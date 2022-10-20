Buford man arrested on child porn charges

Oct. 20—A Buford man uploaded child porn to a search engine in May, according to authorities.

Anthony J. Mayer, 59, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 19, at his home, and authorities seized multiple electronic devices.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office started investigating after a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Sheriff's Office said Mayer had an image of child porn and uploaded it to a search engine in May.

Mayer was booked in to the Hall County Jail and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, where he remains with no bond.

The case is still under investigation, and more charges are possible after investigators process Mayer's electronic devices.