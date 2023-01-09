Buffett's firm keeps selling BYD shares despite past praise

JOSH FUNK
·2 min read

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company continues selling off its BYD shares despite the positive comments he has made about the Chinese electric car maker in the past, but Berkshire Hathaway remains a major shareholder.

Berkshire said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange Monday that it had sold another 1 million shares, leaving it with 13.97% of the Hong Kong-issued shares of BYD. Berkshire is only required to disclose the sales when its ownership stake decreases into another percentage point such as when it crossed below 14% here.

Buffett hasn't explained why he's selling the shares that he bought back in 2008, and he didn't immediately respond to questions about it Monday. Berkshire has cut its stake from 225 million shares in August to 153.3 million shares as of this latest filing. Buffett previously praised BYD founder Wang Chanfu generously and even visited a BYD factory in China back in 2010.

Investors may have to wait for Buffett's annual letter to shareholders next month to learn more about why he decided to reduce Berkshire's stake in BYD although he might not even address it then if he plans to continue selling the shares. Buffett doesn't routinely comment on his stock moves until after he is done making them.

The sales do allow Berkshire to bank some of the tremendous gains the stock has recorded as the market for electric cars took off in China. BYD said it sold 911,140 all electric vehicles and 946,239 hybrids last year.

The stake Berkshire paid $232 million for in 2008 had ballooned in value to nearly $7.7 billion by the end of 2021. Berkshire's remaining stake is worth a little under $4 billion ($30.88 billion in Hong Kong dollars).

In addition to its roughly $300 billion portfolio of stocks, Berkshire owns more than 90 companies outright including Geico insurance, BNSF railroad and several major utilities. Berkshire also owns an eclectic mix of manufacturing and retail firms that include aviation partmaker Precision Castparts, Dairy Queen and See's Candy.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla price cut sees customers storm stores to demand compensation—and a rival BYD employee may have led the charge

    A mob of angry Tesla customers demanded some form of compensation for buying a new car at the older, higher prices.

  • 1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock Down 83% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    When it comes to successful investing, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class by himself. The so-called "Oracle of Omaha" has reigned over the company for more than 50 years, building a track record that's unmatched. When markets are down and uncertainty runs rampant, many investors look to emulate Buffett's success by finding inspiration among his holdings.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Slashes China Prices As BYD Unveils Two Super-Premium EVs

    Tesla slashed China prices as archrival BYD rolls out a super-premium brand. But which is the better EV stock?

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two Buffett stocks stand out as clear-cut buys in the new year, while another top holding has lost much of its luster.

  • Motley Fool All-Star Investor Roundtable

    Here at The Motley Fool, we like to learn from the best -- and share that knowledge with investors like you.

  • Over 2,000 join LGBTQ march in New Delhi after COVID break

    More than 2,000 members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters returned to New Delhi streets on Sunday after a three-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to press for equal marriage rights. The government is yet to legalize same-sex marriage even though the Supreme Court in 2018 struck down a colonial-era law that made gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

  • Rioters Stormed Brazilian Congress. American Jan. 6 Fans Are Thrilled

    “Brazilian Freedom Fighters,” Steve Bannon wrote on right-wing social media site Gettr

  • Niecy Nash's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

    Niecy Nash is a mom to three kids: Dominic, Donielle and Dia

  • Warren Buffett injected $3 billion into General Electric during the financial crisis. Here's a look back at how he helped the industrial giant.

    "We actually didn't push it to the limit because there really wasn't anybody else around," the Berkshire Hathaway boss said years later.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO: Customers ‘became even younger last year’

    Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss 2022's historic sales year, the expectations for the fully-electric Spectre vehicle, the luxury consumer demand, recession immunity, transforming the brand to be completely electrified by 2030, and the outlook for profit growth in 2023 and 2024.

  • Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's capital

    STORY: Dramatic scenes from Brazil's capital where thousands stormed the country's seats of government on Sunday...Supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro smashed their way into Supreme Court, Congress and the presidential palace.Crowds of people wrapped in Brazilian flags were seen breaking windows......and flooding parts of Congress with a sprinkler system.One official showed the extent of the damage done to his office in the presidential palace.The scenes were a grim echo of the attack on the U.S. Capitol two years ago by fans of former President Donald Trump.Many of Bolsanaro's supporters dispute the result of October's election where he was defeated by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.It's been over a week since the leftwing leader was inaugurated......on Sunday he vowed to punish those responsible for the riot.He also blamed Bolsanaro for peddling the false claim that Brazil's electronic voting system was prone to fraud, spawning a violent movement of election deniers."Like true vandals, destroying what they found in front of them. We think there was a lack of security and I wanted to tell you that all those people who did this will be found and punished. They will realize that democracy guarantees the right to freedom and free speech, but it also demands that people respect the institutions created to strengthen democracy."Some three hours after initial reports of the invasion, security forces had managed to retake the capital's most iconic three buildings.Lula announced a federal security intervention in the capital lasting until the end of the month.Bolsonaro was silent for nearly six hours about the chaos ...before posting on Twitter that he "repudiates" Lula's accusations against him.He flew to Florida 48 hours before the end of his mandate and was absent from Lula's inauguration.The invasions were condemned by leaders around the world,including U.S. President Joe Biden who called the events an "assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power."

  • Fulton grand jury looking into whether Trump interfered with 2020 election completes investigation

    A hearing has been set for Jan. 24 to talk about what comes next and if its contents will be made public.

  • Biden Administration Considers Banning Gas Stoves over Health Concerns

    A federal agency may look to ban gas stoves over concern about the release of pollutants that can cause health and respiratory problems.

  • Report: Jim Harbaugh initiated call to Panthers owner David Tepper

    According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Jim Harbaugh initiated the recent call to the Panthers—who plan to "focus their efforts elsewhere" in their HC search.

  • Biden announces significant restrictions on unauthorized migration at the border

    President Joe Biden is meeting with North American leaders in Mexico City to discuss the ongoing border crisis.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession-Proof Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s recession-proof stock picks. To skip to the top four stocks in this list, go to Jim Cramer’s Top 4 Recession-Proof Stock Picks. Warning bells for recession started ringing in 2022 and they haven’t stopped since. As if investors weren’t already spooked enough, a fresh warning comes straight from […]

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • 'Flying boat' makes waves at CES

    STORY: Location: Las Vegas, Nevada This all-electric ‘flying boat’ uses hydrofoils to fly over the waterThe 28-ft long Candela C-8 is made by Swedish company CandelaWhen it reaches a speed of 16 knots, its hydrofoils go into action [Mikael Mahlberg, Head of Communications / Candela]"It flies on hydrofoils and these hydrofoils reduce energy consumption by 80% compared to our conventional boat. So, that means that we can squeeze out more miles at high speeds.""So we're on board the Candela C-8. And, unlike a traditional boat that slams waves a lot, this flies over them and there's a computer that handles the flying. So, it's a smooth and level ride in almost all conditions. A lot of people don't like to go boating because they get seasick, but you can't get seasick in a Candela."Retailing at $395,000, Candela has already received some 150 orders for the Candela C-8"So, electrification in boating hasn't really caught on. And the reason is that it's hard to electrify conventional boats. So if you have a boat hull, planing boat hull, it uses about 15 times more energy than a car per mile at high speeds because it has to displace so much water just going through the water, it basically goes through water. So what we've done is that we have as aircraft wings, or hydrofoils under the water which make this boat fly above the friction."

  • Texas Republican irritated he wasn’t invited to join Biden at border

    “I’m not this crazy extremist Republican,” said Rep. Tony Gonzalez, who represents parts of El Paso, on “Face the Nation.”

  • Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

    The Oracle of Omaha has some pearls of wisdom that can guide your investing decisions in whatever kind of market awaits in 2023.