Buford CBD store owner charged after agents seize cocaine, 47 pounds of THC gummies

Mar. 7—A Buford CBD store owner faces charges after authorities seized cocaine, marijuana and 47 pounds of THC gummies at his business, according to authorities.

Danny Dao, 37, was charged with possession of marijuana, cocaine, THC oil and a schedule I drug with intent to distribute.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office's Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant March 3 at Fusion DIspensary, on Gainesville Highway.

Authorities took roughly 20 grams of cocaine, 900 grams of marijuana, 170 1-gram vials of THC oil and 47 pounds of THC gummies.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the combined street value of the cocaine and

marijuana was $17,800, but there was not an estimate of the value on the THC products.

Booth said they were awaiting crime lab test results on the THC products.

"(The) results will dictate street value of the more recent items," Booth said. "Any estimate right now would be entirely speculative."

Dao was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

Booth said the case is still under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.

Magistrate Court officials said Dao applied for a public defender, but the public defender's office did not have any information on Dao when reached for comment Tuesday, March 7.