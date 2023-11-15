Buffett's firm sells off several smaller investments, including GM and UPS

FILE - Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett smiles during an interview, May 7, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. Buffett joined the recent oil-buying spree in the market this week by resuming Berkshire Hathaway's purchases of Occidental Petroleum stock for the first time in four months. Buffett's company said late Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 that it invested more than $246 million to add to its already massive Occidental stake. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company unloaded a number of the smaller investments from its portfolio in the third quarter including General Motors, Mondelez and Johnson & Johnson.

Berkshire Hathaway filed a quarterly update on its $313 billion portfolio with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday.

But the story of this quarter might be what's not in the report because Berkshire got permission from regulators to exclude one or more holdings while it is making changes to them. Those investments will be disclosed later after Berkshire does its buying.

Many investors like to follow the changes in Berkshire's portfolio because they want to see Buffett's latest investment decisions, although some of the smaller changes made each quarter are likely the work of one of Berkshire's two other stock pickers. The filing doesn't make clear which decisions Buffett made and Berkshire doesn't comment on these, but Buffett generally handles all investments worth $1 billion or more.

The only new investments revealed in the report was a nearly $8 million stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings and a $44 million Sirius XM investment.

Buffett has long been a baseball fan and once owned part of the local minor league franchise in his hometown of Omaha. But the Braves were spun off from one of Berkshire's other holdings, Liberty Media, over the summer, so that's likely where Berkshire picked up the shares.

Berkshire got rid of its investments in Procter & Gamble, UPS and Celanese Corp.

At the same time, Berkshire also trimmed its holdings in Chevron, HP, Globe Life and Markel though it had been previously disclosed in other filings that Buffett’s company was selling some of its Chevron and HP shares.

Berkshire didn't touch its biggest investments in Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola and American Express.

Besides stocks, Berkshire owns an eclectic mix of dozens of businesses including Geico insurance, BNSF railroad, several major utilities and an assortment of manufacturing and retail companies.