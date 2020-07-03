Bug Out In This 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Rare factory hardtop included.

Just about all classic British roadsters are fun and lovable cars, but the "Bugeye" Sprite might be the most adorable example of all time. This 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite is a driver-quality example, and it comes with a rare factory hardtop option.

Image Credit: Affordable Classics San Diego More

The Bugeye Sprite gets its nickname, of course, from its hood-mounted headlights giving it a bug-eyed look, and that smile-like lower grille and cheek--like protruding fenders give this small roadster an even cuter face. The bug-eyed MkI Sprite was only around from 1958 through 1961, so these cars aren't that common today. The bright red paint job does show some minor wear and tear, but overall it's a sharp little car that would be ideal for daily driving or undergoing a full restoration. It's hard to argue with this car's style with that factory hardtop and dog-dish hubcaps adding to the fun-loving style.

As you'll find from any classic British roadster, the interior of the 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite is simple yet stylish. With the addition of an aftermarket steering wheel and radio, the interior is all original and in great shape, and this car even comes with its original factory steering wheel. In addition to that rare factory hardtop, this Sprite is equipped with a soft top, removable side windows and a soft tonneau cover.

Open the clamshell hood, and you'll find the Sprite's 948-cc four-cylinder engine, which was rated at 43 horsepower, paired to a four-speed manual gearbox. According to the listing, this Bugeye Sprite is believed to be a numbers-matching car with the original engine and transmission.

Affordable Classics San Diego has this enchanting 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite listed for just $11,950, which just like all of the cars in the dealer's inventory makes it a truly affordable classic.