Bugatti Just Unveiled a Brand New Logo

Bugatti is getting a brand new look.

This week, the French marque revealed plans for a daring rebrand, which is intended to prepare the company for projects outside the automotive realm. Though the company didn’t specify what those projects might look like, what’s clear is that it wants to be seen as a luxury brand, not just a luxury carmaker.

The centerpiece of the rebrand is new logo, a sleek cipher of its founder Ettore Bugatti’s initials. This logo is not expected to replace the red oval badge commonly installed on the grilles of its vehicles, reports Autocar, but will instead be used on social media and for events and other marketing purposes.

“We did not just create a new look and feel. We analyzed where we came from, the historical connection we intensively referenced when re-installing the brand and the Veyron in the 2000s,” said Hendrik Malinowski, the company’s managing director for sales and marketing, in a statement. “We evaluated how the Chiron changed Bugatti’s positioning and brand appeal, [and] how the world changed during the last ten years.”

The French brand’s new corporate identity is meant to take the brand into a new era with projects outside the realm of cars. - Credit: Bugatti

In addition to the logo, Bugatti will also deploy its signature color, Bugatti Blue, for similar purposes. The company partnered with consultancy group Interbrand to install the new logo.

“Bugatti’s new corporate identity and corporate design encapsulate the iconic heritage of the brand, giving room to its unique elements, such as the ‘EB’ logo, while at the same time opening the brand for an entirely new world of luxury experiences,” says Head of Strategy at Interbrand, Linda Marquardt, in a statement. “This is a special moment for a brand that once again defines a league of its own.”

It’s a prescient moment for this pivot. Since it was acquired by EV powerhouse Rimac, Bugatti has announced that it will soon turn its attention to the electric future. But the rebrand signals that the company’s dedication to making coveted cars isn’t going anywhere.

“It is absolutely clear that the Bugatti quality and what the brand stands for needs to remain. In fact, it needs to be expanded,” said Mate Rimac, Bugatti’s new CEO, in a video about its final production hypercar earlier this year. “The origin must remain, and it is the full commitment of Bugatti Rimac and myself—this is not negotiable. The craftsmanship of Bugatti will definitely continue, and we even plan to improve it.”

