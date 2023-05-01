Buford man indicted in $150 million money laundering scheme

May 1—A Russian man living in Buford was accused of illegally transmitting more than $150 million through eight Georgia companies, according to authorities.

Feliks Medvedev, 41, was indicted April 11 by a federal grand jury of one count of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business and 39 counts of money laundering. The information was not made public until Monday, May 1.

"Medvedev allegedly used the American banking system to illegally transmit more than $150 million," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement. "These types of criminal actions pose a serious danger to the integrity of our financial system."

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, the eight companies registered by Medvedev were headquartered in Buford and Dacula.

"But the companies did not generate typical business expenses or maintain employees," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. "The money was used, in part, to purchase more than $65 million in overseas gold bullion. Medvedev, a Russian citizen who resides in North Georgia, allegedly transferred millions overseas from multiple bank accounts in Georgia."

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.