed-income exchange-traded funds looking at their worst first half to a year in history, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Jefferies Just Posted Results. Investment Banks Should be Worried.

    Wall Street just got a taste of what to expect when investment banks post second-quarter earnings next month and it isn’t happy. Jefferies Financial (ticker: JEF) posted results for its fiscal quarter ending May 31 and saw revenue slide 30% year-over-year to $1.37 billion amid a challenging capital markets climate. Not only did the bank miss expectations, it also saw a 65% decrease in earnings per share from the year-ago quarter.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Dives On This Move; Apple Stock Whipsaws Amid Wall Street Call

    The Dow Jones fell. The Donald Trump SPAC took a dive amid legal woes. Apple stock treaded water after an analyst call.

  • China to Ban Over One Million ‘Fake’ Foreign A-Share Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China will ban more than one million mainland investors from trading onshore shares via the stock connect programs with Hong Kong, as authorities act on a new regulation to crack down on “fake foreign capital.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyu

  • Pfizer booster improved to fight omicron, as hospitalizations rise to 3-month high

    Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE said the update to their COVID-19 booster shot showed a "high immune response" against the omicron variant, in time for an FDA meeting and as the daily average of COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose to a 3-month high.

  • Boeing Stock Slides. There Are Reports of 737 MAX Issues.

    A pair of reports appeared to question the safety of 737 MAX jets. Both look like a case of investors reacting before they have context.

  • Amazon announces a second Prime Day in 2022, stock moves higher

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Amazon's stock after it announces a second Amazon Prime Day happening in 2022.