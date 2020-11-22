A bug meant Twitter Fleets could still be seen after they disappear

Twitter is the latest social media site to allow users to experiment with posting disappearing content. Fleets, as Twitter calls them, allows its mobile users post short stories, like photos or videos with overlaying text, that are set to vanish after 24 hours.

But a bug meant that fleets weren't deleting properly and could still be accessed long after 24 hours had expired. Details of the bug were posted in a series of tweets on Saturday, less than a week after the feature launched.

full disclosure: scraping fleets from public accounts without triggering the read notification the endpoint is: https://t.co/332FH7TEmN — cathode gay tube (@donk_enby) November 20, 2020

The bug effectively allowed anyone to access and download a user's fleets without triggering a notification that the user's fleet had been read and by whom. The implication is that this bug could be abused to archive a user's fleets after they expire.

Using an app that's designed to interact with Twitter's back-end systems via its developer API. What returned was a list of fleets from the server. Each fleet had its own direct URL, which when opened in a browser would load the fleet as an image or a video. But even after the 24 hours elapsed, the server would still return links to fleets that had already disappeared from view in the Twitter app.

When reached, a Twitter spokesperson said a fix was on the way. "We're aware of a bug accessible through a technical workaround where some Fleets media URLs may be accessible after 24 hours. We are working on a fix that should be rolled out shortly."

Twitter acknowledged that the fix means that fleets should now expire properly, it said it won't delete the fleet from its servers for up to 30 days — and that it may hold onto fleets for longer if they violate its rules. We checked that we could still load fleets from their direct URLs even after they expire.

Fleet with caution.