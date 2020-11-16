Buffini & Company Unveils 100 Days to Greatness®, World-Class Training Program for New Real Estate Agents

The 100 Days to Greatness® real estate training program gets newly-licensed agents started on the road to greatness by teaching a proven business system in their first 100 days.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate training and coaching company, Buffini & Company, has released the all-new 100 Days to Greatness® real estate training program for new real estate agents. The program was introduced as part of a partnership with the National Association of REALTORS®, and is the latest offering in the REALTOR Benefits® Program for NAR members. Developed by industry legend Brian Buffini, 100 Days to Greatness® is the second training program the company launched in 2020 to help agents build their skills at all stages of their real estate career. Through weekly action steps and training modules led by Brian Buffini himself, the course lays out step-by-step what agents must establish in their first 100 days in the business, including a system to generate quality leads, skills to close successful deals and strategies to manage finances. For the first time ever, agents can see Brian Buffini in action as he demonstrates working with buyers and sellers during all parts of the transaction.

“100 Days to Greatness® is the most comprehensive training program for real estate agents on the market today,” says Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company. “With 100 Days to Greatness, agents will set the foundation for a professional career that will withstand the test of time and get them quickly on the road to building a successful real estate business!”

Over the course of 14 weeks, real estate agents will experience unique training modules packed with content exploring everything an agent needs to know when first starting out. The program includes video modules that teach agents the working by referral system, how to build a thriving database, strategies to work with buyers and sellers, goal setting techniques, time management tools and more. This course is perfect for brand new agents looking to create a successful real estate career from the start or agents who need to rebuild their foundation. Real estate brokers, owners or managers who want to increase their new agents' income, productivity and retention rates can get Buffini Certified to lead this training, as well as any of Buffini & Company’s other real estate training courses.

Agents looking to start 100 Days to Greatness® can take it on-demand on their own or with a Buffini Certified Mentor or Facilitator in a classroom setting (virtual or in-person). The student course kit includes a workbook, professionally-designed marketing materials, access to a robust Student Online Resource Center and to Buffini & Company’s award-winning and Referral Maker® CRM, a productivity tool for managing real estate marketing and lead generation.

Classes begin January 11. To register or lead 100 Days to Greatness®, visit: www.buffiniandcompany.com/100days.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

About National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is America’s largest trade association, representing 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The REALTOR Benefits® Program is the association’s official member benefits program, connecting members with savings and unique offers on products and services just for REALTORS® from more than 30 companies recognized as leaders in their respective industries.

